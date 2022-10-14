The 65+ Best Advent Calendars for Counting Down to the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not even Halloween, and yet devotees of the Yuletide season are already enthusiastically planning their post-Thanksgiving festivities. Enter the Advent calendar, the beloved Christmas tradition that counts down the days of December until the big gift-giving celebration.

No matter your creed, these festive boxes are filled with delightful gifts for surprising every type of recipient, whether they’re a beer or wine lover, luxury beauty buff (there’s a separate list for them here too), a sci-fi superfan, a movie lover or a TV junkie. They’re easily the gifrts that keep on giving all month, and we’ve scoured retailers including Amazon, Anthropologie, Food52, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Williams-Sonoma and beyond to find the best Advent calendars for every taste and budget.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest 12- and 24-day Advent calendars filled with Legos, wine, Marvel superheroes, Hollywood-loved skincare products, chic candles, gourmet treats and much more — shop all of our picks below, and check out our holiday gift guides for more ideas for everyone on your list.

1. Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar The magical Wizarding World gets miniature in this Lego Harry Potter 2022 Advent calendar, which is filled with characters and surprises for every house, including figurines of Harry Potter, Moaning Myrtle, Neville Longbottom and even he who shall not be named. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon LEGO Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar 76404 Building Toy Set and Minifigures; Countdown to Christmas for Kids, Boys and Girls Ages 7+ (334 Pieces) on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar Whether your giftee is a loyal Benefit babe or eyeing the beauty brand’s best-selling brow products and primers, Benefit’s Sincerely Yours Advent calendar ensures a holiday filled with travel-friendly makeup surprises. The holiday gift set includes mini and “fun size” versions of its Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, They’re Real! Magnet Mascara, Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel, Hoola Matte Bronzer, 24-Hr. Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel and more, plus a postcard to send to your BFF. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Benefit | Sephora Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar $65 Buy now

16. Barbie Advent Calendar While Barbiecore is in full force in fashion, there’s even more in store in this Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, which comes with one doll and 24 days of accessories. Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar with Barbie Doll & 24 Surprises Including Fairytale Fashions, Pets & Accessories, for 3 to 7 Year Olds $31.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar Skillmatics’ activity Advent calendar will keep kids busy with daily card games, stickers and more fun to develop their memory, social-emotional and communication skills. Amazon Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar 2022 | Holiday Gifts for 5 to 12 Years | Includes exciting daily activities, games & a personal Christmas tree to decorate with sticker ornaments $29.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

18. Elf on the Shelf Advent Calendar Train and Gift Set Twenty-four days of adorable Elf on the Shelf surprises await with this Advent calendar train and gift set for fans of the charming holiday helper. Amazon The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train Gift Set $19.68 on Amazon.com Buy now

19. The Beatles x Happy Socks Advent Calendar

If you love them (yeah, yeah, yeah), you’ll get your beloved Beatles devotee this 24-day Advent calendar by Happy Socks. This collector’s gift set includes eight new limited edition pairs, five never-before-seen embroidered styles and more, all made of organic combed cotton.

Happy Socks

The Beatles x Happy Socks Advent Calendar $298 Buy now

20. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

Star Wars fans and Lego lovers clearly have no shortage of Advent calendars this year. This 329-piece Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent calendar includes 24 days of buildable goodies, including figurines from The Mandalorian alongside classic Stormtroopers, a Tusken raider, an X-wing and other vehicles, characters and accessories. (Collectors can shop the 2021 set here.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon

Lego

LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar 75340 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys and Girls, Ages 6+, 8 Characters and 16 Mini Builds (329 Pieces) on Amazon.com Buy now

21. Harry & David Advent Cookie Calendar

Start (or end) your December days with a decadent dessert from Harry & David’s Advent cookie calendar, which contains 24 drawers filled with double-chocolate cherry cookies, gingerbread sandwich cookies, vanilla shortbread, German chocolate cookie bars and many more mouth-watering sweets.

Courtesy of Harry & David

Harry and David Advent Cookie Calendar $100 Buy now

22. Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine

Vino lovers won’t have an empty glass throughout the holidays with Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine. (You can also upgrade to 24 days for $70 more.) It’s one of the best wine Advent calendars for people who want an expertly-curated variety of red and white wines and rosés from Italy, France, Spain and other renowned regions.

Courtesy of Vinebox

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine $129 Buy now

23. Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar

There’s nothing like a festive candle to give an air of holiday joy and relaxation. Voluspa’s Advent calendar has 12 days of luxe scents to set the aromatic scene, with each coconut wax candle offering up to 24 hours of burn time.

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar $75 Buy now

24. Hot Wheels Advent Calendar

Auto afficionados young and old will have a hard time trying not to speed through this Hot Wheels Advent calendar. This holiday-themed gift set comes with 24 surprises (including eight cars and plenty of holiday accessories) and a built-in track playmat for tiny test drives. (See the 2021 edition here.)

