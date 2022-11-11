The Backstreet Boys Drop Trou for MeUndies In New Holiday Campaign

- Share this article on Facebook
The Backstreet Boys are revealing whether they’re boxer or brief guys in a cheeky campaign for MeUndies.
Fresh off the release of their first holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, the five-man pop band is bringing some holiday cheer to fans’ festive backsides by way of a limited-edition range of underpinnings and loungewear. Posing in boxers, briefs, pajamas and socks, Members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson drop trou in a playful shoot and video inspired by their new song, “Happy Days.”
Priced from $14 to $98 (or $10 to $88 for MeUndies members), the limited-edition holiday range also includes short- and long-sleeved sleepwear sets, boyshorts, bralettes, lace chemises and thongs, button-down PJ dresses, onesies, robes and more stocking stuffer-ready styles in the brand’s signature MicroModal fabric. Pieces come in solid shades and whimsical winter prints — think classic patterns such as string lights, buffalo plaid and tartan alongside ugly sweater-like graphics featuring dinosaurs, pizza slices and Y2K-inspired motifs with aliens and mushrooms.
“After spending most of this year on tour, comfort is an absolute must for us,” McLean says in a statement. “We hope this fun new collaboration will provide fans with a solution to stress-free gifting this season, and get people in the mood to celebrate the season without compromising comfort or fit.”
Los Angeles-based MeUndies is known for its super-soft material made from sustainably-sourced pulp from beechwood trees and its charitable business model. (The brand is currently partnering with the LA LGBT Center, The Body Positive and the Fashion Scholarship Fund.) The company also offers monthly memberships for underwear, bralettes and socks that save subscribers up to 30 percent off.
The Grammy-nominated quintet will head to South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023 to promote their 2019 album, DNA, after the pandemic delayed concerts in 2020. BSB will play a string of Jingle Ball shows in December for a slew of East Coast radio stations (including Detroit’s Channel 95.5, New York’s Z100, Boston’s Kiss 108, Miami’s Y100 and Tampa’s 83.3 FLZ); tickets are available online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats.
See more from the Backstreet Boys x MeUndies collection below, and shop the full line here.
Backstreet Boys A Very Backstreet Christmas
MeUndies Boxers
MeUndies Women’s Short-Sleeve Modal PJ Set
MeUndies Unisex Onesie
MeUndies Modal Button-Down PJ Dress
MeUndies Men’s Lounge Pants
MeUndies Crew Socks
MeUndies Dog Hoodie
