Away Taps Hollywood-Loved Emerging Designers for Fashionable Travel Goods Collaboration

Big-box retailers aren’t the only ones teaming cult-favorite designers. Ahead of the holiday travel season, Away has also tapped a trio of emerging New York-based talents — all known for their globally-informed aesthetics — for the brand’s first limited-edition designer collaboration.
The travel accessories brand enlisted American-Nigerian designer Tia Adeola, South Korea-born Ji Won Choi and NYC native Sandy Liang (who recently released a Target collection) to put their signature touches on three core products ($55 to $295): the Travel Pouch Set, the Front Pocket Backpack and the Large Everywhere Bag.
Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie and Rashida Jones are a handful of the Hollywood stars who have toted Away’s luggage on trips. The nine-piece capsule is part of the brand’s program that will “bring together compelling groups of artists with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and aesthetics to offer their unique takes on Away’s best-selling travel products,” per a release.
London-bred Adeola (whose designs have been worn by Dua Lipa, Lorde, Lizzo and other music stars), known for her maximalist silhouettes, infused her pieces with bubblegum-pink organza ruffles and custom-dyed yellow tweed fabric with hints of mint and orange. In a statement, the Big Apple-based designer says her focus is on “restructuring the representation of female bodies in the 21st century, challenging constructs with statement pieces that are meant for the everyday and rewriting history through fashion.”
Choi, who recently competed as a contestant on Making the Cut, put her trademark American-meets-Korean twist on her minimalist Away range, which features bright blue colorblocking and white trim. “I wanted to create something uplifting, bright, and sporty,” she explains in the statement. “Something that could be spotted from far away and was immediately recognizable and distinguishable.”
Liang, who weaves her Chinese roots and Lower East Side sensibilities into her designs, covered her collection’s pieces in “a bold print that is colorful and loud, but on the Away products, looks more like a floral camo,” she says in a release. She adds that she was also inspired by “the playful wanderlust people are feeling towards travel right now.”
The items are available online and at Away’s 13 brick-and-mortar locations across the world, including in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle. See and shop all of the cool carryalls below.
