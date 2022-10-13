The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Beauty Gadgets, From Hair Dryers to Facial Devices

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon Prime Early Access winds down tonight, but there’s still plenty of time to shop stocking stuffers, fashion finds, tech gifts, Apple devices and much more. That also includes the e-commerce giant’s beauty department, where skincare, makeup, haircare and more are slashed down to Black Friday-like prices.
Whether you’re upgrading your self-care gadgets or shopping for holiday gifts, we’ve rounded up the best beauty tools on sale on Amazon right now. From hair removal devices by Finishing Touch by Flawless (which counts Emma Roberts as an ambassador) and Solawave’s LED therapy wand (Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have raved about it) to the best hair dryers from best-selling brands like T3 and BaBylissPro, see our top picks to shop before the sale ends at midnight PT (or Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3 a.m. ET).
Related Stories
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Beauty Deals on Skincare Devices at a Glance
- TOP PICK 20% off select Finishing Touch Flawless beauty tools
- Up to 35% off Foreo smart facial cleansing brushes
- TOP PICK 25% off select NuFace microcurrent starter kits and skincare
- 25% off PMD Beauty skincare and tools
- 20% off Sacheau Beauty skincare and tools
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Beauty Deals on Hair Styling Tools At a Glance
- Up to 61% off Hot Tools, Revlon and Bed Head hair appliances
- Up to 50% off BaBylissPro hair tools and care
- Up to 25% off Bio Ionic hair tools
- 20% off Chi Spin N Curl hair tools
- Up to 48% off Conair hair tools
- 25% off Drybar hair tools and care
- TOP PICK 20% off select Ghd hair tools
- 30% off select Paul Mitchell Pro hair tools
- 30% off T3 hair tools
- 25% off Voloom hair volumizing irons
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Grooming and Hair Removal Devices At a Glance
- TOP PICK Up to 40% off Finishing Touch Flawless hair removal and more
- Up to 48% off Conair hair trimmers
- Up to 34% off Panasonic electric shavers and grooming
- 30% off BoSidin permanent hair removal devices
- Up to 20% off Philips Norelco shavers and body groomers
- 30% off Manscaped body groomers
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Serum Bundle (35% off)
Ghd Unplugged Styler (20% off)
NuFace Mini Starter Kit (25% off)
HOT TOOLS Pro Signature 1875W Turbo IONIC Hair Dryer (27% off)
Gold ‘N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Hair Dryer (47% off)
T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer (30% off)
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro (40% off)
BoSidin At-Home Hair Removal Device (30% off + extra $50 off)
VANESSA PRO Flat Iron Hair Straightener (27% off)
Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (save $30 with coupon)
Panasonic Arc4 Electric Razor for Men (48% off)
Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush (20% off)
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover (49% off)
Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror (26% off)
Meridian Cordless Waterproof Body & Pubic Hair Trimmer (36% off)
BaBylissPro Ceramix Xtreme Hair Dryer (20% off)
Newkey LED Light Therapy Face Mask (36% off)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Tech
The Best Tablets for Taking Notes for School and Work (Plus the Best Prime Day Deals Right Now)
-
-
Tech
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for TV and Movie Lovers, from Merch to Home Theater Essentials
-
shopping
The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Health and Home Essentials, From KN95 Masks to Robot Vacuums
-
shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals, From Tech to Top Holiday Toys and More (Updating)
-
shopping
The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired by This Year’s Top Films and TV Shows (Plus Finds on Sale at Amazon Prime Day)