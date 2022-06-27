The Best Early 4th of July Sales on Mattresses, Appliances, Furniture, Clothing and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Another week, another retail therapy holiday for scooping up deals on end-of-season inventory and summer-ready goods. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month, the best July 4th sales present an early opportunity to score discounts on big-ticket items ahead of your next barbecue or poolside party.

Some of the best deals will be in the home department: expect major markdowns on mattresses, patio and garden furnishings, grills, beach accessories, decor, appliances, smart home devices and more. And those looking to revamp their wardrobes with summer-ready swimwear and other hot weather staples will find plenty of slashed prices on designer fashion, jewelry, accessories and more.

From big-box retailers to small businesses, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4th of July sales to shop online right now. Whether you’re looking for mattresses, laptops, tech accessories or a new hot weather-ready wardrobe, check out our top picks below. We suggest bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating regularly through Independence Day.

Best 4th of July Sales at Home Depot, Target and Other Major Retailers

Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13), enjoy daily deals across all categories

Bed Bath & Beyond Take up to 50 percent off select outdoor products and up to 20 percent off select

Best Buy Enjoy savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles, computers and many other electronics

BuyBuyBaby Enjoy deals on travel gear priced under $50,$160, $250 and $350

Home Depot Save on select lawn and garden items, outdoor power tools, grills and more

Kohl’s Ending June 29, take an extra 20 percent off select summer must-haves and up to 40 percent off Sonoma Goods for Life outdoor furniture and decor

Lowe’s Save on everything from refrigerators and patio furniture to lighting and many other departments

Macy’s Take 20 to 60 percent off across all categories, plus up to an extra 20 percent off select products with code FOURTH

Target Ending May 30, enjoy 30 percent off Cuisinart cookware and swimsuits; 40 percent off patio furniture, decor, grills and outdoor cooking accessories; up to 50 percent off toys; and more

Walmart Enjoy additional rollback pricing on home goods, electronics, summer-ready items and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Furniture, Appliances and Home Goods

Artifact Uprising Ending June 29, take 20 percent off sitewide

BenchMade Modern From July 1 to 5, take 20 percent off sitewide

Funboy Save up to 30 percent off pool floats and more

Design Within Reach Save up to 60 percent off on select outdoor and dining furniture and accessories

Overstock.com Save up to 70 percent off thousands of items across furnishings, bed and bath, patio and garden, lighting, and many other categories during the off-price online retailer’s end-of-summer sale.

Patet July 1 to 5, take 20 percent off ready-made luxury gift boxes with code JULY4TH

Pottery Barn Save up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture

Rugs.com Take up to an extra 70 percent off through July 6 and enjoy free shipping and returns; from July 23 to 29, clearance items will be up to an additional 80 percent off

Society6 Take 40 percent off wall art & yoga mats; 30 percent off home decor, outdoor and lifestyle; and 20 percent off everything else

Sunvilla From July 1 to 5, take 15 percent off select items with code 15OFF

Sur La Table Take up to 30 percent off cookware, serveware, textiles and more from the Sur La Table collection

Villa Now through July 1, take 15 percent off all outdoor sets and pieces with code FOURTH15

Wayfair Take up to 60 percent off select clearance items

West Elm Take up to 70 percent off select items during the retailer’s online warehouse sale

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 70 percent off select cookware, cutlery, kitchen electronics and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell Take 20 percent off all mattresses with code MEMDAY20

Amerisleep Save $450 off mattresses with code AS450, 30 percent off adjustable bed bundles and 40 percent off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

Avocado Ending July 5, save up to $100 off select mattresses with the code USA; $250 off organic luxury plush mattresses with the code JULY; $50 off organic cotton sheets and duvet covers with the code USOFAVO; and $100 to $300 off select bedroom furniture

Bear Take 30 percent off sitewide and get free accessories with code JULY30

Beautyrest Ending July 11, save up to $800 on a Beautyrest Black mattress and select adjustable foundations, plus buy one, get another pillow free

Brooklinen Save up to 40 percent off last call bedding

Casper Save up to 50 percent off select bedding and up to 40 percent off select mattresses

The Company Store Ending June 26, save up to 30 percent off select bedding, outdoor products and more

Coyuchi Save up to 40 percent off last call items

Eight Sleep Save up to $150 off the Pod

Ettitude Take an extra 10 percent off sale items with code EXTRA

Helix Ahead of 4th of July, save $100 to $350 off select mattresses and get two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase during the extended Memorial Day sale

Leesa Save up to $700 off mattresses and get two free pillows

Nectar Through June 26, save $100 off select mattresses and get $499 worth of free sleep accessories with every mattress purchase

Parachute Save up to 40 percent off last call items

Purple Take up to $200 off premium mattresses and get $300 worth of accessories

Serta Ending July 11, save up $400 off select mattresses and up to $400 off an eligible adjustable base

Tempur-Pedic Save $500 off Tempur-Breeze mattresses

Vaya Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300

Zoma Take $150 off all mattresses

Best 4th of July Sales at Designer Retailers

24S Save up to 50 percent off ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and accessories from JW Anderson, Ganni, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, Max Mara and more

