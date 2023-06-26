Amazon Drops Prime Membership Pricing to $2 Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is officially back — and the online retailer is getting a head start on the deals by offering its lowest price yet for a Prime membership.

New users can get a generous 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, which lets you test out all the Prime member benefits for a full month without paying.

Amazon’s latest offer also hopes to get lapsed Prime members back into the fold, with a weeklong subscription discounted to just $2. A monthly Prime membership normally costs $15 (or about $3.75 a week), so the new Prime membership deal saves you a buck and some change.

After that week is up, pricing goes back up to $15 per month. Consumers can choose to continue at the regular rate or cancel the subscription. (It’s worth noting that the Federal Trade Commission recently filed a lawsuit against Amazon for its cancellation process.)

Another Prime membership offer: Individuals who receive SNAP, Medicaid or other qualifying government assistance can save more than 50 percent off the subscription price with Prime Access. Check your eligibility here to get a Prime membership for just $7 a month.

An Amazon Prime membership is one of the best values online, with dozens of exclusive offers and benefits reserved for Prime members.

The new Prime member deal comes as Amazon is set to launch its annual Prime Day shopping event (rumored to be taking place sometime this summer). The two-day event offers thousands of discounts on beauty, fashion, home goods, electronics and more, with sale prices reserved for Prime members.

Amazon Prime members also get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery and no-rush shipping on millions of products on the site, and Amazon now offers free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market grocery delivery in select U.S. cities.

Other Prime member benefits include access to all the TV shows and movies streaming on Prime Video, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Rings of Power and the recent hit film Air. Prime members can stream everything on-demand from their TV, computer, tablet or phone.

Lesser-known or “hidden” Prime benefits include exclusive member pricing at Amazon 4-Star and Books stores; Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” and personal shopper service on select clothing, footwear and accessories; discounts on subscriptions; and 5 percent cash back on purchases with an Amazon Prime store card.

Members also get secure unlimited photo storage in Amazon Drive; can borrow books and magazines from Prime Reading on a Fire tablet or Kindle e-reader; and can stream thousands of songs, podcasts and playlists through Prime Music.

Amazon’s pricing has stayed the same since it announced its most recent price increase in February 2022. While the site has always offered a free trial, the discounted subscription price for returning users is relatively new, which makes this a deal worth taking advantage of. See full pricing details here.

New users can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here. Returning users, meantime, can claim the new $2 offer here; don’t forget to choose to continue on at $15 a month (or cancel before your week is up).