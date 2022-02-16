The Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious Carryalls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Whether you’re a commuter, a business class jet-setter or a coffee shop-frequenting freelancer, a good backpack can make it easier to schlep your stuff to the office or classroom. If you’re not into briefcases or prefer to stay hands-free, the best backpacks can help keep your work or school essentials safe and sound — and you feeling comfortable and stylish.

What do we look for in the best backpacks for work or school? Our criteria includes a designated laptop sleeve (since you’re likely shuttling your computer back and forth), convenient pockets for organizing your tech (such as your tablet and phone) and supplies and durable fabric to withstand everyday travels — all features that on-the-go professionals and students will appreciate.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best work backpacks that also double as carryalls for traveling, school and even day trips. From luxury options by Coach and Monos, to budget-minded bags and sustainable designs by Amazon and United by Blue, check out our top picks below.

1. Citylink Laptop Backpack

BEST COMMUTER BACKPACK

For public transit travelers and those on the go, the Citylink laptop backpack holds devices up to 15.6 inches in a durable ripstop design with water-resistant coating. It has a top handle and side compression straps so you can adjust the bag’s size. Inside, the front organizational section has plenty of zippered compartments and accessory storage pockets that offer designated spots for snacks, cables and more. An exterior reflective strip keeps you visible at night or low-light environments, and the lockable zipper pulls let you secure your stuff.

For travelers, the handy luggage pass-through sleeve on the back lets you attach it to your wheeled suitcase, and the RFID-equipped bonus pouch offers extra peace of mind (some security experts say that it may not be necessary).

Citylink Laptop Backpack $120 Buy now

2. Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack

MOST VERSATILE WORK BACKPACK

Amazon Basics’ laptop backpack can fit devices up to 17 inches, so it’s great if you want to carry a larger notebook comfortably. It keeps all of your belongings organized in the side mesh water bottle pockets, internal and exterior zippered compartments and storage spots for pens, keys, your wallet, phone and more.

Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack $41.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Cuyana Leather Backpack

MOST STYLISH LEATHER BACKPACK

Available in three stylish colors, Cuyana’s sleek pebbled leather backpack comes in 13- or 16-inch laptop sizes. It’s great for anyone who prefers a minimalist-luxe look, and the bag is made of sustainably-sourced Italian leather. The back straps can be adjusted and it has a magnetic closure, large front patch pockets and luxe gold hardware.

Cuyana Leather Backpack $448 to $478 Buy now

4. Mission Workshop The Fitzroy Advanced Rucksack Backpack

BEST HEAVY DUTY BACKPACK

Mission Workshop’s 40-liter Fitzroy rucksack is made of 10-ounce waxed canvas with a double urethane coating, an internal frame sheet and the brand’s signature Arkiv closure to ensure your stuff stays safe and out of the elements. This structured backpack has an internal zippered compartment can fit devices up to 15 inches, four internal weatherproof pockets and an external compartment. It’s also lined with lightweight urethane-coated ripstop material for extra durability.

Mission Workshop The Fitzroy Advanced Rucksack Backpack $325 Buy now

5. United by Blue Deadstock 15-Liter Commuter Backpack

BEST SUSTAINABLE BACKPACK

When you want a low-waste replacement for your worn-out carryall, United by Blue’s 15-liter Commuter bag is one of the best sustainable backpacks out there. From the eco-conscious brand’s Deadstock collection, the minimalist bag can hold a 13-inch laptop and has an organizer pockets notebooks, pens, keys and other small items. It’s made of water- and stain-resistant deadstock materials, including 100 percent recycled nylon, polyester, nylon webbing straps and paracord pulls and mesh.

United by Blue Workwear Knapsack $128 Buy now

6. Herschel Survey II Backpack

BEST WATERPROOF WORK BACKPACK

Although Herschel’s best-selling Little America backpacks are also great for the office, the brand’s new waterproof Survey II backpack is also a versatile option. Designed for daily commuting, the bag features a matte weather-resistant coating and is made of recycled fabric. It has a 15-inch laptop sleeve, slim padded shoulder straps, two water bottle pockets, an internal coated mesh organizer pocket, a hidden storage sleeve and a reinforced base.

Herschel Tech Backpack $130 Buy now

7. State Kane Double Pocket Backpack

BEST COMPACT WORK BACKPACK

Made of 45 percent recycled materials, State’s Kane Double Pocket backpack can fit laptops up to 13 inches, plus a water bottle on the side and all of the accessories and gear you need for the day (including a pair of shoes and gym clothes). The Certified B Corp also supports Amerian children and families in need with every bag purchased.

