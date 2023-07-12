×
Amazon Prime Day’s Top Deals Under $50, From $15 Cold Brew Makers to Queen Bedding Sets

As the two-day shopping event comes to a close, we've rounded up the best deals in every category to shop before they expire at midnight.

Bedsure Bedding and Hum by Colgate electric toothbrush
Amazon

The second day of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Here at The Hollywood Reporter, our shopping editors and resident product testers continue to filter through hundreds (if not thousands) of the best deals across every category.

We’ve already scoured Amazon and rounded up the top finds in luxury beauty, fashion, personal care tech and fitness, including the best teeth whiteners, tablets for taking notes and reading, top AirPod deals and headphone steals, and much, much more. Here, we’re focusing on the very best Prime Day deals under $50 across every category: think Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved items such as Keurig coffee makers and gifting-ready toys, to skincare best-sellers and home essentials.

Below, check out the top must-shop Prime Day finds under $50 and bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly updating through the final hours of the sale. Still shopping? See more of our last-minute coverage of Prime Day here.

Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (20% off)

Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon

Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $15.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies (40% off)

Lemme Matcha Energy Gummies

Amazon

Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies $18 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

Amazon

Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit $39.98 on Amazon.com

Buy now

JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan (42% off)

JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan $14.39 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Bedsure Queen 7-Pc. Comforter Set (49% off)

Bedsure Queen 7-Pc. Comforter Set

Amazon

Bedsure White Queen Comforter Set $45.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50 (40% off)

Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50

Amazon

Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50 $15.60 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (30% off)

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $19.60 on Amazon.com

Buy now

UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Travel Charging Station (36% off)

Ucomx Wireless Magnetic Foldable Compatible Charger

Amazon

UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger $31.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (30% off)

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $28 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen Camera (50% off)

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen)

Amazon

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) $49.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Keurig K-Epresss Coffee Maker (38% off)

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $79.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (55% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $24.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker (42% off)

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker

Amazon

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker $34.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Crest 3D White Strips Professional Effects

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, 44-ct. $29.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Waterpik Aquarius Flosser (50% off)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $49.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder (36% off)

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder

Amazon

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder $32.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Philips Sparkling Water Maker (39% off)

Philips Sparkling Water Maker

Amazon

PHILIPS Sparkling Water and Soda Maker $49.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Echo Show 5 Kids (50% off)

2023 3rd Gen Echo Show 5 Kids

Amazon

All-new Echo Show 5 Kids $49.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case (40% off)

OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case

Amazonso

OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case $25.26 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk. (30% off)

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk.

Amazon

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk. $38.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Casper Sleep Original Pillow (40% off)

Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Pillow $39.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Sutera Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel (13% off)

Sutera Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel

SUTERA Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel $39.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Dash Sous Vide-Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker (20% off)

Dash Sous Vide-Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker

Amazon

DASH Sous Vide Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker $39.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $16.80 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Mueller Personal Blender (33% off)

Mueller Personal Blender

Amazon

Mueller Personal Blender $19.98 on Amazon.com

Buy now

