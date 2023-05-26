Andy Cohen Goes Nude for This Best-Selling Amazon Sunscreen Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Andy Cohen famously gets the stars to spill the beans on Watch What Happens Live and the Real Housewives (and Vanderpump Rules) reunions, but the TV host is baring all for a new campaign in honor of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Cohen stripped down for a nude black-and-white photo last week to help promote the importance of sun safety and skin protection. Baring his buff bod and washboard abs to his 5.2 million followers, The Daddy Diaries author teamed up with skin-care brand EltaMD (which is on sale during Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul event) to remind people “to wear sunscreen and #GetNaked…for a skin check with your dermatologist.”

The campaign and hashtag are tongue-in-cheek of course, but Cohen has a personal connection to the cause, having been diagnosed with melanoma back in 2016. As part of the new partnership, EltaMD will be making in-kind donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation up to a $100,000 value.

EltaMD is one of the most popular sunscreen brands online, with its UV Clear Sunscreen boasting a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 36,000 verified reviews. Their latest release — unveiled as part of Cohen’s campaign — is EltaMD’s UV AOX Mist SPF 40, a sheer sunscreen spray packed with antioxidants to help refresh the skin and prevent signs of aging. The spray bottle also uses what EltaMD calls “air-powered technology” to provide 360-degree coverage no matter what angle you’re aiming it at.

EltaMD’s sunscreens are currently a number-one best-seller on Amazon, and the brand is dermatologist-recommended as well.

“Andy Cohen has been a vocal figure on the importance of sun safety due to his personal experience with melanoma, making him a natural fit for this partnership,” says Echo Sandburg, chief brand officer of CP Skin Health Group (EltaMD’s parent company). “We hope this encourages individuals to schedule a skin check with their dermatologist and wear sunscreen every day from head to toe.”

This isn’t Cohen’s first time stripping down for a photo. He famously struck the same pose for photographer Spencer Tunick in 1994, and EltaMD hired Tunick to helm this new campaign, almost 30 years later.

With the summer season approaching, sun safety is more important than ever. The latest stats reveal more than five million cases of skin cancer are detected in the United States each year, and more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined. Skin cancer also hits home for many, with one in five Americans diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.