This $30 Mini Fridge Is Great for Dorm Room Drinks or Storing Skincare

We buy a lot of accessories for our home, from wall decor to work supplies, but don’t overlook the benefits of a good mini fridge. Once used primarily for storing drinks and snacks, the best mini fridges these days also double as a cool (pun intended) skincare hack, extending the shelf life of your favorite products.

If you’re looking for a good mini fridge deal, we’ve found one on Amazon, where you can get this retro-looking RCA Mini Refrigerator on sale for just $29. Regularly $40+, the deal saves you 25% off this portable and versatile home or office accessory.

This mini fridge measures 7.4 x 10.2 x 10.9 inches in size — more than enough space to hold six cans of soda or beer. It comes with a removable shelf that you can use to say, keep your drinks and beauty products separate. We also like using this as a makeup fridge, keeping things like our face rollers and gua sha tools on the top shelf, and keeping our makeup and skincare products on the bottom.

The mini fridge comes with four “feet” at the bottom, so it won’t scratch your table or countertop. It weighs just four pounds and comes with a retractable handle for easy portability.

What we like: the retro design comes courtesy of RCA, an old-school American manufacturer that has been making appliances and electronics since 1919. While we’re partial to this baby blue (or powder blue) colorway, the vintage-inspired mini fridge comes in five other colors online.

This Amazon mini fridge deal gets you the RCA tabletop fridge for $29 — a 25% discount. This model is a bestseller on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 4000 verified shoppers online. In addition to being a great makeup fridge and drinks fridge for the office, reviewers say they’ve used it to store pet food and medication, baby bottles, and even bait and tackle for fishing trips. This fridge also makes a great gift idea and is perfect for dorm room decor.

As with all Amazon offers, the sale pricing could end at any time so we recommend adding this mini fridge deal to cart while the deal is still live. See full details here.

Looking for a larger mini fridge? Amazon has this 1.7 cubic feet model on sale for just $99. The Kismile Retro Mini Fridge comes in the same retro styling as the RCA tabletop fridge, but with way more space for your drinks and groceries. There is also a small freezer section up top, as well as seven different temperature controls that you can set based on what’s in the fridge.

A bonus: the cube-style fridge doubles as a coffee table or side table, while the blue-green colorway instantly punches up your home decor. See full product details here.