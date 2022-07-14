Cord Cutters: Amazon Prime Day Also Has Deals ‘The Batman,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
The clock is ticking to take advantage of last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals. Cord cutters looking save can also enjoy major markdowns on movies, TV shows and streaming services during the sale, which ends tonight at midnight PT (or July 14 at 3 a.m. ET.
Prime members can subscribe to Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, Showtime, AMC+, Noggin, Epix, PBS, BET+, Hallmark Movies Now and other channels (all regularly $6 and up) through Amazon Prime Video and pay only 99 cents per month for the first two months. Deals to buy digital movies include all eight Harry Potter films for $50, Oscar-winning films Belfast and King Richard for $8 to $9, and new titles such as The Batman, The Lost City, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Contractor, Ambulance, Death on the Nile and others for $8 to $12. (If you want save even more, some of those movies are available to rent at a discount.)
You can also enjoy $3 movie rentals on the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, Dog and Sing 2, among others.
In the mood to upgrade your home theater (or your on-the-go setup)? We’ve included some of the best last-minute Prime Day tech deals on smart TVs, soundbars, tablets, laptops, headphones, Kindles (for catching up on those made-for-big-screen books) and other essentials below. (For more 11th-hour sale finds, see all of our Prime Day coverage here.)
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART TVS, PROJECTORS AND STREAMING DEVICES
- LIGHTNING DEAL Sony A80J 65-inch Bravia Smart TV ($1,400, reg. $2,500)
- TOP PICK Up to 45% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- TOP PICK Up to $500 off Anker portable projectors
- Up to $800 off TCL 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to 46% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to $170 off Insignia 43- to 75-inch 4K Smart Fire TVs (24- to 39-inch screens also on sale)
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Cube and Recast devices
- Up to $450 off Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs
- Up to $250 off Amazon Fire TV bundles
- Up to 40% off Roku streaming devices
- Up to 60% off Amazon Fire TV sticks
- Save 10% off Google Chromecast with Google TV
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME AUDIO
- TOP PICK Up to 36% off Sony Bluetooth speakers
- Up to $159 off Polk audio soundbars and outdoor speakers
- Up to 41% off Samsung soundbars
- Up to 47% off Hisense soundbars
- Up to 47% off LG soundbars
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON LAPTOPS, COMPUTERS AND TABLETS
- LIGHTNING DEAL Acer Chromebook for $120 (40 percent off)
- TOP PICK Up to 47% off Amazon Fire HD tablet bundles
- TOP PICK Up to 28% off Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets
- TOP PICK Up to 25% off Apple iPads
- Up to $195 off laptops, monitors and desktops from Asus, Acer, Samsung and more
- Up to 50% off select Amazon Fire tablets
- Up to 54% off Kindle e-readers and bundles
- Up to 31% off Lenovo laptops, desktops and more
- Up to 21% off Acer laptops
- Up to 9% off Apple MacBooks
- Save on Amazon Fire tablet accessories
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS
- TOP PICK Up to $201 off Sony portable speakers
- Up to 23% off JBL portable speakers
- Up to $303 off LG soundbars and speakers
- Up to $130 off Marshall speakers
- Up to 39% off Bose wireless speakers
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEADPHONES AND EARBUDS
- TOP PICK Up to 20% off Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, Max headphones and more
- TOP PICK Up to $201 off Sony headphones and earbuds
- Up to 60% off JBL headphones and earbuds
- Up to 10% off Sennheiser headphones
- Up to 50% off Skullcandy earbuds and headphones
- Up to 40% off Soul headphones and earbuds
- Up to 40% off Samsung Galaxy earbuds
- Up to 40% off Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and earbuds
- Up to $110 off Bose headphones and earbuds
- 27% off Marshall earbuds
