Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals on Health and Home Essentials, From Face Masks to Robot Vacuums

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon Prime Day might be an excellent opportunity save big on 75-inch smart TVs, high-end soundbars and smart home gadgets, but the epic shopping event is also a great way to stock up on home essentials. Often overlooked are the major markdowns on everyday items including NIOSH-approved face masks (now a wardrobe essential) and household supplies and health and personal wellness products.
Given that Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PT (or January 14, 3 a.m. ET ), we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on health and household items that you may have forgotten to add to your cart. From genetics test kits and hand sanitizers, to smart air purifiers and robot vacuums, check out our list of the best deals organized by category, followed by our top picks in each department.
Related Stories
For more of the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals (including on tech, beauty, fashion and more), see all of our sale coverage here.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Health and Wellness Products at a Glance
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE ESSENTIALS
- Up to 20% off NIOSH-approved WWDoll KN95 face masks
- Up to 39% off Fridababy and Frida Mom products
- 50% off select AncestryDNA genetics and traits test kits
- Up to 40% off Everlywell health and genetics test kits
- Up to 31% off everyday essentials from Amazon brands
- Up to 43% off health and wellness products from HoMedics, NOW Solutions and more
- Up to 43% off Vital Proteins collagen and more
- Up to 43% off Orgain protein and collagen powders
- Up to 57% off supplements from Nature’s Bounty, Smarty Pants, Nature Made and more
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON VACUUM CLEANERS AND AIR PURIFIERS
- Up to $500 off iRobot Roomba vacuums
- Up to $250 off Shark robot, cordless and upright vacuums
- Up to $133 off Honeywell air purifiers
- Up to $133 off Medify air purifiers
- Up to $119 off Bissell floorcare and aircare
- Up to 51% off Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops
- Up to 42% off Hoover floorcare
- Up to 40% off Roborock vacuums
- Up to 40% off Dreametech robot vacuums and more
- Up to $138 off Blueair air purifiers
- Up to 30% off Levoit air purifiers
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HEALTH AND FITNESS TRACKERS
- Up to 55% off the Amazon Halo Band and View health trackers
- Up to 30% off Fitbit smartwatches
- Up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON FITNESS GEAR
- Up to 48% off Lifepro fitness accessories, massagers and more
- 20 to 68% off Renpho fitness bikes, heated massagers, air mattresses
- 21% off Heybike e-bikes
- Up to 31% off Segway electric scooters
- Up to 30% off NordicTrack T Series treadmills
The Best Prime Day Home Cleaning and Health Essentials Deals
WWDoll KN95 Face Masks, 100-Pack (26% off with extra coupon)
Benehal N95 Face Masks, 30-Pack (29% off)
Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes (40% off)
23andMe+ DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Plus 1-Year Premium Membership (52% off)
Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier (30% off)
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (50% off)
Amazon Basic Care Moisturizing Aloe Hand Sanitizer (19% off)
Navage Nasal Care Nose Cleaner Deluxe Bundle (30% off)
The Honest Co. Unscented Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes,150 Count (55% off)
Mama Bear 99% Water Baby Wipes (21% off)
Airborne Vitamin C Immune Support Tablets ($4.50 off)
AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test (50% off)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day