Amazon Prime Day’s Top Deals Under $50, From $15 Cold Brew Makers to Queen Bedding Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The second day of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Here at The Hollywood Reporter, our shopping editors and resident product testers continue to filter through hundreds (if not thousands) of the best deals across every category.

We’ve already scoured Amazon and rounded up the top finds in luxury beauty, fashion, personal care tech and fitness, including the best teeth whiteners, tablets for taking notes and reading, top AirPod deals and headphone steals, and much, much more. Here, we’re focusing on the very best Prime Day deals under $50 across every category: think Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved items such as Keurig coffee makers and gifting-ready toys, to skincare best-sellers and home essentials.

Below, check out the top must-shop Prime Day finds under $50 and bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly updating through the final hours of the sale. Still shopping? See more of our last-minute coverage of Prime Day here.

Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (20% off) Amazon Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies (40% off) Amazon Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies $18 on Amazon.com Buy now

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit $39.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan (42% off) Amazon JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Mini Fan $14.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bedsure Queen 7-Pc. Comforter Set (49% off) Amazon Bedsure White Queen Comforter Set $45.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50 (40% off) Amazon Under Eye Ultraviolet Protection UPF 50 $15.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (30% off)

Amazon

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $19.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Travel Charging Station (36% off)

Amazon

UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (30% off) Amazon LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $28 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen Camera (50% off) Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Keurig K-Epresss Coffee Maker (38% off) Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (55% off) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker (42% off) Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth Travel Speaker $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Crest 3D White Strips Professional Effects Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, 44-ct. $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Waterpik Aquarius Flosser (50% off) Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder (36% off) Amazon Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder $32.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Philips Sparkling Water Maker (39% off) Amazon PHILIPS Sparkling Water and Soda Maker $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Echo Show 5 Kids (50% off) Amazon All-new Echo Show 5 Kids $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case (40% off) Amazonso OtterBox iPhone 11 Commuter Series Case $25.26 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk. (30% off) Amazon

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-pk. $38.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Casper Sleep Original Pillow (40% off) Amazon Casper Sleep Original Pillow $39.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sutera Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel (13% off) SUTERA Pima Cotton Waffle Weave Towel $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now