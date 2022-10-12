×
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Under $200

Whether you're shopping for kids, movie lovers, beauty buffs or techies, the pre-Black Friday sale event promises deep discounts on presents for everyone.

Courtesy of Amazon

You can thank Amazon for kicking off Black Friday more than a month early. Now in its final day, the e-commerce marketplace’s new Prime Early Access event promises pre-holiday savings on everything from tech and beauty to fashion and more — and that includes holiday gifts.

To help you check everyone off your list (and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping in December), we’ve rounded up the best stocking stuffers to shop on sale during what many are calling Amazon Fall Prime Day. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah or Festivus, we’ve also listed some of the best deals in every category to spark gifting ideas for a range of budgets, from kitchen gadgets and beauty devices under $150 to toys and tech essentials such as portable chargers and earbuds. And for those who prefer to shop for themselves, you’ll earn $10 to $15 Amazon promo credit with purchases of $50 to $100 of select gift cards.

Amazon Prime Early Access ends today at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you’ve got one last day to shop early deals on stocking stuffers, toys and the best under-$250 gifts for every type of loved one, from beauty buffs and outdoorsy types to fashion lovers and techies.

For more Amazon Prime Early Access deal coverage, follow along here.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Early Access Deals on Toys

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Beauty Devices

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Fashion and Accessories

Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Super Hero and Action Pet Gift Set (33% off)

Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Super Hero and Action Pet Gift Set

” link=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NYNNR6G?tag=hollywoodre01-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&language=en_US&asc_source=web&asc_campaign=web” price=”$29.99″ button_type=”amazon” image=”0″ target=”_blank” orig_price=”” asin=”B09NYNNR6G” award=”” rating=”” summary=”” narrativ=”include” /]

Pixy Mini 5000mAh Powerbank (25% off)

Pixy Mini 5000mAh Powerbank

Amazon

Pixy Mini 5000mAh Smallest Powerbank Compact Light Tiny 20W PD Output QC 3.0 Dual Port Charcoal Grey 18W PD Input Type-C USB-A Port with Premium Carrying Pouch $34.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Yay You Gift Card (get $10 Amazon promo credit on $50 purchase with code YOU22)

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Serum Bundle (35% off)

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Serum Bundle

Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle | Red Light Therapy for Face and Neck | Microcurrent Facial Device for Anti-Aging | Face Massager with Anti-Wrinkle Serum | Rose Gold $169.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Wi-Fi (44% off)

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Wi-Fi

Amazon

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, Black and Silver $129.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Wizarding World Harry Potter, Magical Minis Collector Set (30% off)

Amazon

Wizarding World Harry Potter, Magical Minis Collector Set with 7 Collectible 3-inch Toy Figures, Kids Toys for Ages 5 and up $29.65 on Amazon.com
Buy now

RENPHO R3 Power Upgrade Massage Gun Deep Tissue (70% off Lightning Deal)

Amazon

RENPHO R3 Power Upgrade Massage Gun Deep Tissue, 2022 New Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Powerful Portable Electric Handheld Deep Tissue Massager Gun, LED Touch Display,Carry Case Gifts $109.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Disney Princess Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection (55% off)

Amazon

Disney Princess Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection, 12 Disney Princess Small Dolls with Dresses, Toy for Girls Ages 4 Years and Up (Amazon Exclusive) $66.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-pk (38% off)

Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 2 Pack, Blue $38.08 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Pencil Hair Remover and Trimmer

Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Pencil Hair Remover and Trimmer, Pink $16.08 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Swarovski Sunshine Jewelry Collection Earrings (34% off)

Amazon

Swarovski Sunshine Drop Hoop Earrings with Pink and Clear Crystal Sun Motif on a Rose Gold-Tone Finish Setting, Part of the Swarovski Sunshine Collection $104.95 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Tegu 6-pc. Travel Pal Block Set (44% off)

Amazon

6 Piece Tegu Travel Pal Magnetic Wooden Block Set, Jet Plane $23.51 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Squishville Squishmallows Mall-Two 2-Inch Mini-Squishmallows Plush Characters (37% off)

Amazon

Squishville Squishmallows Mall-Two 2-Inch Mini-Squishmallows Plush Characters,Themed Play Scene,4 Accessories (Shopping Bag,Shopping Cart,Cash Register,Arcade Machine)-Amazon Exclusive $29.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth® – Dune $199.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0 (30% off)

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0: Upgraded Blade Opens Any Can Shape - Smooth Edge, Food-Safe, Handy with Lid Lift, Battery Operated Handheld Can Opener (Marble White) $39.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses (25% off)

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Amazon

Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses Pilot, Black/G-15 Green, 58 mm $122.25 on Amazon.com
Buy now

MeUndies Men’s Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs (40% off)

MeUndies Men's Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs

Amazon

MeUndies – Men’s Stretch Cotton Boxer Brief Underwear – Amazon Exclusive Fabric $18.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo (17% off)

IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

Amazon

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo, White, 6.3 Ounce $32.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art LED Bluetooth Speaker (39% off)

Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art LED Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art LED-Bluetooth-Speaker Showing-Clock Emoji DIY Design for Home Wedding Party Decoration with Wireless App Control (Green) $99.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Maidream Instant Print Camera for Kids (20% off Lightning Deal)

Maidream Instant Print Camera for Kids

Amazon

Instant Print Camera for Kids, Girls Boys Zero Ink Print Photo Selfie Video Digital Camera with Paper Film, 3-12 Years Old Children Mini Learning Toy Camera Gifts for Birthday Holiday Travel $69.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports (Before You Buy See Important Test Info Below) $199.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

