Angus Cloud’s Favorite Things, From ‘Bougie’ Face Sprays to Gas Station Finds

There’s no denying that Euphoria has spawned a powerful fandom. Every performance is a stand-out, from Zendaya’s Emmy-winning rendition of troubled Rue to Sydney Sweeney’s flawless take on chaotic Cassie. Another breakout star of note is Fezco, the drug dealer with a heart of gold, masterfully played by Angus Cloud.

From Fezco’s salute to ‘90s staples like Coogi sweaters to his affinity for perfectly color-blocked Polo Sport and Supreme tees, the character has become somewhat of a style star, likely because his look isn’t too far off from Cloud’s off-camera. The actor exudes cool without even trying, which is why GMC recently collaborated with him and other cultural influencers on their Malibu Series campaign for the Hummer EV supertruck.

Not one to hoard secrets, Cloud exclusively shared with The Hollywood Reporter his top 15 favorite things right now across fashion, beauty, tech and more — from his favorite Polo Ralph Lauren fragrance to the Ivy Park by Beyoncé tracksuit that he wears on repeat to the gas station items that he can’t pass up.

1. Hummer EV North Face Hoodie

“While I don’t have a Hummer EV yet, I got to experience it while filming the GMC Malibu Series campaign. It’s major. While I’m waiting to get my Hummer EV, I’m enjoying this hoodie.”

2. Aroma Housewares Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker and Food Steamer

“I love my new rice cooker. My roommates are Korean, and we cook the most amazing Korean food, so good rice is important. It’s too hard on the stove. Everyone needs a rice cooker, you feel me? Get on the wave.”

3. Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette

“I’ve loved Ralph Lauren Polo fragrances since I was a kid. Right now, I’m really feeling Polo Red. It’s subtle, which I like. I hate when cologne is too strong.”

4. Beats by Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

“I wear my Beats by Dre headphones all the time, when I’m chilling at home or at the gym. It helps to play good music and shit to keep me motivated. And the headphones keep all the noise around me out.”

5. Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker​

“I love my Bose portable speaker. I listen to music on Spotify all the time, and the sound on these speakers is perfect. I take it wherever I go. I like music around me all the time, so the speaker is perfect for that.”

6. La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water

“I enjoy this face mist [by La Roche-Posay]. It’s a bit bougie, but I love it. I’ll go to CVS and clear out the shelves. That’s how much I love it and take it everywhere I go.”

7. PUGS Gear Sunglasses

“PUGS makes the best sunglasses. I have a hat with a heart on it that’s PUGS Gear. I was at an Amiri fashion show in Paris, and they all went crazy over it. I was like, ‘It’s PUGS Gear! I love that you can buy PUGS at nearly every gas station.”

8. Adidas Ivy Park Velour Tracksuit

“My burgundy tracksuit from Ivy Park is one of my favorite things to wear. The material is soft like velour and it’s so comfortable. I wear it everywhere, especially when I’m on set and have a lot of downtime in my trailer. Burgundy is my new favorite color right now. I want everything in burgundy, you feel me?”

9. Apple iPhone 14

“I love my new Apple iPhone. I know everyone has one, but I mean, I can’t go anywhere without it. It’s for my work, my friends and my family. Although sometimes I just have to turn it off and take a break. And I’m not a texter — I like to talk to people and hear people’s voices. Even if you text me, I’ll probably call you back instead of text you.”

10. Pioneer Turntables

“I love my Pioneer turntables. They’re the best out there, and I love to practice mixing music on them. I like mixing sampled songs. There is this Juicy Jay song that samples this David Ruffin song called ‘Statue of a Fool’ and I’ll take that and work on it. I used to work on music a lot, but I haven’t had as much time lately. I’m trying to get back into it.”

11. Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

“I always have to carry my Burt’s Bees lip balm with me. I love lip balm. I can’t let my lips get chapped. Feel me?”

12. Composition Notebook

“I always carry a composition notebook with me. You know, those old school, black and white checkered ones? Like from school? I love them. I like to sketch and doodle when I’m in between shots on set, or write down ideas.”

13. Krink Paint Markers

“I love to use Krink paint markers. Sometimes I’ll sketch out people’s names that I meet on set or if I’m just sketching in my notebook.”

14. Circa 1970 Luxury Face Oil

“My makeup artist Barbara, who I always use on sets, makes this amazing face oil called Circa 1970. I have it in my pocket right now. I always bring it with me. It’s vegan, and it makes my skin feel great. I use it every day, even when I’m not on set. It’s next level — I’m serious.”

15. Fujifilm Disposable Cameras

“I like to carry Fuji disposable cameras with me because you can keep the film. I like to be able to take pictures on the fly and keep the film so that if I want, I can blow them up or just make copies. I know you can do that with your phone, but it’s just not the same, you know? I like old-school pictures. You can get the cameras anywhere, too, like at a gas station. I guess I just really love gas stations!”

