Shay Mitchell’s Travel Brand Béis Just Launched the Cutest Kids Collection

Traveling with little ones isn’t always smooth sailing, but Béis’ first kids luggage and accessories line will at least make it look stylishly effortless.

The brand founded by entrepreneurial actress Shay Mitchell has debuted a range of rolling suitcases, backpacks, lunch boxes, toys and neck pillows ($28-$168) in easy-to-spot neon colorways like citron and berry, ensuring that you won’t lose sight of your kiddo. (They also conveniently match the brand’s Sherbet shades.)

Just like Béis’ grown-up goods, its pint-sized rollers feature genius design touches, like a pull strap that turns it into a ride-on, a soft outer luggage pocket for holding a tablet, plenty of interior organizational compartments, easy-to-clean 75D polyester lining, compression straps and storage bags for shoes and dirty laundry.

The backpacks include side mesh pockets, a detachable waist pack and a trolley pass-through for easy stacking onto suitcase handles, while the lunch boxes are perfectly sized for reusable storage containers and come with a removable shoulder strap.

The label tapped U.K. artist Ashley Percival (who has worked with Gucci, Ikea, Patagonia and more) to design playful prints for its cozy hooded neck pillow and soft leopard toy, which features a zippered pocket for small items.

Béis’ range of family-friendly products also includes a baby collection designed with model Elsa Hosk featuring multi-tasking diaper backpacks, totes and more carryalls and accessories.

