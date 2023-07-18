Audible Unveils Free Subscription Offer for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Audible is one of the best places to stream and download audiobooks online, and now, the site is offering one of its best deals yet, with a 30-day free trial to its Audible Premium Plus tier.

The deal gets you access to thousands of podcasts, audiobooks and Audible Originals, from the latest summer fiction, to buzzy bestsellers, to releases from stars like Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Audible also has guided meditation programs, and curated playlists to help you relax or fall asleep.

The new Audible free trial offer includes one audiobook download that you can keep, even after your free trial is over. A bonus: Amazon Prime members get two free downloads with their trial (sign-up for Amazon Prime here).

You can also take 30% off any additional titles you want to download, plus access any member-only deals that go live during your month-long free trial. Listen to everything online or through the Audible app for your phone or tablet.

The current Audible deal gets you 30 days of free access to their Premium Plus tier (Audible’s best subscription plan). The price goes up to $14.95 a month afterwards or you can cancel before your free trial is over without being charged. There is no promo code required to claim this deal online.

Audible has quickly become one of the leading entertainment sites online, with a number of Hollywood stars partnering with the company to launch exclusive content. Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s The Light Podcast launched in March and was the first Audible Original project from her and President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production company. Viola Davis also recently signed an exclusive multi-project deal with Audible, to create both scripted and unscripted original audio programming for the site.

See the full selection of current Audible content and sign up for Audible’s 30-day free trial here.