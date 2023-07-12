Amazon Prime Day’s Top Deals Under $50, From $15 Cold Brew Makers to Queen Bedding Sets

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The second day of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Here at The Hollywood Reporter, our shopping editors and resident product testers continue to filter through hundreds (if not thousands) of the best deals across every category.
We’ve already scoured Amazon and rounded up the top finds in luxury beauty, fashion, personal care tech and fitness, including the best teeth whiteners, tablets for taking notes and reading, top AirPod deals and headphone steals, and much, much more. Here, we’re focusing on the very best Prime Day deals under $50 across every category: think Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved items such as Keurig coffee makers and gifting-ready toys, to skincare best-sellers and home essentials.
Below, check out the top must-shop Prime Day finds under $50 and bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly updating through the final hours of the sale. Still shopping? See more of our last-minute coverage of Prime Day here.
Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (20% off)
Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies (40% off)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan (42% off)
Bedsure Queen 7-Pc. Comforter Set (49% off)
Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50 (40% off)
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (30% off)
UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Travel Charging Station (36% off)
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (30% off)
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen Camera (50% off)
Keurig K-Epresss Coffee Maker (38% off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (55% off)
Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker (42% off)
Crest 3D White Strips Professional Effects
Waterpik Aquarius Flosser (50% off)
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder (36% off)
OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case (40% off)
Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk. (30% off)
Casper Sleep Original Pillow (40% off)
Sutera Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel (13% off)
Dash Sous Vide-Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker (20% off)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)
Mueller Personal Blender (33% off)