State Kane Double Pocket Backpack $115 Buy now

8. Roam Luggage The Continental Backpack

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE LAPTOP BACKPACK

For those who want to customize their bag’s style, nearly every element of Roam’s new Cool World collection of backpacks can be customized by color. They’re made of water-repellent recycled nylon fabric, and the antimicrobial lining is made from recycled water bottles. With a capacity of 26 liters, the Continental backpack has two exterior side pockets that unzip to hold water bottles, an exterior 15-inch laptop compartment, an exterior zipper organizer pocket with four compartments, internal zippered mesh pockets and an 11-inch key fob that lets you use your keys without unhooking them from your bag. A trolley sleeve on the back makes it easy to attach to your luggage, too.

Roam Luggage The Continental Backpack $350 Buy now

9. Samsonite x Sarah Jessica Parker Carried Away Convertible Backpack

BEST CONVERTIBLE BACKPACK

You don’t have to be a Sex in the City fan to love this convertible backpack (aptly named Carried Away) from Samsonite and Sarah Jessica Parker’s collaboration. Available in black and blue, the travel-minded bag can be worn four ways and comes with a removable shoulder strap that can turn the included pouch into a cross-body carryall. The backpack has all of the sleeves and compartments you need to stay organized (including a 14.1-inch laptop compartment), and frequent travelers will appreciate the luggage handle sleeve and discrete security pocket, the comfortable shoulder straps and the designated water bottle holder.

Samsonite x Sarah Jessica Parker Convertible Backpack $196 Buy now

10. Lovevook Laptop Backpack

BEST BUDGET WORK BACKPACK

Available in different sizes to accommodate 14-, 15-, and 17-inch laptops, this backpack is a great option for students and includes a hidden anti-theft pocket on the back and a built-in USB port for easy tech charging. The large top zipper closure makes it easy to find everything inside, and the bag has plenty of interior and side pockets and zippered compartments for keeping everything from pens and loose cables to water bottles in place.

Lovevook Laptop Backpack $35.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack

BEST FOR CYCLISTS

You don’t have to be a bike commuter to appreciate cyclist-beloved brand Timbuk2’s Authority laptop backpack, which has a ventilated mesh back panel, padded backpack straps and reflective tape so you can ride comfortably and safely in the evening or in foggy settings. It can hold laptops up to 17 inches (you can access your device from inside or outside of the bag), and the interior organizer keeps all of your essentials in one safe and convenient place.

Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack $139 Buy now

12. Burton Tinder 2.0 Backpack

BEST LIFESTYLE

If you’re looking for something that doubles as a work backpack and a day bag, look to Burton’s 30-liter Tinder backpack (you may have seen a similar one on Coach Beard in Ted Lasso). The outdoorsy brand’s classic rucksack backpack is made of 300D ripstop polyester (so it can withstand some knocks) features ergonomic shoulder straps, an adjustable sternum strap and side compression straps for all-day comfort. Inside, there’s a laptop sleeve that can be accessed from the outside, a compartment for tablets and other small tech devices and interior mesh zip pockets.

Burton Tinder 2.0 30-Liter Backpack $79.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Topo Designs Rover Pack Backpack

BEST OUTDOORS-FRIENDLY WORK BACKPACK

Plan on hitting the trails or climbing crags before or after work? Topo Designs’ Rover Pack backpack suits outdoorsy people who want the option to carry a 15-inch laptop and their adventure gear in one sleek and durable carryall. Made of 1000D nylon on the outside and 210D nylon on the inside, this versatile backpack has a capacity fo 20 liters and includes adjustable side water bottle pockets, large zippered top flap and bottom pockets, dual side compression straps and spacer mesh shoulder straps. It also has attachment loops for the brand’s PackFast travel bags.

Topo Designs Rover Pack Backpack $109.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Tumi Voyageur Hartford Laptop Backpack

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT WORK BACKPACK

At just 1.5 pounds, Tumi’s nylon Voyageur Hartford laptop bag is one of the best lightweight work backpacks for women, but it works for anyone who wants to keep their cargo light while staying organized. Available in other colors, the carryall has a padded sleeve for 13-inch laptops, zippered pockets on the front and side, a water-resistant collapsible interior water bottle holder, a quick-access phone pocket with a magnetic closure and a back luggage handle sleeve. The front zipper pocket has a locking pull and the bag is finished with a monogrammable leather key ring and leather top handle.

Tumi Voyageur Hartford Laptop Backpack $345.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Monos Metro Backpack

BEST VEGAN LEATHER BACKPACK

For those who like the sleek look of leather but prefer an animal-free material, luxe travel accessories brand Monos’ vegan leather backpack is a versatile choice. The minimalist bag is made of water-resistant material and features the company’s modular design, so you can swap extra storage accessories depending on your needs.

It comes with a removable Classic Kit to organize everything from toiletries to travel essentials, and the main compartment opens clamshell-style so you can fully open the backpack. The interior boasts a 15-inch laptop compartment and the exterior is finished with a trolley sleeve for attaching your backpack to one of Monos’ equally stylish rolling suitcases. (All luggage is currently on sale for up to 15% off, by the way.)

