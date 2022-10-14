The 65+ Best Advent Calendars for Counting Down to the Holidays

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s not even Halloween, and yet devotees of the Yuletide season are already enthusiastically planning their post-Thanksgiving festivities. Enter the Advent calendar, the beloved Christmas tradition that counts down the days of December until the big gift-giving celebration.
No matter your creed, these festive boxes are filled with delightful gifts for surprising every type of recipient, whether they’re a beer or wine lover, luxury beauty buff (there’s a separate list for them here too), a sci-fi superfan, a movie lover or a TV junkie. They’re easily the gifrts that keep on giving all month, and we’ve scoured retailers including Amazon, Anthropologie, Food52, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Williams-Sonoma and beyond to find the best Advent calendars for every taste and budget.
Related Stories
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest 12- and 24-day Advent calendars filled with Legos, wine, Marvel superheroes, Hollywood-loved skincare products, chic candles, gourmet treats and much more — shop all of our picks below, and check out our holiday gift guides for more ideas for everyone on your list.
1. Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar
The magical Wizarding World gets miniature in this Lego Harry Potter 2022 Advent calendar, which is filled with characters and surprises for every house, including figurines of Harry Potter, Moaning Myrtle, Neville Longbottom and even he who shall not be named.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon
2. Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar
Whether your giftee is a loyal Benefit babe or eyeing the beauty brand’s best-selling brow products and primers, Benefit’s Sincerely Yours Advent calendar ensures a holiday filled with travel-friendly makeup surprises. The holiday gift set includes mini and “fun size” versions of its Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, They’re Real! Magnet Mascara, Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel, Hoola Matte Bronzer, 24-Hr. Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel and more, plus a postcard to send to your BFF.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Benefit | Sephora
3. Molly J. The Advent Calendar
The holidays can be a stressful time, which is why you might want to stock up on Molly J.’s Advent calendar filled with fruity CBD gumdrops. Stay chill all season with the organic treats, which are gluten-free, contain no THC (sorry?) and made of third-party-tested hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD.
4. Friends: The Official Advent Calendar
Open 25 days of Friends-inspired souvenirs, ornaments, holiday trinkets and more with this Advent calendar for superfans of the ’90s sitcom. You might want to pair it with the complete series DVD collection or the Lego Central Perk building kit for the ultimate gift set for Friends fans.
5. Hape 25-Day Kids Wooden Rollercoaster Advent Calendar
This adorable (and reusable) 25-day wooden rollercoaster Advent calendar by Hape will make every day a fun adventure. Each door contains a new figurine to send flying down the ramps, and a Santa Claus toy sack is included.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Overstock | Target | Walmart
6. GiveThemBeer.com IPA Advent Calendar
Whether they’re into English, New England, West Coast or Belgian IPA (to name just a handful), this 12-day craft beer Advent calendar will treat recipients to a dozen of the highest-rated options from the U.S.’ best breweries. If they have a different grown-up drink of choice, Give Them Beer also offers other Advent calendars with whiskey, liquor, hard seltzer, sparkling wine and more.
7. Shoppe Geo 12 Days of Crystal Magic Self-Care Advent Calendar
Remind yourself (or your recipient) to relax with this 12-day self-care Advent calendar filled with crystals. Alongside stones like clear quartz, calcite, peach moonstone, citrine, black tourmaline and more, the set also comes with a guide to crystals and inspirational daily messages.
8. Godiva Holiday Luxury Advent Calendar
Among the best chocolate advent calendars is Godiva’s holiday gift set, which contains a variety of 24 delicious morsels of milk, dark and white chocolates in festive shapes (like Santa, a snowman, a penguin and more).
9. Palais Des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Tea lovers can enjoy a new blend for 24 days with Palais Des Thés’ Advent calendar. It makes the perfect gift with a ceramic mug (or a high-tech cup), and it comes with flavors ranging from Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower to Chinese black tea, to name a few.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Bloomingdale’s | Food52
10. Man Crates Jerky Advent Calendar
One of the best Advent calendars for men and women who love meat, Man Crates’ jerky advent calendar lets carnivores chow down on festive flavors ranging from root beer habanero to garlic beef and more.