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

25. Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

For the person who never skips their morning toast or the frequent traveler who loves collecting those tiny jam jars, Bonne Maman’s 24-day Advent calendar has a sweet surprise for every day leading up to Christmas.

Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, 23 Mini Fruit Spreads and 1 Honey $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

26. The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Dunder Miffliners won’t need to worry about washing their socks (at least for 12 days) with this Advent calendar for superfans ofThe Office.

Courtesy of Amazon

'The Office' 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar $38.68 on Amazon.com Buy now

27. Christmas House Advent Calendar Count down to Christmas with this carved and painted wooden holiday house Advent calendar, which has 24 days of gummies, chocolates, mints and more sweets in store behind each door. Christmas House Advent Calendar $140 Buy now

28. Disney Classic Advent Calendar

Mickey and friends’ Advent calendar will surprise Disney fans with 24 days of adorable keepsakes, including figurines of him and his friends, festive decor, stickers and other kid-friendly gifts.

Courtesy of Amazon

Disney Classic Advent Calendar $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

29. Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Available for pre-sale starting Oct. 18, caffeine connoisseurs will want to get on the wait list for Bean Box’s 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar, which sold out last year and will include festive flavors (think roasted chestnut, figgy pudding and spicy gingerbread, to name a few) for starting very holiday morning off right.

Bean Box

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar $64 Buy now

30. Beekman 1802 Deluxe Editon Time Capsule Advent Calendar

Known for bringing Schitt’s Creek‘s Rose Apothecary brand to life, New York-based Beekman 1802’s interactive Time Capsule Advent calendar is a handmade special edition gift box that comes with 24 products, including the brand’s best-selling goat milk soaps and hand creams and skincare.

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent Calendar $150 Buy now

31. Lego Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Advent Calendar Welcome the holidays with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis with this Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent calendar, which includes other surprises such as a snowman Thanos, the Guardians’ spaceship and more. (Last year’s Marvel Advent calendar is also still available.) Amazon Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar on Amazon.com Buy now

32. Nipyata! Booz-Filled Advent Calendar

Starting Nov. 1, Nipyata’s holiday offerings will include this booze-filled Advent Calendar that’s stocked with 12 50-milliliter bottles for fueling your festivities.

Courtesy of Nipyata!

Nipyata! Boozy Advent Calendar $120 Buy now

33. Meri Meri Enamel Charm Necklace Advent Calendar Pint-sized (or grown-up) jewelry lovers will love opening Meri Meri’s enamel charm necklace Advent calendar, which comes in an adorable suitcase and includes accessories, tassels and a chain and cord necklace for plenty of imaginative holiday play. Meri Meri Enamel Charm Necklace Advent Calendar $75 Buy now

34. Petco More & Merrier Dog Toy Advent Calendar Pups can join the festive fun too with Petco’s More & Merrier dog toy Advent calendar, which has 12 days of plush toys, bones and tennis balls. Petco More & Merrier Dog Toy Advent Calendar $30 Buy now

35. Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar for Cats Meow don’t forget to treat the felines during the holidays — there are 24 days of delicious food and treats in Purina Fancy Feast’s Feastivities Advent calendar for cats. Purina Fancy Feast Gourmet Wet Cat Food and Savory Cravings Cat Treats Advent Calendar Variety Pack – (20) 3 oz. cans, (4) Treat Boxes $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now 36. George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar Whether they’ve seen The Grand Budapest Hotel one too many times or they just love all things twee, this George & Viv Advent calendar features Canadian artist Emily Taylor’s dreamy illustrations and 24 days of treats and treasures. George & Viv Grand Hotel Advent Calendar $128 Buy now 37. Lego Friends Advent Calendar Lego’s charming Friends characters get into the festive season in this 312-piece Advent calendar, which comes with Olivia, Santa and his reindeer, a present-filled sleigh and more mini builds. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon LEGO Friends 2022 Advent Calendar 41706 Building Toy Set; 24 Gifts and Holiday Toys, Including Santa’s Sleigh; for Kids, Boys and Girls, Ages 6+ (312 Pieces) on Amazon.com Buy now 38. Best of L’Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar Start every day with moisturized skin and hydrated hair when you open L’Occitane’s 24-day Advent calendar, which is stocked with luxurious hand creams, haircare products and skincare in one charming package inspired by a Christmas market in Provence, France. Best of L'Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar $80 Buy now

39. A Christmas Story Advent Calendar

No need to worry about fragilé gifts with this Advent calendar for A Christmas Story fans, who’ll open up 24 days of cute figurines inspired by Ralphie’s holiday shenanigans (including a leg lamp that won’t break).

