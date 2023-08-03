Don’t Be Surprised to See Away’s Newest Suitcase with Hollywood’s Most Fashionable Frequent Flyers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Away is expanding its Hollywood-loved lineup of stylish suitcases.

The New York-based travel accessories brand has debuted a larger luggage style in fresh new shades, including a gloss finish. The new Trunk ($475) comes in best-selling colors (black, navy and coast) in addition to Olive, Chili, Persimmon, Seafoam, Salt, Wave and Garnet, including in matte or glossy finishes. The bigger silhouette has a 30/70 split for keeping the top lid lighter while still allowing travelers to pack larger belongings.

The new check-in silhouette is perfect for those longer getaways, thanks to the 107-liter capacity that the brand says can hold enough for 18 to 21 outfits (or about three weeks’ worth of essentials). Measuring 31.3 by 17 by 13.7 inches and weighing about 12 pounds, the hardshell suitcase is made of the same sturdy, lightweight and flexible material that Away is known for. Inside, the color-matched mesh compartments, pockets and lining are made of 100 percent recycled polyester. It comes with a matching luggage tag made of more than 50 percent of recycled leather and a drawstring laundry bag for keeping your dirty clothes separate.

Just like the rest of the frequent flyer-beloved brand’s suitcases, the Trunk is finished with a comfortable trolley handle, an underside grab handle, TSA-approved combo locks and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels. Away’s Carry-On and Bigger Carry-On luggage also nests inside for easy, space-saving storage.

Founded in 2015, Away’s minimalist-chic suitcases have been seen rolling with stars including Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson and Karlie Kloss. In 2020, the travel accessories company teamed with Serena Williams on an exclusive collection, and it also debuted its first designer collaboration series in 2021.

Shop the latest Trunk suitcase and its new colorways at Away’s brick-and-mortar stores and online at Awaytravel.com.