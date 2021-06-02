Amazon Prime Day Date Revealed: Here are the Best Deals and Shopping Tips

It’s the announcement that online deal hunters have been waiting for: Amazon has revealed that Amazon Prime Day (technically two days) returns June 21 and 22, marking 48 full hours of discounts for Prime members across every category, including tech, fashion, beauty, toys, home goods, and more. It’s a two-day event that has come to rival major shopping holidays such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Prime members also score early access to savings.

For those who have yet to try a virtual assistant, Amazon Prime Day is also an opportune time to get deals on Amazon devices. The company typically rolls out deep discounts on its Alexa-powered speakers, e-readers, and other home and auto electronics, including the latest versions of the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Kindle, and others.

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day

In order to take advantage of major markdowns, you’ll need to make sure you have a Prime membership. The e-commerce giant currently has a 30-day free trial for new members, so it’s a good idea to sign up ahead of time. Savvy shoppers will also want to sign up for notifications in order to get access to personalized deals as early as possible.

You can also enjoy an additional $10 off when you install Amazon Assistant on your web browser. The free browser extension is available for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Android smartphones. The app allows shoppers to compare deals, update and manage wish lists, see personalized recommendations, and more. Once installed, you’ll earn the $10 credit when you visit the Amazon Assistant five times within 14 days.

Another easy way to save is by making a purchase via Amazon’s smartphone app before Prime Day ends on June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Eligible Prime members can get $5 off their next order of $10 or more when they use the company’s app.

Amazon Prime Day is also a great time to take advantage of the online marketplace’s other convenient offerings, such as Prime Wardrobe. The service lets shoppers try eight items (including clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories) for free before buying, and the seven-day try-on period and free shipping label make it easy to return unwanted pieces.

Other year-round Prime membership perks include free streaming on Amazon Music, free books on Prime Reading, access to movies and TV shows on Prime Video, and discounts on Audible books.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Ahead of the epic retail therapy event, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. Check out our top picks below, and bookmark this page as we’ll keep updating it as more deals are announced.

1. Insignia 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV, Fire TV Edition

Amazon

Insignia Smart 4K UHD Fire TV (orig. $320) $220 Buy now

2. Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen)

Amazon

Echo Dot Smart Speaker (orig. $50) $35 Buy now

3. Echo Mickey Mouse Wall Clock

Amazon

Echo Wall Clock, Disney Mickey Mouse Edition (orig. $50) $47 Buy now

4. Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)