The Best Under-$100 Travel Accessories to Buy On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

This summer is going to be quite the season for traveling — and whether you’re staycationing, road tripping, glamping or jet-setting to a stylish locale, Amazon Prime Day is a go-to destination for shopping for last-minute travel essentials.

If your approach to shopping is the same as your last-minute travel packing, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve sorted through the thousands of deals to find the best deals on luggage and adventure gear. From under-$100 suitcases and camping essentials to the ExOfficio travel underwear that got us through a two-week tour of Italy (true story: we only packed two pairs!) and the collapsible Stojo coffee cup that has helped keep tons of plastic of of landfills (even when we’re traveling) see all of our top picks below.

For more last-minute Amazon Prime Day deal hunting, check out all of our sale coverage here.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage and Travel Gear Deals at a Glance

The Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Accessories

GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch (20% off)

GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch (reg. $120) $119.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hat Attack Women’s Canvas Packable Hat (20% off)

Hat Attack Women's Canvas Packable Hat (reg. $75) $75.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stojo 16-ounce Collapsible Cup (25% off)

Stojo 16-ounce Collapsible Cup (reg. $20) $20.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (33% off)

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (reg. $15) $9.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag (20% off)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag (reg. $20) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage (30% off)

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage (reg. $145) $144.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (60% off)

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (Reg. $50) $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes (20% off)

Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes (reg. $20) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

ExOfficio Women’s Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief

ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief (reg. $20) $20.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer (20% off)

ExOfficio Men's Give-N-Go Boxer (reg. $26) $20.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder (20% off)

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder (reg. $17) $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Comrad Knee High Compression Socks (25% off)

Comrad Knee High Compression Socks, Large (reg. $32) $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack (15% off)

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack (reg. $17) $17.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-Reader (32% off)

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-Reader (reg. $140) $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Herschel Settlement Backpack (26% off)