11. Sephora Wishing You Advent Calendar
Say goodbye to the usual dry skin that comes with winter weather with Sephora’s bestselling Advent calendar, which is packed with 24 reusable boxes filled with hydrating skincare, eye masks and makeup wipes as well as hair accessories, lip colors, nail polish and many more holiday beauty goodies.
12. Super Mario Advent Calendar
This Super Mario Advent calendar is for every Nintendo fan. It comes with a total of 24 holiday-themed treats, including festive Mario and Luigi figurines and more.
” link=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KW3VPJ1?tag=hollywoodre01-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&language=en_US&asc_source=web&asc_campaign=web” price=”$44.47″ button_type=”amazon” image=”0″ target=”_blank” orig_price=”$49.99″ asin=”B07KW3VPJ1″ award=”” rating=”” summary=”” narrativ=”include” /]
13. Sabon 31-Day Advent Calendar
Giftees can enjoy daily spa moments all month when they open Sabon’s beautiful 31-day Advent calendar, which contains decadent skincare, bath goodies and body products in full and travel sizes.
14. Sugarfina Gingerbread Taste of Christmas 2022 Advent Calendar
Sugarfina’s gingerbread Advent calendar will delight your sweet tooth with 24 days of cookies and candies.
15. The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up Book Advent Calendar
Await Sandy Claws’ arrival with this 38-page Nightmare Before Christmas pop-up book Advent calendar, which ensures that readers won’t tire of the same old thing with hidden doors to discover. Behind them are removable ornaments to hang on the book’s pop-up tree, and along the way you’ll learn fun facts about Halloween Town and its festive citizens.
16. Barbie Advent Calendar
While Barbiecore is in full force in fashion, there’s even more in store in this Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, which comes with one doll and 24 days of accessories.
17. Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar
Skillmatics’ activity Advent calendar will keep kids busy with daily card games, stickers and more fun to develop their memory, social-emotional and communication skills.
18. Elf on the Shelf Advent Calendar Train and Gift Set
Twenty-four days of adorable Elf on the Shelf surprises await with this Advent calendar train and gift set for fans of the charming holiday helper.
19. The Beatles x Happy Socks Advent Calendar
If you love them (yeah, yeah, yeah), you’ll get your beloved Beatles devotee this 24-day Advent calendar by Happy Socks. This collector’s gift set includes eight new limited edition pairs, five never-before-seen embroidered styles and more, all made of organic combed cotton.
20. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar
Star Wars fans and Lego lovers clearly have no shortage of Advent calendars this year. This 329-piece Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent calendar includes 24 days of buildable goodies, including figurines from The Mandalorian alongside classic Stormtroopers, a Tusken raider, an X-wing and other vehicles, characters and accessories. (Collectors can shop the 2021 set here.)
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon
21. Harry & David Advent Cookie Calendar
Start (or end) your December days with a decadent dessert from Harry & David’s Advent cookie calendar, which contains 24 drawers filled with double-chocolate cherry cookies, gingerbread sandwich cookies, vanilla shortbread, German chocolate cookie bars and many more mouth-watering sweets.
22. Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Vino lovers won’t have an empty glass throughout the holidays with Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine. (You can also upgrade to 24 days for $70 more.) It’s one of the best wine Advent calendars for people who want an expertly-curated variety of red and white wines and rosés from Italy, France, Spain and other renowned regions.
23. Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar
There’s nothing like a festive candle to give an air of holiday joy and relaxation. Voluspa’s Advent calendar has 12 days of luxe scents to set the aromatic scene, with each coconut wax candle offering up to 24 hours of burn time.
24. Hot Wheels Advent Calendar
Auto afficionados young and old will have a hard time trying not to speed through this Hot Wheels Advent calendar. This holiday-themed gift set comes with 24 surprises (including eight cars and plenty of holiday accessories) and a built-in track playmat for tiny test drives. (See the 2021 edition here.)
