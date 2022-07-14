×
Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals on Health and Home Essentials, From Face Masks to Robot Vacuums

These are the best 11th-hour finds we're adding to our carts, including NIOSH-approved face masks, smart air purifiers, DNA testing kits, sanitizing wipes and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on
Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Day might be an excellent opportunity save big on 75-inch smart TVs, high-end soundbars and smart home gadgets, but the epic shopping event is also a great way to stock up on home essentials. Often overlooked are the major markdowns on everyday items including NIOSH-approved face masks (now a wardrobe essential) and household supplies and health and personal wellness products.

Given that Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PT (or January 14, 3 a.m. ET ), we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on health and household items that you may have forgotten to add to your cart. From genetics test kits and hand sanitizers, to smart air purifiers and robot vacuums, check out our list of the best deals organized by category, followed by our top picks in each department.

For more of the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals (including on tech, beauty, fashion and more), see all of our sale coverage here.

The Best Prime Day Deals on Health and Wellness Products at a Glance

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE ESSENTIALS

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON VACUUM CLEANERS AND AIR PURIFIERS

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEALTH AND FITNESS TRACKERS

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON FITNESS GEAR

The Best Prime Day Home Cleaning and Health Essentials Deals

WWDoll KN95 Face Masks, 100-Pack (26% off with extra coupon)

 

WWDoll KN95 Face Masks, 100-Pack

 

WWDoll KN95 Face Masks, 25-Pack (reg. $50) $49.74 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Benehal N95 Face Masks, 30-Pack (29% off)

 

Benehal N95 Face Mask

 

Benehal N95 Face Masks, 30-Pack (reg. $28) $27.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes (40% off)

 

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes

 

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes (reg. $22) $20.61 on Amazon.com
Buy now

23andMe+ DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Plus 1-Year Premium Membership (52% off)

 

23andMe+ DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Plus 1-Year Premium Membership

 

 

23andMe+ DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Plus 1-Year Premium Membership (reg. $109) $229.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier (30% off)

Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier

 

Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier (reg. $90) $89.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (50% off)

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

 

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (reg. $1,000) $799.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Basic Care Moisturizing Aloe Hand Sanitizer (19% off)

 

Amazon Basic Care Moisturizing Aloe Hand Sanitizer

 

Amazon Basic Care Moisturizing Aloe Hand Sanitizer (reg. $23) $21.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Navage Nasal Care Nose Cleaner Deluxe Bundle (30% off)

 

Navage Nasal Care Nose Cleaner Deluxe Bundle

 

Navage Nasal Care Nose Cleaner Deluxe Bundle (reg. $120) $119.95 on Amazon.com
Buy now

The Honest Co. Unscented Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes,150 Count (55% off)

 

The Honest Co. Unscented Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes,150 Count

 

 

The Honest Co. Unscented Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, 150 Count (reg. $20) $19.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Mama Bear 99% Water Baby Wipes (21% off)

 

Mama Bear 99% Water Baby Wipes

 

 

Mama Bear Water Baby Wipes (reg. $18) $18.39 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Airborne Vitamin C Immune Support Tablets ($4.50 off)

 

Airborne Vitamin C Immune Support Tablets

 

Airborne Vitamin C Immune Support Tablets (reg. $17) $17.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test (50% off)

AncestryDNA and Traits Test

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test $119.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

