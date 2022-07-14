Cord Cutters: Amazon Prime Day Also Has Deals ‘The Batman,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+ and More

The clock is ticking to take advantage of last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals. Cord cutters looking save can also enjoy major markdowns on movies, TV shows and streaming services during the sale, which ends tonight at midnight PT (or July 14 at 3 a.m. ET.

Prime members can subscribe to Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, Showtime, AMC+, Noggin, Epix, PBS, BET+, Hallmark Movies Now and other channels (all regularly $6 and up) through Amazon Prime Video and pay only 99 cents per month for the first two months. Deals to buy digital movies include all eight Harry Potter films for $50, Oscar-winning films Belfast and King Richard for $8 to $9, and new titles such as The Batman, The Lost City, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Contractor, Ambulance, Death on the Nile and others for $8 to $12. (If you want save even more, some of those movies are available to rent at a discount.)

You can also enjoy $3 movie rentals on the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, Dog and Sing 2, among others.

In the mood to upgrade your home theater (or your on-the-go setup)? We’ve included some of the best last-minute Prime Day tech deals on smart TVs, soundbars, tablets, laptops, headphones, Kindles (for catching up on those made-for-big-screen books) and other essentials below. (For more 11th-hour sale finds, see all of our Prime Day coverage here.)

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART TVS, PROJECTORS AND STREAMING DEVICES

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME AUDIO

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOPS, COMPUTERS AND TABLETS

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEADPHONES AND EARBUDS