Courtesy of Amazon

'A Christmas Story' Advent Calendar $37.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

40. Clever Creations Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar

Stash away your own surprises in this quaint wooden village Advent calendar that has 24 drawers and a battery-powered LED light for illuminating your holiday tablescape. (Don’t forget to add two AA batteries.)

Amazon

Clever Creations Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

41. Ladurée Advent Calendar

Take your tastebuds to a trip to France and unwrap 24 days of treats with Ladurée’s Advent calendar. The Parisian confectioners filled this decadent box with chocolates, calissons, caramels, nougats and jams, so there’s something for every sweet-toothed Francophile.

Ladurée Advent Calendar $110 Buy now

42. Paledone Friends Central Perk 24-Day Advent Calendar

There’s truly an Advent calendar for every type of beauty lover, including Friends fans. This Central Perk bath and body gift set reveals 24 days of sweet-scented bath salts and fizzy balls, lip balms, hand creams, nail care tools and more.

Paladone Friends TV Show 24 Beauty Days Advent Calendar, Officially Licensed Merchandise $60.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

43. Playmobil Back to the Future Advent Calendar

Great Scott, how is it already the holiday season? Playmobil’s Back to the Future Advent calendar features the beloved film’s iconic clock tower, which is filled with 24 surprises ranging from adorable figurines of Marty McFly and Doc Brown to character accessories and other movie mementos.

Courtesy of Amazon

Playmobil 'Back to the Future' Advent Calendar $45.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

44. Funko Pop! Marvel Advent Calendar

Funko Pop! is a fan favorite for their whimsical Advent calendars and holiday exclusives across the pop culture multiverse. From The Office and Nightmare Before Christmas to Harry Potter, the gift boxes will surprise you with up to 24 charming vinyl figurines of your favorite characters.

Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel Advent Calendar $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

45. Louise Cunningham Merry & Bright 12 Days of Christmas Advent Puzzle Calendar

Game fanatics will have fun opening a dozen 80-piece puzzles illustrated by artist Louise Cunningham in this whimsical Merry & Bright Advent calendar.

Louise Cunningham Merry and Bright 12 Days of Christmas Advent Puzzle Calendar from Galison - Includes 12 80-Piece Puzzles, 5” x 7” Each, Unique Holiday Jigsaw Puzzle Set, Great Gift Idea $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

46. Play-Doh Advent Calendar

You don’t have to be a kid to unlock 24 days of creativity in Play-Doh’s Advent calendar. In addition to five tubs of Play-Doh, the set includes a play mat and tools for squishing and molding festive creations.

Courtesy of Amazon

Play-Doh Advent Calendar $24.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

47. Lego City Advent Calendar One of the best Advent calendars for Lego lovers, this 24-day Lego City Advent calendar features classic holiday characters and minifigures from the TV series. (Who can resist that tiny Lego tree topper?) MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Lego | Amazon Amazon LEGO City 2022 Advent Calendar 60352 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys and Girls Ages 5+; Includes a City Playmat and 5 City TV Characters (287 Pieces) on Amazon.com Buy now

48. Byers’ Choice Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

Indulge in daily nostalgia with Byers’ Choice’s classic wooden Christmas tree Advent calendar that’s filled with 24 old-school goodies, such as retro toys and sweet treats.

Byers' Choice Christmas Tree Advent Calendar $120 Buy now

49. Balmain Hair Couture Limited Edition Large Haircare Advent Calendar

Treat your (or your loved ones’) tresses with Balmain Hair Couture’s luxurious haircare Advent calendar, which comes with leave-in conditioner, an argan oil moisturizing elixir, texturizing salt spray, moisturizing shampoo, a nutracker and more beauty goodies.

Balmain Hair Couture Limited Edition Large Haircare Advent Calendar $179 Buy now

50. Star Wars Micro Force Advent Calendar

Whether you’re on the light or dark side, unwrap 24 intergalactic miniatures with this Star Wars Micro Force Advent calendar. Each window reveals figurines of Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Obi-Wan, Yoda, C-3PO, Darth Vader and other characters, plus fun stickers.

Star Wars Micro Force Advent Calendar $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

51. Funko Pop! Fortnite Advent Calendar

If designer gaming gear isn’t your (or your giftee’s) thing, the next best thing is a Fortnite Advent calendar. One of the best gifts for gamers, this 24-piece set reveals vinyl figurines of the battle royale video game’s characters.

Courtesy of Amazon

Funko Pop! 'Fortnite' Advent Calendar $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

52. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar

The Queen of Nashville’s loyal fans won’t be disappointed with Williams Sonoma’s best-selling Holly Dolly Advent calendar. A portrait of Dolly Parton will watch over you as you unwrap 24 treats ranging from chocolates and mints to gummies and caramels.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Dolly Parton Advent Calendar $40 Buy now

53. Target Dog Toy Advent Calendar

Surprise your favorite pups with one of the best dog toy Advent calendars from Target, which never fails to charm winter holiday lovers with its Wondershop boutique. This gift collection includes 12 toys for small dogs, from knotted ropes and tennis balls to plush Santas with squeakers.

