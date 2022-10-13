×
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Beauty Gadgets, From Hair Dryers to Facial Devices

Whether you're stocking up for yourself or holiday gifts, there's still time to shop these Fall Prime Day deals on Nu Face, Drybar, Bio Ionic and more.

Emma Roberts for Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty
Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty

Amazon Prime Early Access winds down tonight, but there’s still plenty of time to shop stocking stuffers, fashion finds, tech gifts, Apple devices and much more. That also includes the e-commerce giant’s beauty department, where skincare, makeup, haircare and more are slashed down to Black Friday-like prices.

Whether you’re upgrading your self-care gadgets or shopping for holiday gifts, we’ve rounded up the best beauty tools on sale on Amazon right now. From hair removal devices by Finishing Touch by Flawless (which counts Emma Roberts as an ambassador) and Solawave’s LED therapy wand (Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have raved about it) to the best hair dryers from best-selling brands like T3 and BaBylissPro, see our top picks to shop before the sale ends at midnight PT (or Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3 a.m. ET).

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Beauty Deals on Skincare Devices at a Glance

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Beauty Deals on Hair Styling Tools At a Glance

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Grooming and Hair Removal Devices At a Glance

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Serum Bundle (35% off)

Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle | Red Light Therapy for Face and Neck | Microcurrent Facial Device for Anti-Aging | Face Massager with Anti-Wrinkle Serum | Rose Gold $169.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Ghd Unplugged Styler (20% off)

Ghd Unplugged Styler

Amazon

ghd Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron in black, travel friendly professional straightener, USB-C rechargable with heat-resistant case, portable styler that fits in your handbag, 1 ct. $299.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

NuFace Mini Starter Kit (25% off)

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Amazon

NuFACE MINI Starter Kit ,White $156.75 on Amazon.com
Buy now

HOT TOOLS Pro Signature 1875W Turbo IONIC Hair Dryer (27% off)

Hot Tools

HOT TOOLS Pro Signature 1875W Turbo IONIC Hair Dryer $36.73 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Gold ‘N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Hair Dryer (47% off)

Gold 'N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Hair Dryer | Reduce Frizz for Natural, Healthy-Looking Hair $34.30 on Amazon.com
Buy now

T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer (30% off)

T3 - CURA LUXE Hair Dryer | Digital Ionic Professional Blow Dryer | Frizz Smoothing | Fast Drying Wide Air Flow | Volume Booster | Auto Pause Sensor | Multiple Speed and Heat Settings | Cool Shot $295.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro (40% off)

PMD Personal Microderm Pro - At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine with Kit for Face & Body -5 Piece set(Pack of 1) $149.25 on Amazon.com
Buy now

BoSidin At-Home Hair Removal Device (30% off + extra $50 off)

BoSidin At-Home Hair Removal Device

Amazon

BoSidin at-Home Hair Removal Device Pro for Women & Men $389.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

VANESSA PRO Flat Iron Hair Straightener (27% off)

VANESSA PRO Flat Iron Hair Straightener, 100% Pure Titanium Flat Iron for One Pass to Achieve a Sleek Look, Curls Beautifully & Straightens Well - 1 inch $44.96 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (save $30 with coupon)

Facial Steamer SPA+ by Microderm GLO - Best Professional Nano Ionic Warm Mist, Home Face Sauna, Portable Humidifier Machine, Deep Clean & Tighten Skin, Daily Hydration for Maximum Serum Absorption $59.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Panasonic Arc4 Electric Razor for Men (48% off)

Panasonic Arc4 Electric Razor for Men 4Blade Electric Shaver with Popup Trimmer Rechargeable Wet Dry Foil Shaver, Blue, 1 Count $124.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush (20% off)

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush

Amazon

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush | Style, Dry, Brush in One Step (2.44 in) $155.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover (49% off)

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Women's Hair Remover $45.63 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror (26% off)

Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror with 72 Led Lights, FUNTOUCH Portable Lighted Makeup Beauty Mirror, 3 Color Lighting, Dimmable Touch Screen, Tabletop LED Folding Cosmetic Mirror with Lights $21.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Meridian Cordless Waterproof Body & Pubic Hair Trimmer (36% off)

Meridian - The Trimmer - Electric Body & Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof and Cordless for Wet/Dry Use - Painlessly Remove Hair to Feel Fresh Down There - for Men & Women - 90 Min Battery Life - Sage $73.95 on Amazon.com
Buy now

BaBylissPro Ceramix Xtreme Hair Dryer (20% off)

BaBylissPRO Hair Dryer, Ceramix Xtreme 2000-Watt Blow Dryer, Hair Styling Tools & Appliances, BX2000 $74.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Newkey LED Light Therapy Face Mask (36% off)

Led Face Mask Light Therapy, NEWKEY 7 Led Light Therapy Facial Skin Care Mask - Blue & Red Light for Acne Photon Mask - Korea PDT Technology for Acne Reduction $150.89 on Amazon.com
Buy now

ad