Monos Metro Backpack $215 Buy now

16. Troubadour Explorer Pioneer Backpack

BEST MINIMALIST DESIGN

If clean lines, comfort and durability are your style, you’ll want to stow your stuff in Troubadour’s luxe Explorer Pioneer backpack, which has ergonomic memory foam shoulder straps and a breathable electro-molded back panel that keeps you dry and cool. The minimalist bag uses a waterproof fabric and lining made from recycled materials, and the smooth zippers are set in waterproof tape to ensure your belongings are safe and dry. A padded laptop sleeve holds devices up to 16 inches, and the front of the bag fully opens for easy access to whatever’s inside.

Other features we like: the separate shoe bag with antimicrobial lining, the chic vegan leather trim, and the minimalist, seam-light design that keeps the bag from feeling too bulky.

Troubadour Explorer Pioneer Backpack $245 Buy now

17. Kenneth Cole Reaction 17-Inch Four-Wheel Laptop Backpack

BEST ROLLING BACKPACK

One of the best work backpacks with wheels, Kenneth Cole Reaction’s rolling laptop bag features a retractable top handle, 360-degree spinning wheels and tuck-away shoulder straps so you can quickly go from carrying to pulling. It holds 17-inch laptops or smaller in a separate padded compartment as well as tablets and other devices in another pocket. Ideal for traveling, the backpack has a front pocket with organizer pockets, a back compartment with a garment strap and handy side pockets for water bottles and more.

Kenneth Cole Reaction 4-Wheel Laptop Backpack $179.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

18. Day Owl The Slim Backpack

BEST SLIM BACKPACK

Sustainable bag brand Day Owl’s mission is to reduce waste with its eco-conscious goods, which it does by turning landfill-bound materials from waste collection network First Mile into waxed canvas fabric, lining and trim for its stylish backpacks. The stain- and water-repellent Slim backpack has a space-saving profile that lives up to its name, thanks to the 3.5-inch depth and flat-front and floating top storage pockets.

It fits laptops up to 14 inches and a spill-resistant bottle pocket is the perfect size for holding water (or a bottle of wine), while the bag is finished with conflict-free metal zippers. What’s great is that you’ll get 25% off a new backpack when you trade in your used Day Owl bag, ensuring that their process is fully circular and good for the earth.

Day Owl The Backpack $149 Buy now

19. Briggs & Riley @Work Cargo Backpack

BEST FOR BUSINESS CLASS

Frequent jet-setters won’t mind stowing this Briggs & Riley’s large @ Work Cargo backpack under their business class seat, with its innovative design and a durable exterior made of 1600D ballistic nylon. (The brand’s lifetime guarantee promises free repairs, too.) Made with tech-savvy professionals in mind, the bag can hold laptops up to 17 inches, tablets, and the rest of your tech accessories with features like pockets and compartments for headphones, USB cables and chargers, plus an RFID pocket. Lockable zipper pulls keep your belongings secure, and you can customize your bag with the leather ID tag and monogramming.

Briggs & Riley @ Work Cargo Backpack $379.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

20. Caraa Large Studio Bag

BEST CONVERTIBLE GYM BACKPACK

Whether you wear it as a backpack, a satchel or a cross-body bag, Caraa’s multi-tasking Studio Bag (available in small, medium and large options) will carry your belongings in style. It’s made of waterproof Italian nylon and leather, polished Italian hardware and high-performance polyester mesh, so it works just as well as as a work backpack or an office-to-the-gym bag. You can throw in a 15-inch laptop, jewelry, shoes, wet clothes and a water bottle (thanks to dedicated compartments for each) as well as the rest of your belongings in the many pockets throughout. And if you decide to use it as a backpack, the padded mesh and shoulder straps will keep you comfy and dry.

Caraa Large Studio Bag $450 Buy now

21. Coach League Flap Backpack

BEST DESIGNER BACKPACK

Coach is already known for its luxury leather goods and premium craftsmanship, which is why its League Flap Backpack is an excellent designer option that’s as fashionable as it is functional. Made of buttery-soft leather, this structured carryall has a laptop sleeve, zippered pockets that give you convenient access from outside of the bag and compartments for organizing items like your cell phone, keys, notebooks, pens, a water bottle and more.

Coach League Flap Backpack $595 Buy now

22. Brevité The Runner Backpack

BEST FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS

If your work involves swapping out lenses or editing photos on the spot, the best backpack for photographers includes Brevité’s The Runner, which is made with durable 600D polyester. This compact and lightweight carryall has customizable interior dividers so you can configure your own setup, a pocket for a 16-inch laptop and enough space to fit a full-sized DSLR camera, three lenses, your tripod and more. Well placed pockets (including a hidden one) let you organize your SD cards, passport and other small items, and the luggage pass-through sleeve makes the bag a handy one for frequent travelers. It’s available in a wide variety of colors, too.



