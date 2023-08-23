This Amazon Deal Gets You a Set of Bala Bangles Alternatives for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Bala Bangles have become a popular workout accessory for both fitness buffs and casual home exercisers alike, but the hand and ankle weights don’t come cheap, retailing for up to $90 online. If you’re just starting to incorporate weighted bracelets into your workout routine or looking for something cheaper, we’re found a great Bala Bangles alternative on Amazon.

These wearable wrist and ankle weights start at just $19.99 for a one-pound set, and deliver the same great styling and functionality at a quarter-of-the-price of the more expensive Bala Bands. Great for jogging, yoga and strength training, the portable weights are a no-brainer to add to your fitness regime, especially at the under $20 price point.

These wrist and ankle weights come in one-pound and two-pound sets, and are available in a pink, grey or black colorway. While the weights are made from durable stainless steel, the wrap is made from a nylon and silicone material, which is soft and gentle on the skin. The material is also sweat-proof, dust-proof and won’t absorb odors; wipe it down with a damp cloth to clean easily.

The wearable weights come with an adjustable elastic band that is large enough to fit most wrist and ankle sizes. Everything seals together with a strong velcro closure.

This is a great way to tone and strengthen your arms and legs while out for a walk, stretching at home, or doing resistance training. At just $19.99, these Amazon weights are a great Bala Bangles alternative (and a great gift idea too). They’re also a top-rated pick online, with shoppers giving them a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of verified reviews. See full details here.

Prefer the real thing? Amazon has the official Bala Bangles available online starting from $55 for a set of two. Choose from six different colors.