Target Dog Toy Advent Calendar $30 Buy now

54. Peppa Pig Advent Book Calendar Have an oink-a-riffic holiday with Peppa, George and the rest of the Pig family with this adorable Advent calendar. This holiday book set lets little bookworms discover a new book to read for 24 days until Christmas. . Amazon Peppa Pig Holiday Advent Calendar $30.84 on Amazon.com Buy now

55. In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar One of the best wine Advent calendars is In Good Taste’s set of 24 mini bottles. Vino lovers can sample wines from Spain, California, France, Italy and beyond, including rosés, sauvignon blanc, malbecs, pinot noirs and more. In Good Taste

56. Diptyque Limited Edition Advent Calendar

Candle lovers won’t be disappointed with Diptyque’s limited-edition Advent calendar, a Milky Way-inspired set of 25 days’ worth of best-selling scents and festive exclusives.

Diptyque Limited Edition Advent Calendar $480 Buy now

57. Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar

For all of the sweet-toothed holiday celebrants, Neuhaus’ chocolate Advent calendar promises 25 daily treats in a fun 3D pop-up box. Inspired by the Belgian company’s Galerie de la Reine flagship in Brussels, the collection includes dark, white and milk pralines to enjoy every day in December until Christmas.

Courtesy of 1-800Flowers.com

Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar $90 Buy now

58. Doctor Who Tardis Advent Calendar

Sci-Fi lovers can travel through Doctor Who episodes of seasons past with this festive Tardis Advent calendar. From a Sontaran egg cup and coasters to a bottle opener and more, you’ll get 24 gifts along with trivia for jogging your memory of your favorite show moments.

Courtesy of Eagle Moss

Hero Collector Doctor Who TARDIS Advent Calendar $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

59. Whittard of Chelsea Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

Share a decadent cup of hot chocolate from Whittard of Chelsea’s delicious Advent calendar, which has 24 gourmet and festive flavors including peanut butter, sticky toffee pudding and more.

Whittard of Chelsea Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar $125 Buy now

60. Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar

Makeup mavens will love Hollywood makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury’s decadent Advent calendar, which promises 12 skincare and cosmetics best-sellers (such as Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Brow Fix, Magic Lip Oil, Beauty Light Wand and more) in a glamorous reusable jewel-handled chest.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar $200 Buy now

61. Sterling Forever 24 Days of Jewelry Calendar

Accouterments aficionados can add something to their festive ear party every day until Christmas when they open a drawer in Sterling Forever’s 24-day Advent calendar. From delicate chain hoops and gold-plated pave bar studs to threader earrings and 14-karat gold-plated chunky ear cuffs, this jewelry gift set has something for all accessory lovers.

Sterling Forever 24 Days of Jewelry Calendar $499 Buy now

62. Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar Net-A-Porter’s best-selling luxury beauty Advent calendar promises over $1,800 worth of full- and travel-sized skincare goodies from Augustinus Bader, Tata Harper, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, ThisWorks, Omorovicza, Face Gym and many other cult-favorite brands. Net-A-Porter Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar $299 Buy now

63. Mignonne Gavigan Jewelry Advent Calendar Michelle Obama, Jessica Biel and Blake Lively are just a handful of stars who have worn Mignonne Gavigan’s jewelry with a Southern touch, and gem collectors will love opening the brand’s 12-day Advent calendar filled with $900 worth of accessories. Mignonne Gavigan Mignonne Gavigan Jewelry Advent Calendar $385 Buy now

64. Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Not located near Hollywood-beloved skin-care expert Dr. Barbara Sturm? You can still get the #SturmGlow with her luxury beauty Advent calendar, courtesy of the starry skin specialist. The massive box contains 24 travel- to full-sized products for keeping your visage looking youthful and healthy during the holidays and beyond, including the brand’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging Serum, the Hyaluronic Ampoule, Enzyme Cleanser, Balancing Toner and more.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Net-A-Porter | Neiman Marcus

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar $560 Buy now

65. Wedgwood 2022 Advent Calendar

This one’s for all of the holiday devotees who expect nothing but luxury for their festive decor. Wedgwood’s 2022 Advent calendar includes 24 porcelain ornaments in the heritage U.K. fine china brand’s signature blue and white colors.

Wedgwood 2022 Advent Calendar $885 Buy now

66. Swarovski Annual Edition 2021 Advent Calendar

For the gem lovers who prefer to bling out their Christmas tree, Swarovski’s Annual Edition 2022 Advent calendar will gift them 25 days of sparkling ornaments.

Swarovski Annual Edition 2022 Advent Calendar $800 Buy now