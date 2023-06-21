Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Confirmed Dates and Early Deals Available to Shop Now

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. (And yes, the “day” actually spans 48 hours.) Just like last year, the commerce and entertainment giant has announced that the two-day sale will take place in mid-July — and there are already deals available for Prime members to shop right now.

Amazon is also introducing two new ways to save on Prime Day: invite-only offers and Buy with Prime. Below, find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2023, including the start and end dates and times, early deals, the brands to expect, how to earn shopping credits and more.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts Tuesday, July 11, at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET and ends Wednesday, July 12.

If you want to access Prime Day 2023 deals, you’ll to be a member of Amazon Prime, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually. Member benefits include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive 5 percent cash back on purchases.

Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Best Early Deals to Shop Before July

Amazon has already shared a few details about some of the best Prime Day 2023 deals, including early savings that are available right now on its own products, back-to-school essentials and college must-haves.

Ahead of next month’s event, Prime members can enjoy early discounts on select Amazon devices, including 66 percent off Ring bundles, up to 63 percent off the newly-released Echo Show 5 Kids and the Echo Glow, 60 percent off the third-generation Blink Outdoor camera, up to 56 percent off Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, up to 55 percent off the new Echo Pop smart speaker and third-gen Echo Show 5, up to half off Amazon Fire Kids tablets, up to 43 percent off Fire TV-enabled Hisense smart televisions, and 31 percent off the Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, to name just a few. (Cross your fingers that the early savings will also apply to Amazon’s newest Fire Max 11 tablet, one of the best new devices for taking notes.)

Now through July 10, Prime members who spend $50 or more at their local Amazon Fresh store will save 20 percent off their purchase; learn more here.

Stocking up for students? Amazon is helping Prime members avoid the last-minute shopping frenzy by offering exclusive savings right now on school supplies for every grade, such as backpacks, uniforms, lunch boxes, stationery, electronics and more. University-bound shoppers can also save on stylish dorm room decor, clothing, electronics, personal care products and many more campus essentials in Amazon’s Off to College shopping guide.

Now through July 12, Prime members also get early access to deals on washable rugs from Ruggable, electric toothbrushes from Quip, haircare from Madison Reed, and popular products from small businesses, including Black-, women-, and military family-owned brands and independent makers. Starting June 21, Prime members can score discounts beyond Amazon.com using Buy with Prime, a perk that allows you to shop early deals directly from brands such as Briogeo Haircare, Anker, Wyze and others.

Prime members can also save up to 50 percent off on select titles on Prime Video, new subscriptions to channels including AMC+ and Paramount+, Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundles and more; plus enjoy streaming deals such as select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months. Find out more about all of the Prime Video and Amazon Music deals here.

What Are the Best Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2023?

As for the doorbusters to expect on July 11-12, Amazon says that Prime Day deals will include home audio from Bose and Sony; fashion from The Drop, Victoria’s Secret and D’Amelio footwear; fitness and wellness gear from Peloton and Theragun; beauty products from Lancôme, Kérastase and OPI; coolers from Yeti; and more.

The e-commerce giant also reveals that “new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. New this year, Prime members can request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out and shop additional deals using Buy with Prime.”

Based on past events, we expect to find discounts on Apple products, robot vacuums, smart kitchen appliances, laptops and many other tech items; plus sales on best-selling beauty products, celebrity-founded brands (we’re keeping an eye on Jennifer Aniston’s Vital Proteins), Amazon’s in-house fashion brands and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Top Shopping Tips, How to Earn Credits and More

First things first: One of the easiest ways to get free Prime Day shopping credits is by downloading the Amazon Photos app and uploading your first photo. You’ll get $15 to spend on Amazon, and the credit is available to earn now through July 7, 11:59 p.m. PT. Prime members can also claim $5 to use during Prime Day by purchasing an e-gift card of $50 or more from July 3-10; learn more here.

One of the top ways to guarantee that you find out about the best Prime Day 2023 discounts is by signing up for Invite-only deals program, subscribing to deal alerts through the Prime Day event page using the Amazon Shopping app and setting reminders via the Alexa voice assistant. You’ll receive personalized push notifications on recently viewed items and more, and you can ask Alexa to add products to your Cart, Wish List or Save for Later list and then request deal notifications on those items.

Per Amazon, some of the best Invite-only offers include 75 percent off the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series smart TV ($100, reg. $400), 55 percent off the JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones ($90, reg. $200), 50 percent off the Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush, 25 percent off limited-edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands, 44 percent off the SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker, 30 percent off the Acer Swift X Creator laptop, to name just a few. Sign up for the Invite-only deals program here.

If you plan on shopping on a computer or mobile browser, we suggest bookmarking the Amazon Prime Day 2023 landing page, where you’ll be able to find currently discounted products as well as everything on sale — including limited-time Lightning Deals — during the event. Pro tip for desktop shoppers: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lightning and more options.

Other early Prime Day perks for members include a 30-day free trial and 60 percent off an IMDbPro annual membership, bringing the price down to $95 when you sign up from June 28-July 12. Prime members can also get three free months of unlimited reading with a new subscription to Kindle Unlimited (regularly $13 per month).

Now through July 11, Prime members can claim bonus classic games each week, including Prey, Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Gamers can also score in-game content and perks for games such as Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, Pokémon Go and more; learn more about all of the Prime Gaming deals here.

You can also shop for product recommendations from celebrities, influencers and creators. Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams and Rocky Barnes are among those who are curating early deals and offering exclusive promo codes at their Amazon storefronts, while stars including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and the co-hosts of Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff will host Prime Day livestreams. Learn more here.

Those who are eligible for the Prime Visa credit card can also get a $200 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 5 percent back on purchases at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market; learn more about the offer and terms and conditions here.

What Are the Best Alternatives to Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon isn’t the only online store that will be hosting summer deals. Many more major retailers often compete with their own multiday sales, such as Best Buy, Overstock, Target, Walmart and others.

Stay tuned for more.