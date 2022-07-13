The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers to Buy On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

No summer event is complete without the right music. Whether you’re into the latest releases or want to spin the classics, finding the perfect soundtrack is essential. But you can’t set the tone if you’re relying on tinny sound and poor audio quality. That’s why a top speaker is a must for any function.

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in Every Category

And getting that perfect speaker at the best price has just been made easier by Amazon Prime Day. The 48-hour sale extravaganza is a time to snag the best deals on top products. It’s definitely the case for speakers, with some of the most desirable (and portable) sound systems available at cut-rate prices. If the goal is to save money on massive brands such as Bose, JBL, Sony and Marshall, here are the best speaker deals to be found on Prime Day 2022.

Looking for more last-minute tech deals? Find those right here, as well as the rest of our Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Speakers at a Glance

1. Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (40% off)

It’s a chunky thing, but the SRS-XG500 Bluetooth speaker has some of the best sound out there. Sony has equipped it with deep bass and clear accents, and it’s got an IP66 water- and dust-resistance rating.

Sony SRS-XG500 (reg. $500) $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker (23% off)

JBL has found its niche as a budget option for people who still value top quality sound. The Flip 5 is currently its coolest model, coming in a range of enticing colors. It’s waterproof, too!

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker (reg. $139) $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker (29% off)

You don’t need to be a musician to enjoy Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth speaker, which is marked down to $120 (originally $170). It promises 360-degree sound, thanks to its True Stereophonic technology, plus over 20 hours of playtime on one charge.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker (reg. $170) $149.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (21% off)

Bose’s wireless SoundLink Revolve water-resistant speaker looks pretty inconspicuous but projects massive sound. It functions as a plug in option, but can also sustain 13 hours of wireless battery use.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Reg $219) $174.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (25% off)

Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit 20 Bluetooth speaker is seldom on sale. So any money off this chunky thing is a welcome rarity. You can pair it with other speakers for a more expansive sound, too.

Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker (reg. $529) $485.33 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker (20% off)

A perfect lightweight travel speaker, Sony’s SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker has tons of battery life and bass that is far bigger than its size.

Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker (reg. $110) $88.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (38% off)

A speaker that literally is designed to be taken everywhere, the JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect audio machine if you’re on the go. It’s immensely popular, making the discount even more enticing.

JBL Clip 4 (Reg $79.95) $49.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker (34% off)

The unusual rounded shape makes LG’s XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker stand out from the field, while its crisp audio raise it to another level of sound quality. If you’re sick of the usual suspects, the XBOOM could be the right deal.

LG XBOOM (reg. $100) $65.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. House of Marley Get Together Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker (37% off with coupon)

For a cool, organic-looking touch to your outdoor audio setup, House of Marley’s Get Together Mini portable Bluetooth speaker will fit the bill. It promises up to 10 hours of playtime, a USB port that lets you charge your phone or other devices and of course, vibrant and crisp sound. It’s already $20 off, and you’ll get an additional 20 percent off when you clip the coupon on the product page.

House of Marley Get Together Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker (reg. $120) $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Sony SRS XP-700 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Speaker

If singing is your priority, then Sony’s SRS XP-700 X-series Bluetooth karaoke speaker could be the right get. It’s basically a karaoke machine that can double as an outdoor speaker. If you don’t mind your rendition of classic power ballads amplified, this is one of the best Prime Day steals on portable audio.