Oprah Winfrey Just Invested in Hollywood-Loved Skincare Brand Dr. Barbara Sturm — These Are the Bestsellers to Try

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s glow-giving Molecular Cosmetics line has already earned fans like Angela Bassett, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Cher and other high-wattage stars — and now, the German aesthetics doctor has the official blessing of Oprah Winfrey.

“Whenever I discover something delightful, I love to share it. I’ve been using Dr. Barbara Sturm products ever since they were introduced to my life four years ago,” Winfrey recently explained on Instagram. “I liked them so much — especially the treatments for darker skin tones — that I called [her] to tell her I wanted to invest in the company! My skin loves the Enzyme Cleanser for darker skin tones, followed by Glow Drops.”

Sturm is renowned for her pioneering approach to addressing pollution damage and inflammation through skincare. And today, the brand launched its Anti-Aging Body Scrub ($110), a two-in-one exfoliator that’s safe for sensitive skin and contains ubiquinone, vitamins E and F, purslane and sea fennel to slough away dead skin cells, support the regeneration of the skin barrier and healthy skin structure and protect against oxidative stress (a condition caused by lack of sleep, stress, alcohol, smoking and poor diet, among other activities). It contains nourishing and hydrating oils that soothe irritation, while plum kernel oil gives it a warm and sweet scent.

The Hollywood-loved facialist first became known for her “blood facial,” the treatment she created in 2002 that used clients’ own platelet-rich plasma — extracted from the blood and whipped into a custom moisturizer — to heal the skin. She launched her anti-inflammatory skincare line in 2014, and opened a spa and boutique in West Hollywood in 2020.

Sturm recently joined her starry new investor for a special Oprah Daily conversation about menopause, aging and more.

“This year, one of my ideas is wholeness. I actually heard for the first time from Jane Fonda many years ago,” Winfrey said. “How do we learn how to make ourselves whole, and not strive for perfection but [instead] for that sense of all-around well-being. One step is to begin to be comfortable in your own skin, after all we spend our lives inside our skin. It’s the largest organ in our bodies, so taking care of our skin, nurturing it, protecting it, is so so important to living a whole and healthy life.”

Among her top tips, Sturm shared the importance of keeping “dewy, hydrated” skin, especially during menopause, why you should avoid spraying fragrance directly onto the skin and more.

“Estrogen is going down [during menopause] but it’s also about the ratio of testosterone, progesterone and estrogen. Estrogen is the motor for collagen production. The pH changes, [it] goes a little higher and our skin needs an acidic pH so our skin barrier becomes compromised, so we get larger pores, sagging, wrinkles, thinner skin, problems with wound healing — all things we don’t like about our skin. Water leaves the skin a lot, it’s called transepidermal water loss, our skin barrier widens and our skin becomes extremely dry.”

Sturm also advised that perfume lovers spritz their scents onto their shirt rather than on the body. “

The brand is available on Dr. Barbara Sturm’s website, Amazon Luxury Stores, Nordstrom, Sephora and other high-end retailers. Below, shop some of Winfrey’s favorite products and more of the luxe skincare brand’s bestsellers.

