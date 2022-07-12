If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer has already yielded some great music. From Harry Styles’ sunshine vibes to Rosalía’s infectious beats, there’s been some top tunes to consume already. It would be rude, frankly, to listen to those records — and more — without some proper headphones.

Getting the right ones has been made easier during Amazon Prime Day, which officially starts today and ends tomorrow. The 48-hour event yields some of the best deals you’ll find anywhere on top products, with some markdowns extending beyond the epic online blowout. It’s certainly the case for headphones, as big-name brands are offering cut-rate prices on their best models. So, if you’re looking to save up to hundreds on tech from Apple, Bose, Sony and more, here are the best headphone and earbud deals to be found on Prime Day 2022.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Headphones and Earbuds

1. Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)

Apple’s AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case (reg. $249) are among the more popular earbuds out there for a reason. With solid sound and top connectivity, they’re a proper versatile piece, and 32 percent off is as good of a deal as you’ll find — bringing the price down to a far more friendly $170.

2. Beats Solo3 Headphones (43% off)

Beats offers superior sound quality across the board, and the Solo3 headphones (reg. $200, now $115) are arguably the Dr. Dre-backed brand’s best model, mixing noise and comfort. They’re quick to charge, too, with three minutes of juice leading to five hours of battery life.

3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones (35% off)

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (reg. $348) are super popular on social media right now. But it’s not just because they look pretty — Sony’s sound is immaculate, making these well worth a go at the 35 percent off discount (which brings the pair down to $228).

4. Soul Sync Pro Earbuds (55% off)

A battery life of 150 hours of battery life is difficult to find at any price. The fact that Soul’s Sync Pro earbuds (reg. $110) are available for only $50 makes them hands-down one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones.

5. Bose SoundSport Earbuds E(23% off)

A gym rat’s best friend, Bose’s SoundSport wired headphones (reg. $129) is essential for anyone who likes to get active. Now that wired gear is cool again, these offer the perfect way of ensuring that everything stays in place as you push for that last rep.

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (40% off)

Samsung devotees can take 40 percent off the company’s best-selling Galaxy Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds (reg. $200), which are now only $120 for one day only.

7. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds (55% off)

JBL’s specialty is affordability, so taking more than half off the Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds (one of its best models) is a steal. All the perks — including top battery life, outstanding bass and sleek design — prove you’re getting a great deal.

8. Bose QuietComfort Headphones (30% off)

It’s not often that you can score Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for 30 percent off, and the highly-rated pair — which offers incredible Active EQ for optimized volume, not to mention bright sound with a range of depths — is now only $229 (reg. $239).

9. Sony Linkbuds (21% off)

Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds (reg. $200) offer a handy noisy cancellation toggling app, and are among the best out there in controlling the amount of sound you let in. Add to that a solid microphone, and you have a perfect commuter’s bud. At 21 percent off — bringing the price down to $150 — they’re a steal.

10. Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds (40% off)

Skullcandy’s sound isn’t to be scoffed at. Neither is its cool design or striking color choices. And at 40 percent off, the company’s Sesh Evo earbuds (reg. $50) makes the top budget choice even cheaper — and one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds, too.

11. Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (33% off)

For a retro-cool look and equally impressive sound, musician-trusted brand Marshall's Major IV on-ear Bluetooth headphones (reg. $150) are a great choice at 33 percent off, meaning the Prime Day price is just $100 for over 80 hours of wireless play time, comfortable ear cups, wireless charging and a convenient multi-directional control knob.