25. Bonne Maman Advent Calendar
For the person who never skips their morning toast or the frequent traveler who loves collecting those tiny jam jars, Bonne Maman’s 24-day Advent calendar has a sweet surprise for every day leading up to Christmas.
26. The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar
Dunder Miffliners won’t need to worry about washing their socks (at least for 12 days) with this Advent calendar for superfans ofThe Office.
27. Christmas House Advent Calendar
Count down to Christmas with this carved and painted wooden holiday house Advent calendar, which has 24 days of gummies, chocolates, mints and more sweets in store behind each door.
28. Disney Classic Advent Calendar
Mickey and friends’ Advent calendar will surprise Disney fans with 24 days of adorable keepsakes, including figurines of him and his friends, festive decor, stickers and other kid-friendly gifts.
29. Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Available for pre-sale starting Oct. 18, caffeine connoisseurs will want to get on the wait list for Bean Box’s 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar, which sold out last year and will include festive flavors (think roasted chestnut, figgy pudding and spicy gingerbread, to name a few) for starting very holiday morning off right.
30. Beekman 1802 Deluxe Editon Time Capsule Advent Calendar
Known for bringing Schitt’s Creek‘s Rose Apothecary brand to life, New York-based Beekman 1802’s interactive Time Capsule Advent calendar is a handmade special edition gift box that comes with 24 products, including the brand’s best-selling goat milk soaps and hand creams and skincare.
31. Lego Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Advent Calendar
Welcome the holidays with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis with this Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent calendar, which includes other surprises such as a snowman Thanos, the Guardians’ spaceship and more. (Last year’s Marvel Advent calendar is also still available.)
32. Nipyata! Booz-Filled Advent Calendar
Starting Nov. 1, Nipyata’s holiday offerings will include this booze-filled Advent Calendar that’s stocked with 12 50-milliliter bottles for fueling your festivities.
33. Meri Meri Enamel Charm Necklace Advent Calendar
Pint-sized (or grown-up) jewelry lovers will love opening Meri Meri’s enamel charm necklace Advent calendar, which comes in an adorable suitcase and includes accessories, tassels and a chain and cord necklace for plenty of imaginative holiday play.
34. Petco More & Merrier Dog Toy Advent Calendar
Pups can join the festive fun too with Petco’s More & Merrier dog toy Advent calendar, which has 12 days of plush toys, bones and tennis balls.
35. Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar for Cats
Meow don’t forget to treat the felines during the holidays — there are 24 days of delicious food and treats in Purina Fancy Feast’s Feastivities Advent calendar for cats.
36. George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar
Whether they’ve seen The Grand Budapest Hotel one too many times or they just love all things twee, this George & Viv Advent calendar features Canadian artist Emily Taylor’s dreamy illustrations and 24 days of treats and treasures.
37. Lego Friends Advent Calendar
Lego’s charming Friends characters get into the festive season in this 312-piece Advent calendar, which comes with Olivia, Santa and his reindeer, a present-filled sleigh and more mini builds.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon
38. Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar
Start every day with moisturized skin and hydrated hair when you open L’Occitane’s 24-day Advent calendar, which is stocked with luxurious hand creams, haircare products and skincare in one charming package inspired by a Christmas market in Provence, France.
39. A Christmas Story Advent Calendar
No need to worry about fragilé gifts with this Advent calendar for A Christmas Story fans, who’ll open up 24 days of cute figurines inspired by Ralphie’s holiday shenanigans (including a leg lamp that won’t break).
40. Clever Creations Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar
Stash away your own surprises in this quaint wooden village Advent calendar that has 24 drawers and a battery-powered LED light for illuminating your holiday tablescape. (Don’t forget to add two AA batteries.)
41. Ladurée Advent Calendar
Take your tastebuds to a trip to France and unwrap 24 days of treats with Ladurée’s Advent calendar. The Parisian confectioners filled this decadent box with chocolates, calissons, caramels, nougats and jams, so there’s something for every sweet-toothed Francophile.
