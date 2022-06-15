Starry Beauty Brand Augustinus Bader’s Anti-Aging Face Cream Now Comes In a Lightweight Formula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Beckham, Olivia Culpo, investor Melanie Griffith and Hollywood facialist Melanie Grant are just a few who swear by Augustinus Bader’s cult-favorite face creams to strengthen and nourish their skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Those who prefer a lighter formula for summer can slather on the brand’s new Light Cream, which launches exclusively at Sephora and Augustinus Bader’s website today before it lands on shelves at other retailers tomorrow.

Available in a 30-millimeter bottle for $175, the lightweight and mattifying daily moisturizer joins the luxury beauty brand’s lineup that includes The Cream, The Rich Cream, the Ultimate Soothing Cream, the Essence and more skincare, and the recently-launched haircare line of scalp serums and tress treatments.

Like Bader’s other moisturizers, the Light Cream is formulated with the company’s proprietary TFC8 (or Trigger Factor Complex), which was developed after Bader’s study of stem cells led him to develop a formula that “nourishes and protects the skin by supporting the skin’s innate potential for renewal,” according to the brand.

The complex features fast-absorbing ingredients that work together to strengthen and protect the skin, such as “natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally found in the body,” and botanicals such as rice bran oil, which contains short-chain fatty acids that address visible signs of aging; triple hydration complex which forms a protective barrier to seal in moisture and prevent water loss; and baobab leaf and Australian lemon myrtle extracts that boost elasticity, protect the skin against the environment and pollution, balance sebum levels and reduce oil production.

The formula is also 100 percent vegan and made without parabens, sulfates, fragrance, talc, GMOs, mineral oil and other irritants and allergens.

Courtesy of Augustinus Bader

The brand adds that a 12-week user trial found that up to 94 percent of testers agreed that the Light Cream reduced the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles; about 97 percent said that it reduced and immediately controlled oil production; and nearly all said it left their skin feeling hydrated and fresh.

Shop Augustinus Bader’s new Light Cream starting today at Sephora and the brand’s website before it arrives at other retailers tomorrow.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream at Sephora