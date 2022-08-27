The Best Back-to-School Sales, From Laptop Discounts to Dorm Furniture Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer isn’t over yet — and as students are enjoying every last second of class-free life, now’s an opportune time to stock up on school supplies. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are slashing prices on everything from clothing and backpacks to paper and tablets, which is why we’ve rounded up the best back-to-school sales.

Pro tip: Take advantage of mass retailers’ curbside pickup options, which allow you to buy online and easily pick up your order at a location near your home, office or school. This shopping method saves you time from browsing in stores, and you can easily return items if you realize one of your purchases (say, furniture that’s slightly too big for a small space) won’t work out.

From the best laptops on sale to stylish furniture for small spaces, to studying staples such as noise-canceling headphones, to budget-friendly air fryers and espresso makers (because those coffee shop breaks can get pricey), see some of our top product picks as well as the best back-to-school deals to shop online right now.

The Best Back-to-School Tech Deals

The e-comm giant promises major markdowns on laptops, desktops, office supplies, dorm essentials, electronics, toys and more student-friendly essentials.

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (reg. $279) $199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

BEST BUY

The tech retailer’s Back to School deals event promises discounts on brands such as Apple, Lenovo and Microsoft as well as savings on mini-fridges, sustainable back-to-school essentials, gaming keyboards and mice, electric scooters and more.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop (reg. $800) $500 Buy now

HP

Save up to 75% off select products and free shipping during HP’s early Labor Day sale, plus get an extra 5% off select products $599 and up with code LABORDAY5HP or an extra 10% off select products $1,099 and up with code LABORDAY10HP.

LENOVO

Save up to 67% off Lenovo’s tech doorbusters, including laptops, tablets, headphones, gaming keyboards and mice, and more.

MICROSOFT

Students, teachers and parents can save up to 10% off select tech, including Surface tablets and laptops.

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (reg. $600 and up) $570 to $800 Buy now

SAMSUNG

For a limited time, save $50 to $150 on new Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones, up to $125 trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, up to $200 credit on the Samsung Odyssey Ark screen, up to 25% off the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, up to 30% off Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Watch 5 bundles and more during Samsung’s online sale.

The Best Back-to-School Deals on Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

BACKCOUNTRY

Backcountry’s summer sale promises up to 50% off outdoor clothing, activewear, gear and accessories.

DSW

Through Aug. 28, save up to 30% off at DSW on select clothing and sneakers from Adidas, Vans, Reebok, Skechers and Puma with code TAKEALAP.

GAP

Save up to 50% off at Gap.com or an extra 60% off when you shop on the app, plus enjoy fall styles starting at $30 and an extra 10% off regular-priced items with coded PERK.

GLASSESUSA

Save up to 50% off and get free shipping during GlassesUSA’s summer clearance sale.

HANNA ANDERSSON

Take up to 30% off everything and up to 60% off sale items at Hanna Andersson’s back-to-school sale.

KOHL’S

Ending Aug. 28, take an extra 20% off at Kohl’s stores and online with code GET20, plus enjoy $10 and under deals on tees.

MACY’S

The Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event promises an extra 25% off select womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, jewelry, bags, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, kitchen and more with code ULTIMATE, plus save 15% off select beauty products.

Macy’s

Crux 3.7-Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer (reg. $100) $63 Buy now

NEW BALANCE

For a limited time, shop New Balance kids shoes under $75 and enjoy end-of-summer deals on womenswear, menswear and kids clothing.

NIKE

For a limited time, Nike members up to 50% off select footwear, activewear, loungewear and accessories with code STYLE20; the brand’s membership program is free to join.

NET-A-PORTER

Ending Aug. 29, save an extra 15% off sale styles at Net-A-Porter for a total of up to 85% off with code FINAL15.

Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko Printed Tote (reg. $395) $277 Buy now

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom is price-matching on all of its sale items; plus, shop fashion, beauty and home deals under $50 and $100.

Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Alex High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $225) $90 Buy now

OLD NAVY

Shop Old Navy clothing for $10, $15 and $20.

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

For a limited time, save up to 70% off during Saks’ Designer Sale.

The Best Back-to-School Deals on Home Goods and Decor

BED BATH & BEYOND

Through Sept. 30, save up to 60% off college essentials plus 20 percent off every purchase and 3x reward points when you sign up for the retailer’s free College Savings Pass.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Keurig K-Mini Plus Pod Coffee Maker (reg. $110) $88 with discount Buy now

CASPER

Ending Sept. 13, save up to $600 off Casper’s mattresses and up to 50% off select items.

CONTAINER STORE

For a limited time at the Container Store, save up to 25% off The Home Edit’s iDesign collection and save 20% off when you buy three or more closet essentials.

DORMIFY

Save an extra 30% off select sale items at Dormify, including bedding, dorm decor, furnishings, storage and accessories with the code EXTRA30.

OFFICE DEPOT

Shop school supplies at Office Depot for up to 60% off.

POTTERY BARN KIDS

Save up to 50% off hundreds of baby and kids furnishings and decor during Pottery Barn Kids’ early Labor Day sale.

POTTERY BARN TEEN

Save up to 70% off PB Teen‘s home furnishings and decor, up to 60% off on backpacks and lunch boxes and up to 30% off hundreds of dorm items.

SOCIETY6

Save 25 to 40% off Society6‘s back-to-school essentials for a limited time.

STAPLES

Get school supplies at Staples for as low as 50 cents and up to 66% off tech.

TARGET

The mass retailer’s back-to-school deals include school supplies starting at 25 cents, teacher supplies starting at $3, backpacks starting at $15, 30% off toddler and kids leggings, kids uniforms starting at $5, dorm room storage starting at $3 and more discounts.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

Save up to 25% off BDG Jeans and select bedding at Urban Outfitters.