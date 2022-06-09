Apple’s Newest iPads Are On Sale on Amazon at Black Friday-Like Prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which is rumored to return in mid-July), Amazon is slashing prices on Apple’s latest lineup of iPads, including the newest Mini and Air models.

As of press time, every color of the fifth-generation 2022 iPad Air with the M1 chip in 64GB is five to seven percent off, bringing the price down to as low as $559 (reg. $599); you can also get the 256GB option in space gray for $679 (reg. $749). If you’re eyeing the powerful 2021 iPad Pro, the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi is up to seven percent off for the 128GB, 256GB, 1TB or 2TB storage options, which are now $740 to $1,799 (regularly $799 to $1,899); select Wi-Fi with cellular options are also on sale. You can upgrade to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and save up to six percent off the 1TB or 2TB options, which are now $1,699 to $2,099 (reg. $1,799 to $2,199).

The 2021 ninth-generation 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $429 for 256GB (reg. $479). The 2021 iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is up to 18 percent off, and you can score the 64GB option for $409 (reg. $499) or the 256GB for just $549 (reg. $649).

Elsewhere online, Walmart is offering the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi on sale for $309 for the 64GB option or $429 for the 256GB option (reg. $479).

Released in early March, the 2022 iPad Air boasts the M1 chip, a new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a quick-charging USB-C port with up to two times faster transfer speeds and 5G on cellular models. The new iPad and iPad Mini models were announced last September during Apple’s keynote, when the tech giant also revealed the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch series 7 and its latest Apple TV+ lineup. Both of Apple’s new tablets are enclosed in 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The ninth-generation iPad features the new A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which is 20 percent faster than its predecessor. Its upgraded 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage (which automatically adjusts the frame for more dynamic video calls) and 8MP wide rear camera both take better photos in low lighting, and the 10.2-inch Retina screen is equipped with True Tone that adjusts the display according to your environment’s color temperature. The device also works with the first-generation Apple Pencil as well as Bluetooth and Apple Smart keyboards, and it offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The sixth-generation iPad Mini was built with Apple’s faster A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so it performs two times faster when it comes to machine learning and transfers data 10 times faster with the USB-C port. Available in three new colors (pink, purple and starlight as well as space gray), the new tablet boasts an increased screen size of 8.3 inches and an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone and anti-reflectiveness.

The iPad Mini is also equipped with upgraded 12MP cameras: the front ultra-wide lens features Center Stage, smart HDR 3 and 4K video recording, while the back boasts a larger aperture for better focusing and True Tone flash. Rounding out the iPad Mini’s updates are the more secure Touch ID located at the top of the device, landscape stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity and compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2.

If you miss out on the iPad online deals, don’t forget that you can also trade in your old devices when you upgrade through a mobile carrier. Verizon Wireless is currently offering $100 off when you buy any of the latest iPad devices with select Unlimited plans or $180 in credit when you trade in eligible devices.

Shop the best deals on every Apple iPad model below, as well as other accessories for expanding and protecting your new device.

