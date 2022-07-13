The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals on Designer Clothing and Affordable Brands

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon Prime Day winds down today, and there’s still time to save on everything from Apple products to beauty and skincare. But there’s one department that stylish deal hunters won’t want to neglect: the best fashion deals on Amazon.
In-the-know shoppers are well aware of the e-commerce retailer’s Luxury Stores and Shopbop boutique — so don’t be surprised to find luxe designers and cult-favorite fashion labels including Oscar de la Renta, Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall, Frame, Norma Kamali, Staud, Re/Done and many others mixed in with finds from Levi’s, Lacoste, Dockers and many other contemporary clothing brands. Let’s not forget that Amazon offers its own impressive roster of in-house fashion lines, including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, Goodthreads and others. Prime members can also score 10 percent off select full-priced designer pieces from Amazon’s Luxury Stores with the code LUXEPRIME22.
Related Stories
Related: The Best 45+ Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop Right Now
Here, we’ve rounded up the best fashion deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day on womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories. Our list is organized by department, so you’ll find curated picks for women, men, kids, shoes, accessories and activewear, as well as our top womenswear and menswear finds at the end. (Keep scrolling to the end if you don’t immediately find what you’re looking for.)
Looking for more Amazon Prime Day coverage? Click here for the best deals on beauty, smart TVs, computers, headphones, gifts for TV lovers and more.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals at a Glance
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON DESIGNER CLOTHING
- Up to 50% off designer fashion from Amazon’s Luxury Stores
- Up to 25% off designer fashion curated by Shopbop editors
- Up to 30% off Making the Cut designer apparel
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON AMAZON CLOTHING BRANDS
- Up to 39% off college fashion from Amazon brands
- Up to 39% off womenswear and menswear from Amazon brands
- Up to 50% off back-to-school fashion for kids
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON CLOTHING OVERALL
- Up to 59% off Levi’s denim and apparel
- Up to 50% off Dockers apparel
- Up to 47% off Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories
- Up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger clothing and accessories
- Up to 30% off Vineyard Vines clothing and accessories
- Up to 40% off tees from Amazon Merch on Demand
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON WOMEN’S CLOTHING
- Up to 50% off designer fashion from Amazon’s Luxury Stores
- Up to 25% off designer fashion curated by Shopbop editors
- Up to 59% off Levi’s women’s jackets, jeans and more
- Up to 34% off Romwe dresses, shirts and more
- Up to 43% off shirts and dresses from Shein, SweatyRocks and Floerns
- Up to 20% off designer summer essentials at Shopbop
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON MEN’S CLOTHING
- Up to 52% off Hugo Boss men’s apparel
- Up to 20% off men’s designer fashion from Frame, Ksubi, Miansai, Theory and more
- Up to 59% off Levi’s men’s denim, jackets, tees and more
- Up to 28% off Gildan basics
- Up to 52% off men’s underwear from Nautica, 2(X)ist and more
- Up to 50% off Dockers men’s shorts, pants and more
- Up to 47% off Lacoste men’s polo shirts, shorts, shoes and more
- Up to 38% off men’s dress shirts from Calvin Klein, Van Heusen and more
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON KIDS’S CLOTHING
- Up to 30% off kids and baby clothing from Carter’s, Simple Joys and more
- Up to 27% off Children’s Place apparel
- Up to 50% off back-to-school fashion for kids
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON UNDERWEAR
- Up to 40% off True & Co. bras, shapewear and underwear
- Up to 20% off Calvin Klein underwear
- Up to 36% off Fruit of the Loom underwear, shorts and tees
- Up to 37% off Saxx underwear
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON BAGS, JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES
- Up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
- Up to $108 off watches and jewelry from Fossil, Michael Kors and AX
- Up to 45% off Aldo and Element accessories
- Up to 51% off Swarovski jewelry
- 25% off Comrad socks
- Up to 57% off Vera Bradley bags
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON SHOES
- Up to 53% off Crocs footwear
- Up to 40% off Steve Madden sandals
- Up to 52% off Reebok shoes and clothing
- Up to 50% off Saucony shoes
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON ACTIVEWEAR
- Up to 57% off Champion womenswear and menswear
- Up to 40% off Under Armour apparel, shoes and accessories
- Up to 30% off C9 Champion apparel
- Up to 30% off The Gym People activewear
- Up to 46% off Danskin and Jockey activewear
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women’s Clothing and Accessories
Frame Women’s Le Grand Garcon Shorts
The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Levi’s Women’s Premium 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Norma Kamali Women’s Sleeveless Shirred-Waist Jumpsuit
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Glasses
Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Tank, 2-Pack
The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag
Amazon Essentials Women’s Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress
The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
GaryGraham422 Women’s Scorpion Slip Dress
Oscar de la Renta Oscar Coin Earrings
Amazon Essentials Women’s Belice Ballet Flats
Aquazzura Violette Mule 95 Heels
Mark Cross Madison Rattan Tote
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men’s Clothing and Accessories
Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt, Pack of 2
Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit Stain Shield Stretch
Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt
Lacoste Men’s Bayliss Sneakers
Fossil Men’s The Minimalist Watch
Champion Men’s Mesh Basketball Shorts
Reebok Men’s Classic Harman Run Sneakers
