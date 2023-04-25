‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Fans Can Stay Comfy Any Day of the Month in These Retro Undies

'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret' and CUUP limited-edition underwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the month: At long last, the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., hits the big screen on April 28.

Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, the 11-year-old protagonist who navigates the trials and tribulations of adolescence — including period underwear, one of her many sources of stress. And ahead of this week’s theatrical debut, the nostalgic movie has teamed with size-inclusive underwear label Cuup on a limited-edition undies collection to keep wearers comfy every day of the week.

The seven-pair Days of the Week underwear pack features the brand’s best-selling modal bikinis with the days embroidered in colorful, retro script on the waistband. The super-soft collab comes in sizes XS to XXXL, and the silhouette has “minimal, cheeky back end coverage.”

Related: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Review: Rachel McAdams in a Judy Blume Adaption That Was Worth the Wait

Originally published in 1970, the 176-page book has guided generations of readers through Margaret, who moves from New York City to suburban New Jersey, where she must deal with puberty, secret clubs, bra stuffing and preteen crushes, to name just a few. Her Christian mother and a Jewish father (played by Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie in the film) raise her agnostic so she can choose her own path to religion, kicking off her conversations with God. The movie also stars Elle Graham, Amari Price and Katherine Kupferer as her best friends, and Kathy Bates as her paternal grandmother Sylvia.

Watch the movie trailer below, then channel your inner tween and shop the collection and the book.

CUUP It’s Me Margaret Days of the Week Bikini Pack

CUUP

CUUP It’s Me Margaret Days of the Week Bikini Pack $148 Buy Now 1

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. by Judy Blume

Amazon