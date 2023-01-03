The Best ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Merch, from Eco-Friendly Shoes to Lego Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar, hit theaters Dec. 16 and has already surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. No surprise that the $350 million production, set on the extrasolar moon Pandora and filled with breathtaking aquatic visuals, has prompted an array of collaborative merch rollouts.

The collections span from backpacks, watches, sneakers, jewelry and apparel to cosmetics, books and toys. Here are some of our favorite products from the latest Avatar: The Way of Water merch lines, from NYX Professional Makeup, Sprayground, Cariuma, McFarlane Toys, Lego, Hot Topic, Citizen Watch, DK Publishing and Disney.

NYX Professional Makeup Avatar: The Way of Water Collection

A limited-edition, vegan cosmetics collection from NYX Professional Makeup is inspired by the Twentieth Century Studios film. In the mix are The Color Palette (24 eyeshadows in matte, satin and metallic finishes), the Pandoran Paradise Palette (a six-pan cheek palette), Biolume Sticks (face and body highlighters in three shades), matte Paper Lipsticks in two colors, Luminescent Lip Glosses in three hues, Metkayina Mist (a makeup setting spray) and Na’vi Paint for eyes, face or body.

Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Building Sets

Lego has released five new Avatar: The Way of Water sets with aquatic settings that build on the company’s current Avatar-themed offerings. The new sets ($25 to $100) include Skimwing Adventure, Ilu Discovery, Mako Submarine, Metkayina Reef Home and Payakan the Tulkan & Crabsuit.

Avatar x Cariuma sneakers

Three limited-edition Avatar sneakers from sustainable footwear brand Cariuma (recently seen on Dame Hellen Mirren) were created in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The Avatar Banshee Canvas vegan Vallely and OCA High depict the wings of the mountain banshee, while the Avatar Underwater Canvas OCA Low features a glow-in-the-dark Pandoran ocean plant pattern. All are crafted from natural and recycled materials including cotton canvas, cork, and vegan suede. For every pair sold, the company plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Avatar: The Way of Water books by DK Publishing

DK Publishing has a lineup of smart, fun books catering to fans of the Avatar franchise. Among the latest offerings are The Art of Avatar: Way of Water (created in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Twentieth Century Films), The Ultimate Avatar Sticker Book and Avatar: Way of Water The Visual Dictionary.

Avatar x Citizen collection

Three new Avatar x Citizen watches are sustainably powered by the brand’s proprietary eco-drive light technology. A dive-inspired stainless steel men’s Avatar Wave timepiece features the Leonpteryx sea creature on the three-hand dial and is water-resistant to 100 meters. The dial of a women’s Avatar Tree of Souls watch, water-resistant to 50 meters, is decorated with the tree and crystal markers on a black leather strap. And a unisex Avatar Pandora timepiece, also water-resistant to 100 meters, features a colorful aquatic scene on the three-hand-dial and is finished with a brown leather strap.

McFarlane Toys Avatar: The Way of Water collection

The McFarlane Toys Avatar: The Way of Water collection has a wide array of options to fulfill every Avatar aficionado’s fantasy. In the mix are figurines with blacklight-activated biolumniescence, a radio-controlled glow-in-the-dark Akula, and a miniature illuminated Metkayina reef with 2.5-inch action figures.

Disney Avatar: The Way of Water collection

Kids of all ages are sure to delight in Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water collection. Offerings include plush stuffed creatures, light-up toy spears, a glow-in-the-dark bucket hat, and a cute watercolor-patterned button-front shirt. There is even a limited-edition Magic Band 2 for an elevated experience at Walt Disney World Resort theme parks.

Hot Topic Avatar Collection

Known for its pop culture-inspired fashion, Hot Topic’s licensed Avatar: Way of Water range spans from glow-in-the-dark hoodies and mesh dresses to jewelry, T-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops. Available in inclusive plus sizing.

