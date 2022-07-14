×
The Best Under-$100 Travel Accessories to Buy On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're jet-setting on long-haul flights, taking a road trip, glamping or just staycationing, these cool finds are worth adding to your last-minute cart.

Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage and
Courtesy of Amazon

This summer is going to be quite the season for traveling — and whether you’re staycationing, road tripping, glamping or jet-setting to a stylish locale, Amazon Prime Day is a go-to destination for shopping for last-minute travel essentials.

If your approach to shopping is the same as your last-minute travel packing, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve sorted through the thousands of deals to find the best deals on luggage and adventure gear. From under-$100 suitcases and camping essentials to the ExOfficio travel underwear that got us through a two-week tour of Italy (true story: we only packed two pairs!) and the collapsible Stojo coffee cup that has helped keep tons of plastic of of landfills (even when we’re traveling) see all of our top picks below.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage and Travel Gear Deals at a Glance

The Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage and Travel Accessories

GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch (20% off)

GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch

GinzaTravel Hardside Spinner Luggage, 20-inch (reg. $120) $119.97 on Amazon.com
Hat Attack Women’s Canvas Packable Hat (20% off)

Hat Attack Women's Canvas Packable Hat

Hat Attack Women's Canvas Packable Hat (reg. $75) $75.00 on Amazon.com
Stojo 16-ounce Collapsible Cup (25% off)

Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup With Straw – Cashmere Gray

Stojo 16-ounce Collapsible Cup (reg. $20) $20.00 on Amazon.com
Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (33% off)

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (reg. $15) $9.98 on Amazon.com
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag (20% off)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag (reg. $20) $19.99 on Amazon.com
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage (30% off)

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On 20-Inch Luggage (reg. $145) $144.99 on Amazon.com
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (60% off)

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (Reg. $50) $29.99 on Amazon.com
Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes (20% off)

Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes

Forems Set of 7 Packing Cubes (reg. $20) $19.99 on Amazon.com
ExOfficio Women’s Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief

ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief

ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Brief (reg. $20) $20.00 on Amazon.com
ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer (20% off)

ExOfficio Men's Give-N-Go Boxer

ExOfficio Men's Give-N-Go Boxer (reg. $26) $20.15 on Amazon.com
Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder (20% off)

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder (reg. $17) $16.99 on Amazon.com
Comrad Knee High Compression Socks (25% off)

Comrad Knee High Compression Socks

Comrad Knee High Compression Socks, Large (reg. $32) $32.00 on Amazon.com
JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack (15% off)

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack (reg. $17) $17.00 on Amazon.com
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-Reader (32% off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-Reader (reg. $140) $139.99 on Amazon.com
Herschel Settlement Backpack (26% off)

Herschel Settlement Backpack

Herschel Settlement Backpack (Reg. $65) $139.99 on Amazon.com
