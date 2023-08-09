Austin Butler Is the Face of YSL Beauty’s Newest Men’s Fragrance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Austin Butler has added another notch to his brand ambassador belt. The Golden Globe- and BAFTA-winning Elvis star is the face of YSL Beauty’s new men’s fragrance, MYSLF, its first release since 2017.

Available as a cleansing bar ($35) and an eau de parfum ($34-$152), MYSLF is the French house’s first woody floral fragrance and boasts scents of orange blossom and absolute heart with an accord of patchouli, musky Ambrofix and other warm wood notes. The spray scent comes in a refillable black lacquer glass bottle in 10-milliliter to 3.3-ounce sizes, and a 150-milliliter refill.

The YSL Beauty role is Butler’s latest gig repping a luxury brand after joining Cartier as a global ambassador. He joins fellow YSL Beauty ambassadors Lil Nas X, Lenny Kravitz (who’s the face of the label’s Y fragrance lineup) and daughter Zoë Kravitz (who reps the company’s makeup), Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, Lila Moss and Troye Sivan, among others across film, fashion and music.

“I was honored to be asked to join the YSL Beauty family,” Butler says in a statement. “Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew Mr. Saint Laurent. He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion.”

The brand adds, “No one could be a more compelling voice than Austin for YSL Beauty’s statement of modern masculinity. Both share the values and vision of the brand to embrace bold self-expression, genuine pursuit of one’s true self, and a mission to redefine beauty standards.”

YSL Beauty

The Oscar-nominated actor also starred in a cinematic campaign directed by Palme d’Or-winning director Julia Ducournau that will be released on Aug. 22 via YSL Beauty’s Instagram.

New York-based photographer Gray Sorennti shot the fragrance’s print campaign. “For me, masculinity is best defined by confidence, subtlety, kindness and elegance — all of which Austin embodies,” says Sorennti. “Working with him was a great experience. He was open-minded, generous and just a lot of fun. He really was a pleasure to shoot.”

The MYSLF scent comes in a cleansing bar and eau de parfum in a range of sizes; shop it online at YSLbeauty.com.