The Best Under-$100 Travel Accessories to Buy On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

This summer is going to be quite the season for traveling — and whether you’re staycationing, road tripping, glamping or jet-setting to a stylish locale, Amazon Prime Day is a go-to destination for shopping for last-minute travel essentials.
If your approach to shopping is the same as your last-minute travel packing, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve sorted through the thousands of deals to find the best deals on luggage and adventure gear. From under-$100 suitcases and camping essentials to the ExOfficio travel underwear that got us through a two-week tour of Italy (true story: we only packed two pairs!) and the collapsible Stojo coffee cup that has helped keep tons of plastic of of landfills (even when we’re traveling) see all of our top picks below.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage and Travel Gear Deals at a Glance
- Up to $242 off American Tourister and Samsonite luggage
- Up to 22% off Level8 Elegance matte luggage series
- Up to 31% off camping essentials, hiking boots and outdoor gear
- Up to 37% off Coleman, Marmot and ExOfficio outdoor gear and clothing
- Up to $162 off Thule backpacks, luggage and outdoor gear
- Up to 15% off JanSport backpacks and bags
- Up to 45% off Amazon Kindle e-readers
- Up to 50% off Amazon Fire Tablets
- Up to 25% off E-Z Up canopies and camping supplies
- Up to 31% off outdoor apparel and accessories from Columbia, Keen and more
- 20% off Hanke carry-on spinner luggage
- Up to 25% off GinzaTravel hardside luggage
- 20% off Urecity retro wheeled suitcase sets
- $116 for Masa Kawa leather laptop backpack
- Up to 39% off Vertx tactical apparel
- 40% off Pelican Marine series waterproof floating phone pouch ($15, reg. $25)
- 20% off DJI Mini 2 Fly more drone camera bundle ($479, reg. $600)
The Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Accessories
GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch (20% off)
Hat Attack Women’s Canvas Packable Hat (20% off)
Stojo 16-ounce Collapsible Cup (25% off)
Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (33% off)
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag (20% off)
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage (30% off)
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (60% off)
Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes (20% off)
ExOfficio Women’s Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief
ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer (20% off)
Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder (20% off)
Comrad Knee High Compression Socks (25% off)
JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack (15% off)
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-Reader (32% off)
Herschel Settlement Backpack (26% off)
