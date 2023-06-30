Malibu’s Barbie DreamHouse Airbnb Got a Kenergy Makeover — Here’s How to Get the Look at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The real-life Barbie DreamHouse is reopening its doors in Malibu in July — but this time, the three-story Airbnb promises big Kenergy. The seaside property with panoramic views first went up for rent in 2019, and Ken has redecorated the bright pink pad ahead of Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie film.

Dreams will come true for up to four people on Monday, July 17 starting at 10 a.m. PT, when reservations open up for the Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb.com. Up for grabs are two free one-night stays for up to two people each night on July 21 and 22.

In the newly renovated “Kendom,” lucky guests can snooze in tufted seashell bed, which is now covered in Ken’s Western bedding. The closet is filled with looks ready for Venice beach or the rodeo, such as fringed cowboy shirts, animal print button downs and more of Ken’s favorite things mixed in with a few of Barbie’s wardrobe essentials. (Note that the pieces are for dress-up only.)

Courtesy of Joyce Lee/Airbnb

Guests can have a splash into the oceanview pool, but they won’t be able to ride down the two-story slide — because just like in Barbie Land, some things are just plastic. Other slightly off-reality touches in the Kendom include a poolside fire pit, the Ken-ecue (he’s done away with the Barbie-cue), a disco roller rink with a DJ deck and a rooftop gym featuring jars of Ken’s Beefy Body Brine (the workout weights, however, as as heavy as in the Real World.)

Unlike most Airbnb rentals, guests will get to take home a pair of Impala neon skates — which are now sold out online — and surfboards, similar to the ones seen in the movie. Those who score the reservation will be responsible for getting themselves to Malibu. (It might be a good time to call up Pilot Barbie.)

“As you probably know, I’m a beach guy — and Malibu is the ultimate oceanfront paradise, with its never-ending sunshine (don’t forget your cowboy hat and sunscreen!), beaches as far as the eye can see, and surf shops everywhere,” writes Ken in the listing. “Nearby, you’ll find every beach activity you could ever dream of: sunbathing, shopping, surfing, and the best boardwalks for rollerblading (thank me later). This place is selfie central too, so be sure to snap some photos along the way.”

Courtesy of Joyce Lee/Airbnb

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie follows the iconic pink-loving protagonist as she faces an existential crisis and leaves Barbie Land (in her pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, no less!) for the Real World. Co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the romantic comedy also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans.

Airbnb will celebrate the film with a donation to Save the Children to support equal access to learning resources for children, families and communities in over 100 countries. The funds will help “to build girls’ confidence and help them excel in school – ensuring everyone has equal opportunity to achieve success,” per a release.

While only a handful will realize their DreamHouse, uh, dreams, anyone can deck out their digs in Barbiecore. Mattel and the Warner Bros. film continue to roll out collaborations to promote all things Barbie (as they have been for the last year). Below, shop some of the official movie merch and other popular pink picks inspired by the film, and don’t forget to set your alarm for July 17 at 10 a.m. PT and try your luck at booking the DreamHouse here.

