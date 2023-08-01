The ‘Barbie’ Movie Characters Shrink Down to Size for New Fisher-Price Collab

The Barbie juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, and now, fans of the new, record-breaking film can add another collectible to their mantle, with the release of the official Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set.

Inspired by the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film, the Little People figurines offer miniaturized versions of the iconic characters — and their iconic outfits — from the big screen. The four mini dolls come in an official Barbie: The Movie box for easy displaying on your bookshelf or table.

The Little People Barbie set includes a blond Barbie in a gingham dress (similar to the dress seen on the official Margot Robbie Barbie doll), a bleach-blond Ken in an ab-baring ensemble,; a Presidential Barbie (inspired by Issa Rae’s character in the film) and Barbie’s new friend, Gloria (played by America Ferrera).

Each figure stands just over 2.5 inches tall. The specially-designed packaging, meantime, features colorful locations from the movie and a bright pink stand.

The Barbie Little People set is an officially-licensed collaboration between Fisher-Price and Mattel. The launch comes on the heels of a Friends-themed Little People set, which was released last month to commemorate National Monica Day.

The Little People brand also has an official Barbie beach cruiser set, which includes two mini dolls and a push-along toy car that plays music.

The Barbie movie, meantime, has inspired numerous brand collabs, including a luggage capsule with Béis and a host of Barbie-inspired beauty products.