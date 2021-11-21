×
All of Amazon’s Devices Are On Sale Ahead of Black Friday — These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

The e-commerce giant-turned-Hollywood studio is offering up to 70% off the new Echo Show 5, Fire TVs and tablets, and other tech products.

Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon
Courtesy of Amazon

If you’ve yet to get acquainted with Alexa, or are in the market for new tablets, home security cameras or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), expect to save up to 70% off select Amazon devices, including the newest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers and much more.

Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant is extending its return window until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. If you’re a first-time gift card customer, you can also get an extra $10 credit when you spend a minimum of $50 on gift cards.

Ahead, see all of the deals on Amazon devices before Black Friday, plus some of the best items to shop now while inventory is still in stock.

What Are the Best Deals on Amazon Devices During Black Friday?

The following Amazon-owned tablets, indoor and outdoor cameras, video streaming accessories, home security products and e-readers are on sale right now:

1. Echo Show 5 Smart Display

Echo Show 5 Smart Display

Echo Show 5 (reg. $85) $44.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (reg. $560) $409.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote

Amazon Fire Stick for 4K Streaming

Fire TV Stick 4K (reg. $50) $24.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

4. Amazon Halo Band

 

Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker

 

Amazon Halo Band (reg. $100) $54.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

5. Kindle Essentials Bundle

Kindle Essentials Bundle

Kindle Essentials Bundle (reg. $135) $79.97 on Amazon.com
Buy now

6. Blink Mini Video Cameras (3-Pack)

Blink Mini Video Cameras (3-Pack)

Blink Mini Video Cameras, 3-Pack (reg. $85) $49.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

7. Echo 4th Gen Speaker

 

Echo Dot Black Speaker

 

Echo 4th Gen Speaker (reg. $100) $59.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

8. Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Fire HD 10 Tablet (reg. $150) $74.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

9. Echo Dot with Mandalorian Stand

Echo Dot with Mandalorian Stand

Echo Dot with Mandalorian Stand (reg. $65) $41.94 on Amazon.com
Buy now

10. Fire HD Kids Pro Tablet

Fire HD Kids Pro Tablet

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet (reg. $200) $119.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

11. Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell (reg. $50) $34.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

12. Echo & Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle

Echo & Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle

Echo & Sengled Bundle (reg. $115) $59.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

13. Ring Video Wired Doorbell with Echo Show 5

Ring Video Wired Doorbell with Echo Show 5

13. Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds (reg. $120) $69.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

