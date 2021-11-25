Shopping: Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air M1 Is Finally Under $750 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro aren’t the only sleek devices that are on sale for Black Friday. The tech-turned-entertainment juggernaut’s 2020 MacBook Air is on sale for just $729 for one day only — so if you fancy yourself a 13.3-inch rose gold laptop, you have only Thanksgiving day to score the 24-hour deal at B&H Video, which is offering a ton of savings through Cyber Monday across all its photo, video and audio departments.

Originally $999, the Apple MacBook Air with Retina display is equipped with the lightning-fast M1 chip, 8 GB of RAM (memory) and 256 GB SSD (storage), all of which allow the laptop to run smoothly with several apps open at once, edit 4K video and deliver stunning graphics tailored to your environment using True Tune technology. It can also support external graphics processors (eGPUs) using its Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Force Touch trackpad and Magic Keyboard offer comfortable and precise typing. All of this comes in a lightweight gold case made of 100 percent recycled aluminum. And if you’re not gaming or editing, you can get up to 11 hours of wireless browsing battery life and up to 30 days of standby time.

Though it’s not Apple’s latest and greatest laptop (the company released new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros starting at $1,999 and $2,299) in October, the speedy M1 chip and vibrant display still make the 2020 MacBook Air an affordable choice, especially for students and travelers looking for a powerful and lightweight Apple laptop.

If you miss the deal at B&H Video, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is also on sale for $849 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Courtesy of B&H Video