The Best Travel-Friendly Phone Wallet Cases to Buy from Star-Loved Brand Bandolier’s Summer Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, deals and more. Allons-y!

When stars like Martha Stewart, Ariana Madix, Rumer Willis and Blake Lively want to stay connected and hands-free sans their designer bags, they throw on Bandolier’s stylish cross-body iPhone wallets.

The travel-friendly brand is known for its luxe leather cases with built-in card slots and interchangeable straps — and now through Aug. 21, the Hollywood-loved label is celebrating its 10th anniversary with up to 75 percent off everything. The blowout includes the best-selling Donna collection (seen on Sports Illustrated model Stewart), the Hailey leather crossbody (seen on Cindy Crawford and Kaley Cuoco), the Lily side-slot case in metallic silver (seen on Alessandra Ambrosio), the Julian wallet case (worn by Clare Danes on a recent NYC outing), the expanded zip pouch and many other vacation-ready accessories.

The fashionable goods are also meant to be functional, and are designed to withstand drops to protect your screen. Bandolier also offers a free 30-day return or exchange period on unused purchases.

For ultra-minimalists, we recommend the sleek Emma case with a thin strap and enough space for your ID and a debit or credit card. Need more room? We’re fans of the utilitarian Billie crossbody that features a thicker strap with three zippered and snap-close compartments as well as the wallet case that fits about three cards. For something more playful, we love the metallic Willa case that makes an instant style statement with its cloud-shaped zipper pouch that can hold your ID, cards, lip gloss and other small items.

If you’re covered on the phone protection front, Bandolier also offers luxe full-grain leather cross-body bags, totes, fanny packs and more carryalls to match your wallet case.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2013, Bandolier pioneered the iPhone crossbody case and offers chic accessories for Apple phones (from the iPhone 6 to the 14 Pro Max) and AirPods as well as leather pouches, backpacks, wristlets and holsters; chain straps and charms; and more.

See a few of our top picks from the online blowout below, and shop some of the best phone case deals during Bandolier’s anniversary sale here.

Bandolier Hailey iPhone 14 Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Hailey iPhone 14 Crossbody (reg. $108) $76 Buy now

Bandolier Mona Crossbody Strap Bandolier Bandolier Mona Crossbody Strap (reg. $48) $43 Buy now

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Donna Crossbody (reg. $98) $59 Buy now

Bandolier Billie Utilitarian iPhone 14 Plus Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Billie Utilitarian iPhone 14 Plus Crossbody (reg. $208) $166 Buy now

Bandolier Expanded Zip Pouch Bandolier Bandolier Expanded Pouch (reg. $88) $62 Buy now

Bandolier Willa Cloud iPhone 13 Pro Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Willa Cloud iPhone 13 Pro Crossbody (reg. $168) $117 Buy now

Bandolier Kimberly Crossbody Bandolier Kimberly iPhone 13 Crossbody (reg. $128) $96 Buy now

Bandolier Emma iPhone 11 Pro Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Emma iPhone 11 Pro Crossbody (reg. $98) $24 Buy now

Bandolier Wristlet Clutch Bandolier Wristlet Clutch (reg. $98) $83 Buy now