Barbie and Bandier’s New Workout Collection Brings Bubblegum Pink to Your Fitness Routine

Stylish workout retailer Bandier is getting in on the Barbie action with a fashionable fitness collection inspired by the ’80s.

On the heels of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film, the new Barbie x Bandier capsule ($18-$134) comprises the workout brand’s one-piece Tempo playsuit in bubblegum pink, a white cropped tee, a workout bra with matching black leggings, a cozy fleece crewneck sweater, yoga-friendly grip socks and casual crewneck socks. Pieces are finished with Barbiecore touches, such as Barbie’s recognizable ponytailed silhouette, logo and pink stitching. The collection is available at Bandier’s website and in select retailers, including at Saks Fifth Avenue and FAO Schwarz.

To celebrate the collection, Bandier shared its favorite Barbie-ready pink spots in its hometown of New York, including boba tea cafe Mtea in Flushing to Tribeca cocktail bar Tiny’s and more.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie has earned $900 million at the global box office and is on track to break into the billion-dollar club in the next week. The film also features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennel as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans. During the Barbie press tour in Los Angeles, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City and London, the director and her stars sported their best beyond-Barbie Land looks on the pink carpet. On set, Robbie enacted a weekly “pink day” where she would collect fines (which were donated to charity) from those who failed to follow the assignment.

Below, shop the full Bandier x Barbie collection online.

