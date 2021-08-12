Shopping: Apple AirPods Are Going for As Low as $119 on Amazon Right Now

Every Apple aficionado knows that the tech company/entertainment giant rarely slashes prices on its products — and if you’ve had Apple AirPods in your cart, now’s a good time to buy. Amid rumors of the Apple AirPods 3 release date, the latest versions of the brand’s wireless earbuds are now going for as low as $119 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day and back-to-school sales tend to be the few occasions when you’ll find the best deals on Apple’s AirPods and the rest of the company’s best-selling devices. Second-generation AirPods start at $199, and they’re currently marked down at $119 with a wired charging case or $130 with a wireless charging case, so you’re getting up to 35% off. And if you’ve misplaced the wireless charging case for your non-Pro earbuds, those accessories are also on sale for $67 (they’re regularly $79).

The Apple AirPods Pro are now $190, down from their regular price of $249. They’re great for active noise cancellation and workouts, as they’re sweat- and water-resistant. Audiophiles will appreciate the adaptive EQ technology, which automatically tunes music according to the shape of your ear. And the wireless charging case offer over 24 hours of battery life.

The best-selling audio devices are built with Apple’s speedy H1 chip, which makes them pair seamlessly with the rest of the company’s products. They also work with Android phones and other non-Apple devices via Bluetooth. And whether you’re using Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa, the AirPods play well with smart assistants, so you can use them to hear the news, time, weather and schedules.

As for the AirPods 3, tech enthusiasts are suggesting that potential upgrades will include an even sleeker design or active noise cancellation. The notoriously secretive company has yet to spill any beans on updates to its wireless earbuds or a new iPhone 13 model, though DigiTimes reports that Apple is expected to make the big reveal this September.

Even if the AirPods 2 and current AirPods Pro may not be the latest and greatest versions in a month’s time, they’re still excellent accessories for anyone who wants state-of-the-art sound, a streamlined look and convenient features (such as tap-to-play music controls) in a wireless earbud.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon, along with some stylish charging case covers to go with them.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $190 Buy now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (reg. $199) $130 Buy now

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

Get $40 off (down from $159) AirPods

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case (reg. $159) $119 Buy now

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

Apple Wireless Charging Case (reg. $79) $67 Buy now

Sonix AirPod Case

Sonix AirPod Case (reg. $25) $10 Buy now

R-Fun AirPods Pro Silicone Case with Keychain

R-fun AirPods Pro Case with Keychain $6 Buy now

Native Union Classic Leather AirPod Case

Native Union Classic Leather AirPod Case $40 Buy now

Elago Classic Nintendo-Inspired AirPods Pro Case

Elago Classic Handheld Game Console AirPods Pro Case $15 Buy now

Moschino Teddy Bear AirPods Case

Moschino Teddy Bear AirPods Case $35 Buy now

Casetify AirPods Case

Casetify AirPods Case $35 Buy now

Star Wars BB-8 AirPods Case