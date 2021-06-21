The Best Beauty and Grooming Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t just promise epic savings on laptops, Apple products, and other electronics. For beauty buffs, the two-day retail therapy event — which takes place June 21 and 22 — also promises big discounts on skin and hair care, cosmetics, body products, grooming tools, and much more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop before they’re gone. From Honest Beauty’s beloved two-in-one mascara and Mario Badescu’s best-selling facial spray to Revlon’s multi-tasking hair dryer brush and Lady Gaga-founded Haus Laboratories’ cosmetics, check out our top picks below. Stay tuned as we’ll be updating this story as we spot more of the top beauty and grooming deals, and check Amazon for more of the latest Prime Day beauty discounts.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty and Grooming Deals

1. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Get up to 30 percent off select Bioderma skin care, including micellar water, cleansing oil, and more.

2. Honest Beauty Demi-Matte Lip Crayon

The Jessica Alba-founded brand’s beauty, baby, and home products are 10 to 40 percent off, including makeup best-sellers like Lip Crayon and the two-in-one Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer.

3. Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Take 30 percent off cult-favorite skin care label’s best-selling facial spray ($8, reg. $12), which is infused with aloe, herbs, and rose water.

4. La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Hyaluronic Serum

Cult-favorite French skin care brand will be up to 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, and top picks include the label’s Anthelios suncreen line and this ultra-hydrating hyaluronic gel serum ($26, reg. $37).

5. Buxom Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

Buxom’s vitamin-enriched, clump-resisting waterproof mascara is going for 40 percent off during Prime Day — now’s the time to stock up at just $13 a pop.

6. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks

Beloved by Billy Porter and Hailey Bieber, Wander Beauty’s brightening and puffiness-reducing rose gold eye masks are just $17.50 (reg. $25) on Amazon Prime Days.

7. Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30

Purlisse’s moisturizing SPF 30 BB cream leaves your skin looking smooth, glowy, and even while protecting your visage from sun damage. At $26, you’re saving 25 percent off retail.

8. Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-ner

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories cosmetics line of eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, lipsticks, and more will be up to 60 percent off, which means you can get the cult-favorite microtip liquid eyeliner in a range of colors for only $7 each.

9. Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Moisturizer

Cruelty-free skin care brand Bliss‘ lineup of serums, moisturizers, body creams, cleansers, and other spa-powered products are up to 30 percent off. Regularly $21, the Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide moisturizer is only $15, so it’s a good time to stock up.

10. R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

Save 30 percent off R+Co’s hair care products (star hairstylist Ashley Streicher is a fan). The brand’s Television Perfect Hair shampoo is among our top picks for its ability to leave hair shiny, smooth, and soft.

11. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon’s best-selling multi-tasking hair dryer and volumizing brush (reg. $60) will be only $35 after you clip the extra $10 off coupon on the product page.

13. Acure Spring Glow Kit

Brighen up your visage with Acure’s cruelty-free Spring Glow Kit (reg. $22), which is an extra 20 percent off (alongside many other products from the vegan skin care brand) and includes sea kelp-infused facial scrub and the lightweight Super Greens Serum.

14. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches

Bid that maskne adieu with COSRX’s best-selling pimple-reducing patches, which come four packs of 24 patches each. They’ll cost you only $10, down from $15.

14. Native Natural Deodorant 3-pack

Natural personal care brand Native’s aluminum- and paraben-free deodorants will be 41 percent off when you buy a three-pack, which includes gender-neutral scents such as coconut & vanilla, cucumber & mint, and lavender & rose.

