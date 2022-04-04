Shopping: The Best Apple Deals on Amazon, From the Watch Series 7 to AirPods Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to be popular times to get the best deals on Apple, spring is also a surprisingly opportune time save on the tech giant’s devices. Ahead of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation, the best deals on Apple products at Amazon include the new Apple Watch Series 7 for $330 (its lowest price since its release last fall), Beats headphones for up to 50 percent off, AirPods Pro earbuds for $174 or iPads and MacBooks for $100 off, to name just a few deals.

Adorers of Apple finally got long-awaited updates when the Cupertino-based company revealed the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and iPads last September, followed by the AirPods 3 and new MacBooks a month later. Though the latest versions of Apple’s devices have been out for months, that doesn’t mean the brand’s 2020 and earlier 2021 models are completely old hat — the most recent iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, for instance, are equipped with the M1 chip, which still delivers impressive performance when watching videos, playing mobile games, drawing or taking notes at school and work.

Last year’s product reveals also mean that their predecessors are now on sale for up to 10 percent off. That’s worth noting because while Apple itself rarely holds sales, Amazon is offering Black Friday-like deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more ahead .

If you’re in the market for a device upgrade and you’re not picky about having next year’s models (or you’re shopping for the best tech gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Dayi or graduation), we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals to shop online right now.

The Best Apple Watch Deals

1. Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $330 (down from $399) for the 41mm option with GPS or $360 (originally $430) for the 45mm size with GPS; other colorways and styles with cellular are also available.

Apple Watch Series 7 (reg. $399 and up) $329.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

Now that the Apple Watch Series 7 is out, the previous model isn’t obsolete yet. The Apple Watch SE is on sale for $249 (reg. $279) for the GPS option and $299 (reg. $329) for the GPS + cellular model. It features health- and fitness-focused features such as the ability to track workouts and sleep, monitor your heart rate and keeping you updated on calls, emails and texts.

Apple Watch SE with GPS $249.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Apple AirPods and Beats Deals

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Now’s your chance to save 30% off the current model, which is now only $174 on Amazon. The lowest price we’ve seen is $180 before Labor Day weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $174.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Apple AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are currently $170 on Amazon — which may not be their lowest price in recent history, but still a great deal if you need an upgrade sooner rather than later. The new model features a new sound driver, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ (which adjusts the sound to the shape of your year), plus an upgraded sweat- and water-resistant design that makes them nearly identical to the Pro version, which are also on sale.

Apple AirPods 3 (reg. $179) $169.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Though the third-generation AirPods are on sale, the AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case are now under $100 (reg. $159). They’re still a great buy considering smart features like seamless switching between your iPhone and MacBook, state-of-the-art audio, tap-to-play controls and more.

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case (reg. $159) $99.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Beats Studio Buds

These Beats Studio Buds by Apple-owned Beats by Dre have an IPX4 rating, making them one of the best earbuds for workouts. They offer up to four hours of listening time on one charge, active noise canceling, crystal-clear balanced audio and three eartip sizes for customized comfort. They’re on sale for $120.

Beats Studio Buds $119.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Regularly $350, Beats’ Studio3 Bluetooth over-ear headphones offer pure adaptive noise canceling, real-time audio calibration, 10-minute quick charging and up to 22 hours of battery life — for just $179, nearly 50 percent off the original price.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (reg. $350) $179.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro

These noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds — which are among the most comfortable headphones on the market — are not only on sale for $200 (reg. $225), but they also come with a $25 Amazon gift card.

Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro (reg. $225) $199.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Apple AirPods Max

If you prefer over-ear headphones and Apple’s signature high-fidelity audio, the AirPods Max (which feature active noise cancellation and touch controls) are now only $479 (compared to $549).

Apple AirPods Max (reg. $549) $478.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Apple iPad Deals

1. 2021 11-Inch Apple iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB to 512GB

One of the best tablets for taking notes, the latest 11-inch model of Apple’s iPad Pro with the M1 chip and Wi-Fi is now on sale for $749 for the 128 GB version (reg. $799), $849 for the 256GB option (reg. $899), $999 for 512GB of storage in the space gray colorway (reg. $1099), or $1,300 for the 1TB model (reg. $1,499). That means you’re getting up to six percent off retail, which isn’t nothing in Apple’s world.

2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (reg. $799+) $749.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. 2020 10.9-Inch Apple iPad Air with Wi-Fi

Apple’s 4th generation 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi in silver is $534 (reg. $599) for the 64GB storage option or $649 (reg. $749) for 256GB when you buy the green, silver or space gray colorways. Its A14 Bionic chip can handle editing 4K video, transferring files via USB-C, creating documents and illustrations and more.

2020 Apple iPad Air, 64GB (reg. $599) $532.93 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 125GB to 2TB

Those looking for a high-performance tablet with a larger screen size can now get $99 off the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, which is now only $1,300 for 512GB (regularly $1,399) to $2,000 for the 2T option (reg. $2,199).

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (reg. $1,399+) $1,299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Apple MacBook and Mac Deals

1. 2020 Apple 13-Inch Macbook Pro with M1 Chip

Those looking for a new laptop can save $100 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip and 512GB storage. That brings the price down to $1,379, so you’re saving eight percent off.

2020 Apple 13-Inch Macbook Pro with M1 Chip (reg. $1,499) $1,447.83 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. 2020 Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 256GB

The 13-inch MacBook Air (which also has the M1 chip) is now only $1,149 for the 512 GB version in silver (regularly $1,249). There’s also the renewed (or refurbished) version that’s only $706 for the 256 GB option, but note that it’s not an Apple-certified pre-owned product.

2020 Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air with M1 Chip (reg. $1,149+) $1,199.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. 2021 Apple 24-inch iMac with Retina Display

On sale for 8 percent off, Apple’s 2021 24-inch iMac boasts the M1 chip, a 4.5K Retina display, a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256 SSD for $1,199 (reg. $1,299). The 8-core GPU model is marked down to $1,379 (reg. $1,499).

2021 Apple 24-inch iMac with Retina Display $1,199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. 2020 Apple Mac Mini

On sale for $50 off is the 2020 Apple Mac Mini, which is going for $1,049 for 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and has four USB-C ports, two USB 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

2020 Apple Mac Mini $1,049.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Apple Accessories

1. Apple 85-Watt MagSafe 2 Power Adapter

Now on sale for just $48, Apple’s 85-watt MagSafe 2 power adapter delivers fast charging for the MacBook Pro with Retina display.

Apple 85-Watt MagSafe 2 Power Adapter (reg. $90) $47.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable

It’s not often that you find genuine Apple accessories on sale, and now’s the time to snag a new USB-C to Lightning cable for $29 (reg. $35).