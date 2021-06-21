The Best Apple Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day, From MacBooks to AirPods

Unless you’re open to buying refurbished devices, Apple products rarely go on sale. That’s why Amazon Prime Day — which has become an unofficial online shopping holiday to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday — has become a popular time to shop on Apple’s most popular products. But here’s a little secret: You don’t have to wait for the e-commerce giant’s two-day event (which takes place June 21 and 22) to get the best deals on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, AirPods, and more, as many of Apple’s 2020 and 2019 models are on sale right now.

Whether you’re in need of a lighting-speed laptop for drafting your newest screenplay, a smartwatch to keep you on schedule, or a bigger desktop computer to upgrade your home office, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals to shop online now. Pricing and availability are accurate as of press time, but note that inventory and discounts may change.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. 2021 Apple iPad Pro

The latest version of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (which comes with 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities) will be $100 off, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for a more portable replacement for your laptop. If you’re looking for a smaller screen, the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage will be just $749, so you’re getting $50 off the original price.

Amazon

2021 Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-inch (reg. $1,199) $1,099 Buy now

2. 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1 chip

Apple changed the speed game with its powerful M1 chip, which you’ll get with the 2020 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop has 8GB RAM, a 512 GB solid-state drive, and up to 20 hours battery life, all for $1,349 (or $150 off).

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (reg. $1,499) $1,349 Buy now

3. Apple Watch Series 6

It’s not every day that you can get the GPS- and cellular-enabled Apple Watch ($445, reg. $529) on sale. This series 6 model features a 44-millimeter aluminum case in a limited-edition (Product) Red colorway. The smartwatch allows you to answer calls and texts from your wrist; track your daily activity, workouts, heart rate, and blood oxygen; and sync audio from your iPhone.

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) Red $445 Buy now

4. 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K display

For a crystal-clear upgrade in your home office, Apple’s 27-inch iMac features a 5K Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and an up to 10-core Intel Core i9 processor to support more powerful editing and graphics workflows.

Amazon

2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (reg. $1,799) $1,699 Buy now

5. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Apple-loving audiophiles can get 30 percent off the Powerbeats Pro in select colorways ($170, reg. $200). These Bluetooth earbuds promise up to nine hours of listening time (or over 24 hours with the charging case), adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and a sweat- and water-resistant design that makes them great for workouts and running.

Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (reg. $200) $170 Buy now

6. 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip

Get $50 off the 13-inch version of the 2020 MacBook Air, which is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and up to 18 hours of battery life. You can also save $100 off the 512GB SSD option in gold, which is just $1,149.

Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 chip (reg. $999) $949 Buy now

7. 2020 Apple iPad 8th generation

One of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals includes the 8th generation iPad ($395, reg. $429), which has a 10.2-inch screen, 128GB storage, an A12 Bionic chip for fluid graphics during gaming, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The same iPad in a 32GB version is also on sale for just $299 (reg. $329).

Amazon

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB (reg. $429) $395 Buy now

8. Apple AirPods Pro

Get 24 percent off Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro earbuds ($190, reg. $249), which feature excellent noise canceling, a waterproof design, and 24 hours of battery life.

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $190 Buy now

9. 2021 Apple TV 4K

Cutting the cord gets easier for Apple aficionados with the latest model of Apple TV, which is on sale for $169 (so you’ll save $10). It offers 4K streaming for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix, and comes with 32GB storage.

Amazon

Apple TV 4K $169 Buy now

10. Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple’s Magic Keyboard rarely goes on sale, so it’s a good idea to snap up the sleek rechargeable accessory at $9 off. It automatically pairs with iMacs for a seamless setup.

Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard (reg. $99) $90 Buy now

11. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Siri will always be at your service when you’re wearing Apple’s comfortable AirPods, and you’ll save 25 percent off the earbuds with a wireless charging case when you buy it on Amazon right now.

Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (reg. $199) $150 Buy now

11. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

You’ll get 22 hours of listening time and pure adaptive noise canceling with these Apple-owned Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones, which are going for 43 percent off. They’re available in other stylish colors.

Amazon