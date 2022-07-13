×
The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals on Designer Clothing and Affordable Brands

Whether you're shopping for back-to-school staples or upgrading your summer wardrobe, we've rounded up the top picks from Levi's, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Staud, Dockers and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day winds down today, and there’s still time to save on everything from Apple products to beauty and skincare. But there’s one department that stylish deal hunters won’t want to neglect: the best fashion deals on Amazon.

In-the-know shoppers are well aware of the e-commerce retailer’s Luxury Stores and Shopbop boutique — so don’t be surprised to find luxe designers and cult-favorite fashion labels including Oscar de la Renta, Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall, Frame, Norma Kamali, Staud, Re/Done and many others mixed in with finds from Levi’s, Lacoste, Dockers and many other contemporary clothing brands. Let’s not forget that Amazon offers its own impressive roster of in-house fashion lines, including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, Goodthreads and others. Prime members can also score 10 percent off select full-priced designer pieces from Amazon’s Luxury Stores with the code LUXEPRIME22.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best fashion deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day on womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories. Our list is organized by department, so you’ll find curated picks for women, men, kids, shoes, accessories and activewear, as well as our top womenswear and menswear finds at the end. (Keep scrolling to the end if you don’t immediately find what you’re looking for.)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals at a Glance

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON DESIGNER CLOTHING

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON AMAZON CLOTHING BRANDS

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON CLOTHING OVERALL

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON WOMEN’S CLOTHING

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON MEN’S CLOTHING

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON KIDS’S CLOTHING

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON UNDERWEAR

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON BAGS, JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON SHOES

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON ACTIVEWEAR

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women’s Clothing and Accessories

Frame Women’s Le Grand Garcon Shorts

Frame Women's Le Grand Garcon Shorts

Frame Women's Le Grand Garcon Shorts (reg. $188) $131.60 on Amazon.com
Buy now

The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress (reg. $60) $59.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Levi’s Women’s Premium 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Premium 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Premium 724 High Rise Straight Jeans (reg. $98) $44.75 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Norma Kamali Women’s Sleeveless Shirred-Waist Jumpsuit

Norma Kamali Women's Sleeveless Shirred-Waist Jumpsuit

Norma Kamali Women's Sleeveless Shirred-Waist Jumpsuit (reg. $125) $125.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Glasses

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Glasses (reg. $213) $149.10 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Tank, 2-Pack

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, 2-Pack

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, 2-Pack (reg. $15) $16.30 on Amazon.com
Buy now

The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag

The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag

The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag (reg. $40) $39.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress (reg. $26) $26.40 on Amazon.com
Buy now

The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

 

 

The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

 

 

The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal (reg. $50) $49.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

 

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt (reg. $25) $24.80 on Amazon.com
Buy now

GaryGraham422 Women’s Scorpion Slip Dress

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

GaryGraham422 Women's Scorpion Slip Dress (reg. $148) $148.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Oscar de la Renta Oscar Coin Earrings

 

Oscar de la Renta Oscar Coin Earrings

 

Oscar de la Renta Oscar Coin Earrings (reg. $300) on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Belice Ballet Flats

 

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flats

 

 

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat (reg. $20) $19.90 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Aquazzura Violette Mule 95 Heels

Aquazzura Violette Mule 95 Heels

Aquazzura Violette Mule 95 Heels (reg. $650) $325.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Mark Cross Madison Rattan Tote

 

Mark Cross Madison Rattan Tote

 

Mark Cross Madison Rattan Tote (reg. $1,790) $895.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men’s Clothing and Accessories

Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans

 

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans (reg. $70) $26.15 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt, Pack of 2

 

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt, Pack of 2

 

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt, Pack of 2 (reg. $15) $16.30 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit Stain Shield Stretch

Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Regular Fit Stain Shield Stretch

Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Regular Fit Stain Shield Stretch (reg. $37) $29.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt

Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt

Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt (Reg. $27) $27.40 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Lacoste Men’s Bayliss Sneakers

 

 

Lacoste Men's Bayliss Sneakers

 

 

Lacoste Men's Bayliss Sneakers (reg. $90) $89.95 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Fossil Men’s The Minimalist Watch

Fossil Men's The Minimalist Watch

Fossil Men's the Minimalist Watch (reg. $130) $74.67 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Champion Men’s Mesh Basketball Shorts

Champion Men's Mesh Basketball Shorts

Champion Men's Mesh Basketball Shorts (reg. $28) $14.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Reebok Men’s Classic Harman Run Sneakers

 

Reebok Men's Classic Harman Run Sneakers

 

Reebok Men's Classic Harman Run Sneaker (reg. $65) $64.99 on Amazon.com
Buy now

