The Best Augustinus Bader Products Worth Buying for Summer, from The Best-Selling Cream to the Underrated Lip Balm

It’s safe to say Augustinus Bader is no longer an industry beauty secret. By now, all skincare aficionados are well aware that the company’s face creams are practically facials in a bottle. But with so many new Augustinus Bader products on the market each season, which ones stand out as being worth the investment?

Having had the good fortune of trying nearly every product, we’re sharing our favorites from The Cream to The Hand Treatment. But first, for the select few who are unfamiliar with the Hollywood-backed German skincare company, here’s a quick bit of background.

The brand was co-founded in 2018 by stem cell expert Dr. Augustinus Bader and entrepreneur Charles Rosier, the latter of whom urged Dr. Bader to explore how his research might benefit the aging process.

While the duo’s company launched only a handful of years ago, it’s quickly become something of a phenomenon and has undoubtedly replaced other luxury skincare brands as the most talked about, result-driven of the bunch. Each product’s patented TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex 8) technology provides an over-the-counter take on a medical-grade cream Dr. Bader originally formulated for burn victims.

With Melanie Griffith as one of Augustinus Bader’s earliest investors and Victoria Beckham as a beauty collaborator, the skincare company has won one beauty award after another while the company has released one new product after another. Unsurprisingly, the luxury brand is a regular in celebrity skin-care routines, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Kris Jenner and Rachel Zoe all raving about its products on social media.

With so many options available, we rounded up the best Augustinus Bader products along with explanations about what makes each one the real deal. Another thing to love about the brand? It offers refills on some of its best-selling products, making it easier to restock without the waste.

Below, check out our top AB picks below and where to buy them online, including at the brand’s own website as well as retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora and Violet Grey (so you can earn those loyalty points!).

Augustinus Bader The Cream

While many people are The Rich Cream fanatics, we’re personally partial to their hero product, The Cream, a lighter daily moisturizer with the same outstanding results. This face lotion leaves your skin looking more youthful with a vibrant after-glow courtesy of the company’s patented TFC8 formula.

Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

If your hands get easily chapped in the winter or they’re paying the price for good hygiene (aka too much hand washing), The Hand Treatment works wonders as it helps protect and repair dry, irritated skin.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

After showering, we recommend applying The Body Cream, a fragrance-free buttery formula that helps hydrate one’s skin while also improving imperfections. (On a personal note: As a parent who often winds up with bruises from raising a rambunctious toddler, this particular writer continually sees fast healing results after applying it.)

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream

A tiny dab of The Eye Cream goes a long way each night. The product helps keep your under-eye area puff-free, hydrated and bright for a refreshed look.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches

Looking for a smaller commitment? Try the brand’s latest release: The Eye Patches. The single-use product is a treat for special occasions. Wear them the night before major events to help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Augustinus Bader The Body Oil

The Body Oil is a slick post-shower option for keeping your skin moisturized and refreshed. We were fans of using it on our post-baby body to help reduce the likeliness of stretch marks on our stomach.

Augustinus Bader The Body Oil $32 and up Buy now

Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm

Whether you battle a cracked winter pout or a dehydrated summer pucker, we recommend (the underrated, in our opinion) Lip Balm, which helps hydrate and nourish the lips while making them look plumper.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

While there are, no question, less expensive face washes on the market, it might be worth splurging on Augustinus Bader’s The Cream Cleansing Gel if you’ve been looking to indulge in a little AB without breaking the bank. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula contains the brand’s TFC8 and soothing botanicals to help cleanse the skin of dirt and makeup without stripping or drying, while leaving your skin feeling balanced, calm and hydrated.

Augustinus Bader The Leave-In Hair Treatment

Augustinus Bader’s The Leave-In Hair Treatment is a heat protectant that adds shine to the hair while still being lightweight.

