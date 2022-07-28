The Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep Better

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Air purifiers can be one way to improve the air quality inside your home and help you breathe better, especially if you suffer from seasonal allergies, asthma or congestion as the seasons change. With a little tech help, you can cut down on dust whether you work from home or want to spruce up your space.

Some of the best air purifier brands include Dyson, Blueair, Molekule and Levoit, which offer a range of options depending on the square footage of your space. Their devices are specifically designed to offer high performance with low-key maintenance and easy filter replacement in mind. They even come with some unexpected multi-tasking features such as built-in humidifiers, fans, night lights and noise machines, and many of the smart machines include apps that let you monitor your air quality, control your device remotely, schedule regular cleanings and more.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the top air purifiers for every budget and need — check out our top pics below to help you rest and breathe easier.

1. Blueair Blue 311 Auto Air Purifier

BEST OVERALL

Bluair’s Blue 311 Auto air purifier is rated nearly five stars on Amazon, and with good reason. The machine has a HEPASilent dual filtration system that can clean a 1,862-square foot space in 60 minutes on high or a 388-square-foot room in under 13 minutes, and it’s among the quietest air purifiers on the market with a 23-decibel noise level. It removes 99.97 of airborne particles as small a 0.1 microns, including smoke, dust, pet dander and viruses, and the carbon filter removes household odors from cooking, smoking and pets. Allergy sufferers will be happy to know the Blueair 311 Auto also removes 99.99 percent of pollen from the air.

2. Molekule Air Pro Purifier

BEST SPLURGE

A fashion week favorite of designer Joseph Altuzarra, Molekule’s Air Pro professional purifier is designed for spaces up to 1,000 square feet. You can track the air quality with the Molekule Air Score, which assesses your particle and chemical levels to score your indoor air in real time. It also automatically adjusts the fan speed, and shows your air quality score so you can spot any pollutant spikes or clean air trends. Some people even use it as a white noise machine while they sleep. As far as maintenance goes, the brand’s proprietary PECO-Filter needs to be replaced about every six months.

It’s also favorite among Hollywood, with approval from investors Maisie Williams and brand ambassadors Bobby Berk and Derek Hough. The product has also been seen at celebrity homes, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Chung and Jessica Alba.

3. Germ Guardian Air Purifier

BEST BUDGET

This budget-friendly, quiet air purifier from Germ Guardian helps trap allergens; reduces odors from cooking, pets or smoking; and kills germs. The HEPA air filter helps reduce up to 99.97 percent of dust, plant pollen, mold spores and pet dander in the air for even clearer breathing. The UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses. You can also use the lowest setting as a noise machine while you sleep.

4. Dyson TP7A Purifier Cool Autoreact

BEST FOR LARGE ROOMS

Dyson — the brand behind the cult-favorite Airwrap hairstyler and upcoming Zone air-purifying headphones — reengineered its best-selling air purifier and fan to deliver 50 percent cleaner air compared to its predecessor. The Energy Star-certified TP7A Purifier Cool Autoreact was designed for large rooms and allergy sufferers, and it automatically finds and captures household dust, bacteria and dirt with its carbon filter, making sure everything that goes in stays inside. It projects out cool purified air, free from pollutants. It also has an extra bonus: you can stay updated with the app, see any changes in air quality and track your overall airflow. It comes with a two-year warranty.

5. Honeywell HPA100 HEPA Air Purifier

BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS

Get rid of allergens with this Honeywell’s air purifier made for small spaces. It’s recommended for rooms up to 155 square feet and collects 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. The pre-filter traps dust, pet hair and other large particles, which helps to extend the life of the HEPA filter. It reduces odors and fumes with an activated charcoal filter. This product is not only specifically designed to fight allergies, but like the rest of the devices on our list, it’s also energy efficient and earned an Energy Star label by meeting strict energy-efficient guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It has a five-year limited warranty.

5. Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH3A AutoReact

BEST DESIGN

Dyson’s latest Humidify+Cool Autoreact is a three-in-one humidifier, cooler and air purifier that is designed for sensitive sleepers and helps keep you comfortable during warm weather. A go-to for celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, the device uses a HEPA H13 filter to catch 99.97 percent of bacteria and particles as small as 0.3 microns, and the 3D Air mesh evaporator hygienically humidifies the clean air. You can control the airflow, along with the cooling and oscillation levels thanks to 10 speed settings. The humidifier has a UV-C light that kills any potential bacteria buildup, and the device also has a self-cleaning mode for easy maintenance. It also has a special Night Mode that dims the display and keeps noise to a minimum while you sleep.

6. PureZone Kids Bear Air Purifier

BEST FOR KIDS

This adorable PureZone Kids Bear air purifier from Pure Enrichment offers sinus and allergy relief for kids whether it’s during fire season, seasonal shifts, or stopping dust. It has a 4-stage filtration system to help improve air quality in a nursery or kids bedroom. It’s also efficient and has a timer to help extend the filter system by selecting different time settings.

This bear-shaped air purifier fits into a nursery and offers a cute style to any decor as a kid grows. It also has a light feature that helps you select the right vibe with a soft glow night light featuring seven different colors. It’s safe for babies, adults and around any indoor plants. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty.

7. Fridababy 3-in-1 Air Purifier

BEST FOR BABIES

Fridababy’s three-in-one air purifier is a nursery room essential. The sound machine and night light helps your little one sleep through the night while improving the air quality in the room. It removes dust mites, air pollution and mold spores with an easy-to-change HEPA air filter that you change every 90 days. You can select from two sleepy sound choices, three fan speeds and four night light colors for your baby (or you) to snooze comfortably.

8. Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST UNDER $150

Get customized filters with Levoit’s Core 300 True HEPA air purifier. Select a filter that works best for your environment with options including original, toxin absorber, pet care and mold & bacteria. The pre-filter grabs large particles, the True HEPA filter traps fine particles and allergens and the activated carbon filter absorbs and decomposes pesky odors. The product also has VortexAir technology, which creates a strong airflow that spreads throughout your house, reaching up to 220 square feet. It comes with a one-year warranty plus an additional year of coverage when you register your product online.