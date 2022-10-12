The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Under $200

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
You can thank Amazon for kicking off Black Friday more than a month early. Now in its final day, the e-commerce marketplace’s new Prime Early Access event promises pre-holiday savings on everything from tech and beauty to fashion and more — and that includes holiday gifts.
To help you check everyone off your list (and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping in December), we’ve rounded up the best stocking stuffers to shop on sale during what many are calling Amazon Fall Prime Day. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah or Festivus, we’ve also listed some of the best deals in every category to spark gifting ideas for a range of budgets, from kitchen gadgets and beauty devices under $150 to toys and tech essentials such as portable chargers and earbuds. And for those who prefer to shop for themselves, you’ll earn $10 to $15 Amazon promo credit with purchases of $50 to $100 of select gift cards.
Related Stories
Amazon Prime Early Access ends today at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you’ve got one last day to shop early deals on stocking stuffers, toys and the best under-$250 gifts for every type of loved one, from beauty buffs and outdoorsy types to fashion lovers and techies.
For more Amazon Prime Early Access deal coverage, follow along here.
The Best Amazon Fall Prime Early Access Deals on Toys
- Up to 67% off DC Comics toys, clothing and more
- Up to 61% off Disney toys, fashion and more
- Up to 46% off Fisher Price toys
- Up to 60% off Harry Potter, Marvel, Star Wars and more character toys
- Up to 51% off action-packed toys
- Up to 48% off Barbie toys
- Up to 40% off Crayola and more arts and crafts
- Up to 80% off Paw Patrol toys and clothing
- Up to 48% off NERF, Transformers, Hasbro games and more
- Up to 50% off Lego, Magna-Tiles, K’Nex and more building toys
- Up to 58% off Melissa & Doug toys
- Up to 48% off Play-Doh, Playskool, Peppa Pig, Baby Alive and more toys
- Up to 53% off strategy games
- Up to 56% off VTech and Leapfrog toys
- Up to 58% off select LOL Surprise, Rainbow High, Calico Critters, KidKraft and more dolls and playsets
- 20% off Skillmatics toys
- Up to 31% off American Girl dolls
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Beauty Devices
- TOP PICK 20% off select Flawless beauty tools
- Up to 35% off Foreo smart facial cleansing brushes
- TOP PICK 25% off select NuFace microcurrent starter kits and skincare
- 25% off PMD Beauty skincare and tools
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on Fashion and Accessories
- Up to 30% off Amazon Essentials clothing and accessories
- Up to 41% off Calvin Klein underwear
- TOP PICK Up to 47% off Hanes underwear
- Up to 40% off men’s underwear from Evolve, 2(X)IST, Nautica and more
- TOP PICK Up to 40% off MeUndies underwear
- Up to 34% off Fruit of the Loom underwear, shorts and tees
- Up to 35% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
- 20% off JW Pei handbags
- Up to 59% off Aldo bags
- Up to 93% off watches from Invicta, Citizen, Anne Klein and more
- Up to 52% off watches and accessories from Fossil, Michael Kors and more
- Up to $109 off Swarovski jewelry
Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Super Hero and Action Pet Gift Set (33% off)
” link=”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NYNNR6G?tag=hollywoodre01-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&language=en_US&asc_source=web&asc_campaign=web” price=”$29.99″ button_type=”amazon” image=”0″ target=”_blank” orig_price=”” asin=”B09NYNNR6G” award=”” rating=”” summary=”” narrativ=”include” /]
Pixy Mini 5000mAh Powerbank (25% off)
Yay You Gift Card (get $10 Amazon promo credit on $50 purchase with code YOU22)
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Serum Bundle (35% off)
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Wi-Fi (44% off)
Wizarding World Harry Potter, Magical Minis Collector Set (30% off)
RENPHO R3 Power Upgrade Massage Gun Deep Tissue (70% off Lightning Deal)
Disney Princess Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection (55% off)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-pk (38% off)
Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Pencil Hair Remover and Trimmer
Swarovski Sunshine Jewelry Collection Earrings (34% off)
Tegu 6-pc. Travel Pal Block Set (44% off)
Squishville Squishmallows Mall-Two 2-Inch Mini-Squishmallows Plush Characters (37% off)
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0 (30% off)
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses (25% off)
MeUndies Men’s Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs (40% off)
IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo (17% off)
Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art LED Bluetooth Speaker (39% off)
Maidream Instant Print Camera for Kids (20% off Lightning Deal)
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals, From Tech to Top Holiday Toys and More (Updating)
-
shopping
The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired by This Year’s Top Films and TV Shows (Plus Finds on Sale at Amazon Prime Day)
-
shopping
The Best Beauty and Grooming Deals to Shop on Amazon’s Fall Prime Day Starting Today (Updating)
-
-
Real Estate
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase By An African-American in the U.S.
-