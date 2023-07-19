Shay Mitchell-Founded Béis’ New Pink-Powered ‘Barbie’ Collab Is Here to Doll Up Your Luggage

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If you blinked and missed booking that DreamHouse Airbnb, here’s another way to channel your inner Travel Barbie. After founder Shay Mitchell teased a bubblegum pink drop in June, Béis‘ Barbie The Movie travel accessories collection has almost landed.
Available starting today at 9 a.m. PT, the Béis x Barbie collaboration ($48-$378) comprises the travel goods brand’s signature essentials in bright Barbie pink, including carry-on and check-in Rollers, the Mini Weekender bag, the Cosmetic Case, the Travel Wallet and he Passport & Luggage Tag Set. The rolling suitcases and weekender feature a glossy finish (a new design touch for the brand’s luggage), and pieces are finished with a custom pink floral lining that nods to the movie’s playful spirit. And given the popular pink shade’s tendency to sell out, Barbie fans are limited to buying one of each item.
Related Stories
Related: Barbie and Aldo’s Y2K-Inspired Collab Is Is Fit for Pink-Powered Dream Closets
The Pretty Little Liars star recently channeled the iconic Mattel doll at the Greta Gerwig-helmed film’s Los Angeles premiere. Styled by Shalev Lavàn, the 36-year-old actress and producer wore a black and white off-the-shoulder dress with a sculptural peplum by Shushu Tong and paired it with a mini Amina Muaddi bag and Sophia Webster heels.
The seven-piece Barbie range comes on the heels of Béis’ newest L.A. pop-up shop on Venice’s famed Abbot Kinney. (The brand made its brick-and-mortar debut at The Grove in May 2022.)
In a campaign lensed by photographer Greg Swales, Mitchell taps into her inner Barbie alongside a bright pink sports car in front of a very DreamHouse-esque mansion, to name a few stylish scenes.
Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie follows the iconic pink-loving protagonist as she faces an existential crisis and leaves Barbie Land (in her pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, no less!) for the Real World. Co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the romantic comedy also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans.
See more from the Béis x Barbie the Movie collection below, and shop the full range online starting at 9 a.m. PT at Beistravel.com.
Béis x Barbie the Movie Mini Weekender
Béis x Barbie the Movie Travel Wallet
Béis x Barbie the Movie Carry-On Roller
Béis x Barbie the Movie Cosmetic Case
Béis x Barbie the Movie 26-In. Check-In Roller
Béis x Barbie the Movie 29-In. Large Check-In Roller
Béis x Barbie the Movie Passport & Luggage Tag Set
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day