Shay Mitchell-Founded Béis’ New Pink-Powered ‘Barbie’ Collab Is Here to Doll Up Your Luggage

If you blinked and missed booking that DreamHouse Airbnb, here’s another way to channel your inner Travel Barbie. After founder Shay Mitchell teased a bubblegum pink drop in June, Béis‘ Barbie The Movie travel accessories collection has almost landed.

Available starting today at 9 a.m. PT, the Béis x Barbie collaboration ($48-$378) comprises the travel goods brand’s signature essentials in bright Barbie pink, including carry-on and check-in Rollers, the Mini Weekender bag, the Cosmetic Case, the Travel Wallet and he Passport & Luggage Tag Set. The rolling suitcases and weekender feature a glossy finish (a new design touch for the brand’s luggage), and pieces are finished with a custom pink floral lining that nods to the movie’s playful spirit. And given the popular pink shade’s tendency to sell out, Barbie fans are limited to buying one of each item.

The Pretty Little Liars star recently channeled the iconic Mattel doll at the Greta Gerwig-helmed film’s Los Angeles premiere. Styled by Shalev Lavàn, the 36-year-old actress and producer wore a black and white off-the-shoulder dress with a sculptural peplum by Shushu Tong and paired it with a mini Amina Muaddi bag and Sophia Webster heels.

The seven-piece Barbie range comes on the heels of Béis’ newest L.A. pop-up shop on Venice’s famed Abbot Kinney. (The brand made its brick-and-mortar debut at The Grove in May 2022.)

Courtesy of Greg Swales for Béis x Barbie

In a campaign lensed by photographer Greg Swales, Mitchell taps into her inner Barbie alongside a bright pink sports car in front of a very DreamHouse-esque mansion, to name a few stylish scenes.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie follows the iconic pink-loving protagonist as she faces an existential crisis and leaves Barbie Land (in her pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, no less!) for the Real World. Co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the romantic comedy also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans.

Courtesy of Greg Swales for Béis x Barbie

See more from the Béis x Barbie the Movie collection below, and shop the full range online starting at 9 a.m. PT at Beistravel.com.

