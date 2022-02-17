Shopping: When to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Before the Membership Price Goes Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Consider this your final reminder to lock in your Amazon Prime membership before the price goes up.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 18, pricing will increase 16 percent for Amazon Prime, which be raised from $119 to $139 annually or $13 per month up to $15 monthly.

That bumps up the monthly price to an extra $24 per year, or just $20 for annual members. Prime Student memberships will go up to $7.50 per month or $69 per year (up from $6.50 monthly or $59 annually).

The e-commerce giant made the announcement earlier this month and cited “continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs” as the reason for the price hike. The last time it increased the cost was in 2018.

Existing Amazon Prime monthly members will get charged the higher price starting March 25, while annual subscribers will see the increase when their membership renews.

What won’t change are the perks of Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping, same-day delivery and no-rush shipping on millions of products; free two-hour delivery and savings on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries; access to exclusive sale events (such as Amazon Prime Day) and daily deals; exclusive member pricing at Amazon 4-Star and Books stores; Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopper service on select clothing, footwear and accessories; discounts on subscriptions; and five percent cash back on purchases with an Amazon Prime store card.

You can also share your Prime benefits with another member of your household, get secure unlimited photo storage in Amazon Drive and borrow books and magazines from Prime Reading on your Fire tablet or Kindle e-reader.

Another way to get Amazon Prime while it still costs only $119 per year? You can buy yourself a gift membership at that price and turn off auto-renew on your existing subscription. You can then activate the gift when your current subscription expires.

Online TV and movie viewers, fear not: the subscription price for Amazon Prime Video will remain at $9 per month.

Sign up for Amazon Prime online while it’s still $119 per year here.