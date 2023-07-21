This $20 Toiletry Bag Has a Secret Compartment to Keep Your Pricey Makeup and Accessories Safe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Toiletry bags are a dime a dozen these days, and there are no shortage of styles for every personality type — and packing type. But lately, we’ve been using this roomy toiletry bag from Amazon, which features a secret compartment to keep your pricey makeup or accessories safe.

Abiudeng Double Layer Travel Bag $19.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Made from a buttery-soft vegan leather and available in 10 different shades (including green and an intrecciato-style design that both scream Bottega), this toiletry bag features a wide, zippered opening up top along with a smaller zip compartment on the bottom. Use the top section to store bulkier items like lotions, makeup, soaps and shampoos; the bottom area is great for storing toothbrushes, makeup brushes, lip balms and compacts.

Or, use the top section for your toiletries, and the bottom compartment for your jewelry and small accessories, keeping everything separated, safe and dry. Along with the hidden compartment, there’s also a sweet reminder embossed onto the bag: “Life is a journey: the simpler, the happier.”

The toiletry bag measures 9.4 by 7 inches in size, which fits easily into both carry-on and checked baggage. its soft frame can stretch to hold all your essentials, but the dopp kit also folds down for easy packing. The vegan-friendly material looks smooth and supple like real leather, but is water-resistant and easy to wipe clean.

Already a steal at its regular price of $27.99, a new Amazon deal gets you this unisex vegan leather pouch for just $19 — a 30 percent discount. Pick one up for your travels as a dopp kit or use it as an organizer for your cords and cables. It makes a great makeup bag and everyday clutch too. Shop the Amazon toiletry bag deal here.