42. Paledone Friends Central Perk 24-Day Advent Calendar
There’s truly an Advent calendar for every type of beauty lover, including Friends fans. This Central Perk bath and body gift set reveals 24 days of sweet-scented bath salts and fizzy balls, lip balms, hand creams, nail care tools and more.
43. Playmobil Back to the Future Advent Calendar
Great Scott, how is it already the holiday season? Playmobil’s Back to the Future Advent calendar features the beloved film’s iconic clock tower, which is filled with 24 surprises ranging from adorable figurines of Marty McFly and Doc Brown to character accessories and other movie mementos.
44. Funko Pop! Marvel Advent Calendar
Funko Pop! is a fan favorite for their whimsical Advent calendars and holiday exclusives across the pop culture multiverse. From The Office and Nightmare Before Christmas to Harry Potter, the gift boxes will surprise you with up to 24 charming vinyl figurines of your favorite characters.
45. Louise Cunningham Merry & Bright 12 Days of Christmas Advent Puzzle Calendar
Game fanatics will have fun opening a dozen 80-piece puzzles illustrated by artist Louise Cunningham in this whimsical Merry & Bright Advent calendar.
46. Play-Doh Advent Calendar
You don’t have to be a kid to unlock 24 days of creativity in Play-Doh’s Advent calendar. In addition to five tubs of Play-Doh, the set includes a play mat and tools for squishing and molding festive creations.
47. Lego City Advent Calendar
One of the best Advent calendars for Lego lovers, this 24-day Lego City Advent calendar features classic holiday characters and minifigures from the TV series. (Who can resist that tiny Lego tree topper?)
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon
48. Byers’ Choice Christmas Tree Advent Calendar
Indulge in daily nostalgia with Byers’ Choice’s classic wooden Christmas tree Advent calendar that’s filled with 24 old-school goodies, such as retro toys and sweet treats.
49. Balmain Hair Couture Limited Edition Large Haircare Advent Calendar
Treat your (or your loved ones’) tresses with Balmain Hair Couture’s luxurious haircare Advent calendar, which comes with leave-in conditioner, an argan oil moisturizing elixir, texturizing salt spray, moisturizing shampoo, a nutracker and more beauty goodies.
50. Star Wars Micro Force Advent Calendar
Whether you’re on the light or dark side, unwrap 24 intergalactic miniatures with this Star Wars Micro Force Advent calendar. Each window reveals figurines of Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Obi-Wan, Yoda, C-3PO, Darth Vader and other characters, plus fun stickers.
51. Funko Pop! Fortnite Advent Calendar
If designer gaming gear isn’t your (or your giftee’s) thing, the next best thing is a Fortnite Advent calendar. One of the best gifts for gamers, this 24-piece set reveals vinyl figurines of the battle royale video game’s characters.
52. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar
The Queen of Nashville’s loyal fans won’t be disappointed with Williams Sonoma’s best-selling Holly Dolly Advent calendar. A portrait of Dolly Parton will watch over you as you unwrap 24 treats ranging from chocolates and mints to gummies and caramels.
53. Target Dog Toy Advent Calendar
Surprise your favorite pups with one of the best dog toy Advent calendars from Target, which never fails to charm winter holiday lovers with its Wondershop boutique. This gift collection includes 12 toys for small dogs, from knotted ropes and tennis balls to plush Santas with squeakers.
54. Peppa Pig Advent Book Calendar
Have an oink-a-riffic holiday with Peppa, George and the rest of the Pig family with this adorable Advent calendar. This holiday book set lets little bookworms discover a new book to read for 24 days until Christmas.
55. In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar
One of the best wine Advent calendars is In Good Taste’s set of 24 mini bottles. Vino lovers can sample wines from Spain, California, France, Italy and beyond, including rosés, sauvignon blanc, malbecs, pinot noirs and more.
56. Diptyque Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Candle lovers won’t be disappointed with Diptyque’s limited-edition Advent calendar, a Milky Way-inspired set of 25 days’ worth of best-selling scents and festive exclusives.
57. Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar
For all of the sweet-toothed holiday celebrants, Neuhaus’ chocolate Advent calendar promises 25 daily treats in a fun 3D pop-up box. Inspired by the Belgian company’s Galerie de la Reine flagship in Brussels, the collection includes dark, white and milk pralines to enjoy every day in December until Christmas.
58. Doctor Who Tardis Advent Calendar
Sci-Fi lovers can travel through Doctor Who episodes of seasons past with this festive Tardis Advent calendar. From a Sontaran egg cup and coasters to a bottle opener and more, you’ll get 24 gifts along with trivia for jogging your memory of your favorite show moments.
59. Whittard of Chelsea Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar
Share a decadent cup of hot chocolate from Whittard of Chelsea’s delicious Advent calendar, which has 24 gourmet and festive flavors including peanut butter, sticky toffee pudding and more.
60. Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar
Makeup mavens will love Hollywood makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury’s decadent Advent calendar, which promises 12 skincare and cosmetics best-sellers (such as Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Brow Fix, Magic Lip Oil, Beauty Light Wand and more) in a glamorous reusable jewel-handled chest.
61. Sterling Forever 24 Days of Jewelry Calendar
Accouterments aficionados can add something to their festive ear party every day until Christmas when they open a drawer in Sterling Forever’s 24-day Advent calendar. From delicate chain hoops and gold-plated pave bar studs to threader earrings and 14-karat gold-plated chunky ear cuffs, this jewelry gift set has something for all accessory lovers.
62. Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar
Net-A-Porter’s best-selling luxury beauty Advent calendar promises over $1,800 worth of full- and travel-sized skincare goodies from Augustinus Bader, Tata Harper, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, ThisWorks, Omorovicza, Face Gym and many other cult-favorite brands.
63. Mignonne Gavigan Jewelry Advent Calendar
Michelle Obama, Jessica Biel and Blake Lively are just a handful of stars who have worn Mignonne Gavigan’s jewelry with a Southern touch, and gem collectors will love opening the brand’s 12-day Advent calendar filled with $900 worth of accessories.
64. Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar
Not located near Hollywood-beloved skin-care expert Dr. Barbara Sturm? You can still get the #SturmGlow with her luxury beauty Advent calendar, courtesy of the starry skin specialist. The massive box contains 24 travel- to full-sized products for keeping your visage looking youthful and healthy during the holidays and beyond, including the brand’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging Serum, the Hyaluronic Ampoule, Enzyme Cleanser, Balancing Toner and more.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Net-A-Porter | Neiman Marcus
65. Wedgwood 2022 Advent Calendar
This one’s for all of the holiday devotees who expect nothing but luxury for their festive decor. Wedgwood’s 2022 Advent calendar includes 24 porcelain ornaments in the heritage U.K. fine china brand’s signature blue and white colors.
66. Swarovski Annual Edition 2021 Advent Calendar
For the gem lovers who prefer to bling out their Christmas tree, Swarovski’s Annual Edition 2022 Advent calendar will gift them 25 days of sparkling ornaments.
67. Lark & Berry Ear Envy Advent Calendar
London-based fine jewelry brand Lark & Berry’s Ear Envy Advent calendar is the ultimate gift for earring enthusiasts. Recipients can expect 12 individually wrapped gifts ranging from detachable charms and fine jewelry to ear accoutrements in white, yellow or rose gold. Pieces are finished with cultured diamonds and gems (which are indistinguishable from mined stones). Dame Helen Mirren, Billy Porter, Michaela Cole and Lana Condor are among those who have worn Lark & Berry.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Ralph Lauren
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Come Out for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Fashion Show
-
-
The Equalizer
Queen Latifah on Partnership With Lenovo, Working With CoverGirl Again and ‘The Equalizer’s’ New Season: “These Things Are Not Mutually Exclusive”
-
Theater
August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right Notes
-
shopping
The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday List, From Smart Ovens to ‘Designer Cookies’