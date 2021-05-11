Bandier Teams With Fashion Influencer Sincerely Jules on Athleisure Collection

When Julie Sariñana founded her blog, SincerelyJules.com, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM to showcase her personal style, she became one of the first fashion influencers.

Now with nearly 6 million followers on Instagram, the Los Angeles-based creative has kept up her following for over a decade. Thanks to her new collaboration with Bandier, her fans can get a piece of her look with the first Sincerely Jules for Bandier collection, a capsule of workout and wardrobe staples. Available at Bandier and Amazon, it’s the first of four collections to roll out in 2021. The line retails for $38 to $98 and is available in sizes ranging XXS to 3X at Amazon.com.

Plus, there are four styles available exclusively in-store and online at Bandier.com. The capsule collection features a mix of textures and patterns that exemplifies the aesthetic that Sariñana has become famous for.

“This collection is all about self-love, feeling inspired and never stop chasing your dreams,” Sariñana says. “I hope they feel that whenever they wear our pieces!” She tells THR all about the Sincerely Jules for Bandier collection.

Why did you decide to team up with Bandier on a collaboration?

Sariñana: Bandier is at the forefront of athleisure activewear and fitness well-being and the way they are doing it is super cool, elevated and fashion forward, so I wanted to be a part of what they’re doing and how they’re doing it! I knew teaming up with Bandier to create the ultimate spring athleisure collection would be a seamless experience because our partnership is truly a reflection of each other — we respect each other’s work, we love what we do, and most importantly, we believe in each other. It was a no-brainer when we decided to create something together!

Julie Sariñana in the Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Meadow Bra and Leggings. Courtesy of BANDIER

What was your inspiration for the collection?

The inspiration behind my collaboration was the beauty of California; golden pink sunsets, outdoor trails, bright blue skies, effortless style! Being a Cali girl, I wanted to bring where I grew up and how close home is to my heart to everyone so they can feel inspired! I wanted to bring the colors, the weather, the lifestyle of L.A. into this collaboration.

How did you settle on the color palette and the prints?

The color palette and prints are all reflective of California from the warm sunshine, blue skies and cotton candy sunsets to pretty florals and earthy tones. This collection is an ode to the city of angels.

Julie Sariñana in the Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Ruffle Bra and Crossover Leggings. Courtesy of BANDIER

Why did you include a mix of athletic and more fashion-forward pieces?

I wanted this collection to be wearable and practical for workouts, yet stylish and chic enough to seamlessly go from bootcamp to brunch or to easily mix and match with pieces already in your closet for a sporty, casual look. Plus, my background is in fashion, so we wanted to merge the two together to create the ultimate athleisure collection.

How is the collection meant for both the gym and everyday life?

The cool thing about my collection is that you don’t have to be into fitness to want to wear this collection and that’s what I wanted to achieve. It’s wearable for everyday life; it was all about feeling good wearing these pieces! I wanted to make sure you can mix and match with everything within the collection but also with your other wardrobe staples at home. From yoga to an intense workout or a hike to a brunch date with your friends, or running errands, or even a cute outfit to the flea market, you can wear our collection everywhere. There are many ways to have fun with it!

Julie Sariñana in the Bandier x Sincerely Jules in the Willow Scoop Neck Tank and The Laurel Bias Skirt. Courtesy of BANDIER

What are your favorite pieces in the collection and how do you like to style them?

I love the nylon Wilder set! The cut of the jacket is so flattering, along with the high-waisted shorts to match. The Wilder set has 90’s vibes, it’s also a bit French countryside flower girl. But, out of everything, I have to say the gingham print pieces and all the biker shorts are my favorite. I have a thing for biker shorts and I love that we incorporated this piece in several colors and prints into the collection because I think it’s a versatile piece that you can dress up (for a more street style look) or dress down (for a more workout vibe).

What is the theme behind the campaign images?

The theme behind the campaign lookbook is very Californian wanderlust. We wanted to capture the beauty of California with the dreamy views, the hiking trails, the blue skies, the lush scenery plants and create certain moments within each look!

Julie Sariñana in the Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Crew Neck Sweatshirt and The Bryn 7. Courtesy of BANDIER