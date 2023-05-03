The Best Amazon Pet Day Deals on Star-Loved Brands, from Bobby Flay’s Cat Food to Dolly Parton’s Dog Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day for pet parents has arrived. Amazon Pet Day ends today, May 3, and there are still plenty of deals to shop from Hollywood-backed brands in honor of National Pets Month.

Whether you’ve got a Choupette, a Beverly Hills chihuahua or a closeup-ready Lassie, the e-commerce giant’s two-day sale offers major markdowns on pet apparel and accessories, supplies, smart cameras (for monitoring your mischievous pups), vacuums and air purifiers (to keep your space hairball- and allergen-free), automatic feeders, cozy dog beds and much more. Some of the top deals include 50 percent off on Shark vacuums and air purifiers, up to 45 percent off Petcube indoor pet cameras and dog furniture (including from Casper and Amazon’s own Lesure brand), up to 40 percent off Ring video doorbells, up to 30 percent off Bissell pet care, up to 20 percent pet feeders and gear (including storage containers, carriers, water fountains and automatic feeders) and up to 15 percent off Dyson vacuums and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Pet Day deals on Hollywood-founded brands and celebrity-loved finds. From the treat-tossing smart camera loved by Ellen Degeneres and the gourmet cat food brand by Bobby Flay, to Dolly Parton’s dog accessories brand and more, shop the top star-backed picks below as well as our favorite finds that are approved by our own pets.

Made by Nacho

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s gourmet cat food brand Made by Nacho is up to 50 percent off all Grain-Free Shredded Chicken or Turkey in Bone Broth and all cans, and 30 percent off everything else. Plus, get any case of cans and get another free case of any flavor cartons (discount is automatically applied in cart).

Amazon

Made by Nacho Shredded Turkey with Bone Broth $45.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Casper Dog Beds

Save 20 percent off on select memory foam dog beds from Casper, the mattress and bedding brand

Amazon

Casper Medium Blue Memory Foam Dog Bed $135.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Furbo Smart Dog Camera

From stars like Ellen Degeneres, Kellan Lutz, Luke Bryan and Oliva Palermo to celebrity canines like Crusoe the Dachshund, Furbo’s 360-degree smart dog camera has plenty of famous pet parent fans. The treat-tossing device with a 1080p HD wide-angle camera, barking alerts and two-way audio is 30 percent off, bringing the price down to under $150 (reg. $210).

Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera $147.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Doggy Parton Dog Accessories

Dolly Parton’s dog accessories brand, Doggy Parton, is on sale for up to 41 percent off for Amazon Pet Day. Save on toys, leashes and more country-chic accessories (like gingham print pet bandanas and feather-trimmed cowgirl hats).

Amazon

Doggy Parton Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana $7.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Harry Barker

Select items from luxury dog accessories brand Harry Barker — whose stylish pieces have been spotted on the pets of Sandra Bullock and Gisele Bündchen — are on sale, including apparel from its Disney collection.

Harry Barker Mickey Mouse Icon Sweater $20.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

Harry Barker Disney Mickey Mouse Dog Beds $136.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lesure Calming Small Dog Bed

This stylish calming small dog bed by Amazon’s Lesure label comes in four chic colors and in a cute flower design. We’ve found that the comfy sherpa plush and supportive design help to keep our anxious and aging pup feel safe and secure. It’s 15 percent off when you apply the product page coupon.

Lesure Calming Small Dog Bed $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

If you, like us, have a mercurial feline or an accident-prone old dog, you’ll also want to stock up on Angry Orange’s Pet Odor Eliminator, which is 47 percent off during Amazon Pet Day. We’ve found it effective in removing our pets’ scents from rugs, carpets and blankets; it’s also great for cleaning up while potty-training puppies.

Amazon

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $19.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Trust us when we say that Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaner is worth the investment — and at 16 percent off, you’ll enjoy rare savings on the Hollywood-loved brand‘s hairball-removing devices. We love this lightweight vacuum’s built-in laser that helps you find microscopic dust, hair and all the spots we previously missed. It comes with two advanced cleaner heads: the Laser Slim Fluffy for sucking up hidden dirt on hard floors, and the de-tangling Motorbar for deep cleaning carpets and hard floors.

Amazon