Bergdorf Goodman Enjoy up to 60 percent off designers such as Adam Lippes, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant and many others

Bloomingdale’s Save 30 to 50 percent off on a wide selection of items, and 60 to 75 percent off clearance items

Matches Fashion Save up to 50 percent off select items

Moda Operandi Save mover 50 percent off Moncler, Falk, Perfect Moment, Toni Sailor and more

MyTheresa Save up to 70 percent off select items from Acne Studios, By Far, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Frankie Shop, Maison Margiela and others

Neiman Marcus Take up to 65 percent off designer sale items

Nordstrom Enjoy up to 60 percent off designer labels such as Carolina Herrera, Collina Strada, Mansur Gavriel, The Row and more

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70 percent off off designer sale items including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Veronica Beard and others

Shopbop Enjoy up to 70 percent off designer brands including By Far, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Staud, Ulla Johnson and more

Ssense Save up to 50 percent off womenswear and menswear including from Palm Angels, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Ganni, Acne Studios, Off-White, Eckhaus Latta, Chloé and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Clothing and Accessories

Adidas Save up to 50 percent off shoes, clothing, and accessories

Aerosoles Save up to 50 percent off

Andie Swim Take 20 percent off best-selling swimsuits with code VACAY20

Athleta Save up to 50 percent off select sale items

Backcountry Save up to 50 percent off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more

Beyond Yoga Save on select activewear

Brooks Brothers Take up to 70 percent off on select sale items

Columbia Save 25 percent off almost everything

Commando Save on select styles

Dr. Scholl’s Save on select footwear

DSW Take up to 50 percent off clearance styles

Eddie Bauer Take up to 50 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply)

Eloquii Take up to 80 percent off during the Semi-Annual Clearance sale

Everlane Save up to 60 percent off select womenswear, menswear and accessories

Fleur du Mal Save up to 50 percent off select items

Frame Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear

FWRD Save on select designer labels including A.L.C., Acne Studios, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Toteme, Zimmermann and more

Gap Take an extra 50 percent off for a total of up to 75 percent off with code SALE

Girlfriend Ending July 4, save up to 60 percent off select styles

Glasses USA Get 40 percent off your entire order, plus free shipping

J. Crew Save up to 50 percent off select sale styles

Joe’s Jeans Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear

Lele Sadoughi Save on select sale items

Lensabl Ending June 30, save 20 percent off blue light-blocking lenses with code BLUE20; 15 percent off all other lenses, designer frames and contacts with code SEE15; and 15 percent off Lensabl+ vision plans with code PLUS15

Good American Save up to 60 percent off select styles

Levi’s Save up to 40 percent off select sale styles

L.L. Bean Save on select sale items

Lucky Brand Save up to 50 percent off select womenswear and menswear

Madewell Take an extra 20 percent off sale items with code SALEONSALE

M.M. LaFleur Take up to 80 percent off select sale items

Mr. Porter Save up to 60 percent off select menswear

Nike Save up to 40 percent off new markdowns

Proof June 30 to July 5, take 20 percent off with code JULYFLOW

REI Save up to 40 percent off clothing, outdoor gear and more from REI Co-op, The North Face, Eno, Hydro Flask, Keen, Cotopaxi and other brands

Revolve Save up to 70 percent off select items

Urban Outfitters Save on select womenswear, menswear, furniture, home goods and beauty

Shopbop Save up to 70 percent off

Best 4th of July Tech Sales

Amazon Expect ongoing daily deals on smart home devices, appliances, watches, TVs, headphones and other products

Arlo For a limited time, save up to 25 percent off select home security bundles

Dell Save up to $500 off select laptops, monitors, desktop computers and more

HP Save up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktop computers, printers and other home and business electronics and tech accessories, plus get free shipping; get an extra 5 percent off select products over $599 with coe HPBBQ5 or an extra 10 percent off select products over $1,099 with code HPBBQ10

Multitasky Save up to 60 percent off phone and tablet stands, folding ring lights, travel power banks, floor mop slippers and more during the brand’s online warehouse sale

Portal Save up to $70 on select Meta Portal video calling devices

Samsung Enjoy a variety of deals including $1,100 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, up to $500 off the Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $650 off th Galaxy Tab S8, $350 off the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and more

Smartmi From July 2 to 15, save up to 20 percent off select air purifiers and standing fans

Best 4th of July Sales on Beauty and Wellness

Credo Beauty Save on select last call items

Lancer Skincare Ending July 5, save 20% when you buy two or more products with the code PICK2

Proof Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide with the code FOURTH

Sephora Save up to 50 percent off select skincare, hair products, makeup, beauty tools and more

Ulta Ending July 4, save on select sale items

Vegamour Take $10 off $40, $25 off $100 or $40 off $150 during the hair wellness brand’s Endless Summer sale with the code ENDLESS

Best 4th of July Sales on Everything Else

Kiiroo July 1 to 5, save up to 70 percent off select sexual wellness products and accessories