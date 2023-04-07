Augustinus Bader’s Newest Serum Boasts the Power Couple of Skin-Care Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Augustinus Bader has added yet another holy grail ingredient to his skin-saving beauty lineup. Already known for the patented TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), a botanical formula developed from his 30 years of stem cell research, the renowned German biomedical scientist and his eponymous skin-care brand have debuted the new Retinol Serum that combines two powerful active ingredients into one safe formula.

Priced at $350 and available exclusively online at the brand’s website, the advanced serum is “based on physiological knowledge of the skin’s intrinsic repair code yielded from my scientific research. To help prevent and reverse the visible signs of stress and premature aging, skin must experience continuous renewal,” Bader explains in a release. The Retinol Serum contains pure retinol, which is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, deep lines, acne scarring and hyperpigmentation by accelerating cellular turnover while being gentle on sensitive skin.

Combined with the company’s proprietary TFC8, the new serum seems to boast the ultimate power couple of skin-care: in a three-month user and clinical trials, 100 percent of testers said their skin looked firmer, tighter and lifted, while 97 percent or more said signs of aging were noticeably reduced. The study also found that participants’ wrinkles and deep lines were reduced by 56 percent, the appearance of skin blemishes decreased by 87 percent and more than 68 percent said their skin tone and texture were visibly improved. All users also agreed that their skin was left without dryness or irritation, a common side effect of retinol.

Other benefits? The Retinol Serum is also formulated with ultra-hydrating marine ectoine, skin barrier-strengthening zinc complex, a microbiome-friendly blend (to maintain a healthy balance of the skin’s “good” bacteria) and Japanese knotweed extract (which regulates skin enzymes).

The brand was born when Bader met with French investor Charles Rosier, who was blown away by the healing results of the scientist’s wound gel developed for burn victims. Melanie Griffith, Courteney Cox and Natalia Vodianova are among Augustinus Bader’s starry investors, while celebrity facialist Melanie Grant and Hollywood beauty buffs including Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian have sung praises for the luxury skin-care label. Last November, the company secured $25 million in funding, including from Antoine Arnault.

The new Retinol Serum is available online now at Augustinus Bader’s website, and it lands at Nordstrom and Sephora starting April 26. And while the luxe label’s products rarely go on sale, you can shop it at 20 percent off when you subscribe to auto-replenish deliveries on AugustinusBader.com for a minimum of three cycles, bringing the price down to $280.