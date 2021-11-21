All of Amazon’s Devices Are On Sale Ahead of Black Friday — These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

- Share this article on Facebook
If you’ve yet to get acquainted with Alexa, or are in the market for new tablets, home security cameras or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), expect to save up to 70% off select Amazon devices, including the newest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers and much more.
Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant is extending its return window until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. If you’re a first-time gift card customer, you can also get an extra $10 credit when you spend a minimum of $50 on gift cards.
Ahead, see all of the deals on Amazon devices before Black Friday, plus some of the best items to shop now while inventory is still in stock.
What Are the Best Deals on Amazon Devices During Black Friday?
The following Amazon-owned tablets, indoor and outdoor cameras, video streaming accessories, home security products and e-readers are on sale right now:
- Blink cameras Save up to 43% off Blink Mini wired indoor cameras with 1080p HD video
- Echo Show Save up to 47% off the HD smart display devices equipped with Alexa
- Fire tablets Take up to 50% off the Fire HD 7, 8 and 10 tablets, including the kids versions
- Fire TVs Save up to 40% off 4K HD smart televisions from Amazon, Insignia, Toshiba and Pioneer
- Fire TV Sticks and streaming devices Save up to 50% off
- Ring Video Wired Doorbell & Echo Bundles Up to 58% off wired video doorbells with Ring Chime, Echo Dot or Echo Show
- Kindle Bundles Save up to 45% off Kindle e-reader bundles with cover and power adapter
1. Echo Show 5 Smart Display
2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV
3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote
4. Amazon Halo Band
5. Kindle Essentials Bundle
6. Blink Mini Video Cameras (3-Pack)
7. Echo 4th Gen Speaker
8. Fire HD 10 Tablet
9. Echo Dot with Mandalorian Stand
10. Fire HD Kids Pro Tablet
11. Blink Video Doorbell
12. Echo & Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle
13. Ring Video Wired Doorbell with Echo Show 5
13. Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds (2nd Gen)
