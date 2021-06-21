The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

Today’s the day that online deal hunters can finally shop Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event that takes place June 21 and 22. Arguably the biggest draws are the massive savings on electronics, including laptops and rare Apple deals.

Whether you’re in the market for a new 4K smart TV, digital or instant cameras, memory cards, smart photo frames, charging cables, and much more, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals to shop over the next two days. Check out our top picks below, and keep your eye on this space as we’ll be adding more sale items to this list as they’re announced.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals?

AfterShokz Aeropex Bluetooth Sport Headphones For a limited time on June 22 only, take 35 percent off Aftershokz’ Aeroplex Bluetooth headphones (regularly $160), which will be priced at $104. We’re fans of this open-ear bone conduction headset, which makes it easy to safely listen to your favorite music or podcasts while keeping you in tune with the environment around you during runs or walks.

Amazon

AfterShokz Aeropex Sport Headphones (reg. $160) $104 Buy now

Amazon Basics Charging cables, power strips, rechargeable batteries, fast-charging power banks, and TV mounts are just a few of the electronics and tech accessories from the e-commerce giant’s line that will be on sale for the next 48 hours.

Amazon

Amazon Basics ABS USB-A to Lightning Cable Cord $6 Buy now

Anker The best-selling tech accessories brand’s power banks, solar chargers, portable Bluetooth speakers, and Nebula Capsule II smart mini projectors are among the items that will feature slashed prices.

Amazon

Anker USB C PowerCore Essential 20000 Power Bank (reg. $55) $40 Buy now

Aura Digital Photo Frames The company’s minimalist smart photo frames (which feature free unlimited storage and HD quality) will be priced at $159 to $184 when you take advantage of additional coupons.

Amazon

Aura 2K Smith Smart Digital Photo Frame (reg. $399) $184 Buy now

Blink Take up to 44 percent off Amazon-owned brand Blink’s lineup of indoor and outdoor smart cameras, which take minutes to set up and feature motion detection and two-year battery life.

Amazon

Blink Outdoor Wireless 3-Camera Kit (reg. $250) $150 Buy now

Cricut The crafter-beloved brand is offering more than 30 percent off its Explore Air 2 machine ($170, reg. $249) in mint and the Maker & Vinyl bundle ($279, reg. $399).

Amazon

Cricut Explore Air 2 $170 Buy now

Fire TV Sticks and Recast Devices Ready to cut the cord? You’ll save $17 on select Amazon Fire TV Sticks and $100 off Recast devices, which allow you to watch and record over-the-air TV on your mobile device or at home.

Amazon

Fire TV Recast, 1 TB (reg. $280) $279 Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Cameras and Film Packs Disney superfans can score Fujifim’s Toy Story-themed Instax Mini 9 instant camera (priced at 50 percent off) as well as select instant film 10-packs inspired by Frozen 2, Star Wars, and Disney princesses for $7 each. Select Fujifilm Instax 7s camera bundles (regularly $85) in light blue, lavender, light pink, and seafoam colors will also be going for $55.

Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Disney Toy Story 4 Camera (reg. $80) $40 Buy now

Garmin Smartwatches and Navigation Devices Save up to 50 percent off Garmin’s GPS-powered running watches, sport and driving navigation systems, and dash cameras, including the Forerunner 45S, the lightweight Approach S40 golf smartwatch, the Vivomove hybrid smartwatch, the Vivoactive sport watch series, the music-enabled Venu, the Vivofit jr. kids fitness tracker, and other best-selling models.

Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS Smartwatch (reg. $200) $140 Buy now

GoPro Hero8 Camera Bundle For just $279, you’ll get GoPro’s Hero8 4K fisheye lens camera, plus a 32GB SD card, a tabletop tripod, a head strap, and two rechargeable batteries (the bundle is usually $378).

Amazon

GoPro Hero8 Camera Bundle (reg. $378) $279 Buy now

Jabra Earbuds, Headphones, and Video Conferencing Cameras Get up to 73 percent off select wireless earbuds and headphones from Jabra’s Elite, Elite Active, Evolve2, and Speak lines as well as the brand’s PanaCast 180-degree 4K video camera ($500; reg. $693).

Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds (reg. $150) $100 Buy now

JBL Headphones and Portable Bluetooth Speakers Save 30 to 57 percent off JBL’s wireless headphones, wired gaming headphones, and portable Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (reg. $350) $150 Buy now

Lifeprint Portable Printers Tech-savvy shutterbugs can save up to 57 percent off Lifeprint’s iOS- and Android-compatible portable photo and video printers.

Amazon

Lifeprint 3x4.5 Portable Photo and Video Printer (reg. $150) $78 Buy now

Lexar Memory Cards and Flash Drives Get 28 to 40 percent off professional memory cards and flash drives.

Amazon

Lexar Professional 256GB MicroSDXC Card (reg. $60) $36 Buy now

Nixplay Take 30 percent off best-selling 10.1-inch digital photo frames.

Amazon

Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame (reg. $190) $133 Buy now

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Digital Camera Save 40 percent off Olympus’ 20-megapixel mirrorless digital camera, which shoots 30 frames per second and 4K video and features 10x optical zoom.

Amazon

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera (reg. $1,799) $1,049 Buy now

PNY MicroSD Cards and Flash Drives Select memory cards and USB drives will be up to 36 percent off.

Amazon

PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class MicroSDXC Card (reg. $230) $180 Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Devices If you’re in the market for a new phone or tablet, one of the best tech deals on Amazon Prime Day includes 25 percent off Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra unlocked smartphones alongside tablets, smartwatches, and other devices.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Smartphone (reg. $1,249) $950 Buy now

Skullcandy Wireless In-Ear Buds Select Bluetooth earbuds will be $28 to $38.

Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh Tru Wireless In-Ear Buds (reg. $47) $28 Buy now

Sony BRAVIA 4K TVs and Wireless Headphones Save up to 48 percent off select BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra Smart TVs and up to 61 percent off select noise-cancelling headphones.

Sony A8H 55-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD TV (reg. $1,898) $1,198 Buy now

Yamaha SR-B20A Bluetooth Soundbar Save 25 percent off the Bluetooth soundbar with built-in subwoofers, X virtual 3D surround sound, and HDMI or optical setup.

Amazon